PANorami: Covid e occupazione femminile

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

The pandemic has enlightened and aggravated the pronounced Italian “gender gap”. The 2020 crisis cut 300,000 jobs that were occupied by women, three times more than men. The female employment rate fell to 49.6%, 19 points below the male employment rate.

Yet, many studies now say, women's employment is an extraordinary flywheel for GDP. But we need social structures, which in Italy lack compared to other European nations.

Massimiliano Panarari

is a sociologist of communication, essayist and consultant in political and public communication. He is a professor at the Mercatorum University of Rome, and also teaches at Luiss Guido Carli University in Rome, at the Luiss School of Government and at the University Luigi Bocconi of Milan. He is a columnist of the newspapers La Stampa, Il Mattino di Padova, Il Piccoloand Giornale di Brescia, collaborates with L'Espresso, Il V Republic and with siderweb.