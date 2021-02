Sempre più acciaio per Fratelli Cosulich

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

There is more and more steel in the operations of Fratelli Cosulich, the global logistics giant with headquarters in Trieste: in 2020 it acquired 37% of Swiss trader Trasteel . And last it was also the year that has seen the group go beyond the shipping and invest in the steel production, with the entry (through Trasteel) in the Officine Tecnosider of San Giorgio di Nogaro, which produce about 400 thousand tons a year of train plates. “We aim to be protagonists in the importation of slabs to San Giorgio di Nogaro — clarifies the president and CEO of Fratelli Cosulich, Augusto Cosulich -. We recently purchased the majority of the marine agency and shipping house Marlines, based in the ports of Monfalcone and Porto Nogaro and that treats many other steel products that there are disembarked.”

It is in fact the partnership with another leading operator in train plates, Ukraine's Metinvest, that three years ago “blew up our steel business — recalls Cosulich -. We take care of all the logistics for the shipment of the slabs from Mariupol: a flow of almost 2 million tons a year”. In addition, “for years we have a strong relationship with Duferco” and “we are deepening contacts with Eusider, a group for which we already work.”

Given the premises, it is easy to see why Fratelli Cosulich will participate again this year as an exhibitor at Made in Steel: “The hope is to be able to meet the operators. Communication and conversation are fundamental, it is very complicated to do our activities only with video calls. In recent days — Cosulich emphasizes — I have been in Kiev. Although with enormous difficulties, due to the pandemic, in one day I solved what in the previous 3 months I had not managed to disgorgate.” Not only that: also underpinning innovation would be that interchange of information that can only take place face-to-face. “Although with large assets, we are a service company. And to be innovative, for us - brand Cosulich - means to go looking for what the customer needs, understand what their problems are and solve them together. Where can we cut costs, where can efficiency be improved? Effective discussion can only be in person.” In this sense, “the allibo operation was innovative because it solved a problem.”

The problem in question was that of Porto Nogaro: “The reduced draught, about 5.5 meters, does not allow large ships to dock. Thus, the material needed by the four rolling mills of the area was landed at Monfalcone, where there is a greater draught, and from there transferred to thousands and thousands of trucks, with a considerable impact on the territory” recalls Cosulich. Three years ago, the group chartered 6 specialized ships to carry out allibo operations: part of their cargo is landed in Monfalcone, lightening the ship and reducing its draught, the rest in Porto Nogaro. “In three years we have cleared 30 thousand trucks from the roads and landed more than 1 million tons of slabs in Porto Nogaro instead of Monfalcone. We have done this — Cosulich emphasizes — with the economic support of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region, which has allowed us to cover all the additional expenses. An aid that has been renewed for another three years.” Also in collaboration with the Region, now Fratelli Cosulich is organizing a line of trains to connect Monfalcone to Porto Nogaro, allowing other trucks to be removed from the roads. “We have obviously encountered difficulties, but we try to balance the needs of the steel operators, while respecting the environment and the health of the citizens. Moreover — explains the president — transport by rail presents problems: the operations of boarding the train and sorting in Monfalcone at the moment have operational difficulties that we are trying to solve. So we hope to take another 10,000 trucks off the roads in 2021.”

From the rail to the sea, in recent months there has been “an increase in shipping freight egregious and partly also not justified. If a month ago the Hong Kong-Genoa transport cost a thousand dollars, today it came to ten thousand. In the general transport of steel products there has been an increase in freight — specific Cosulich - but much less noticeable”. In any case, “I hope there is a slight correction, otherwise you will end up making it impossible to unload the bookings on the end customer, blocking the trades and doing damage to the whole economy”.