Ex Ilva: «La soluzione non passa dal tribunale»

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Precious time to work on the immediate future of the former Ilva. According to the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, accepting the request for suspensive suspension of the judgment of the Lecce Tar that ordered the closure of the hot area of the former Ilva Council of State gave “the possibility and time to politics and the MoED in particular to seek the solution for the workers, the company and the Italian steel production, which represents a strategic asset as well as excellence and must be protected”. However, the minister stressed, “we do not believe that the solution to the crisis can pass through courtrooms.”

In this phase, pending the hearing of merit on 13 May, “it is necessary to complete the transition of corporate structures with the entry of Invitalia and the possibility of using the co-investment resources” commented in a joint note Francesca Re David, secretary general Fiom-Cgil, and Gianni Venturi, national secretary Fiom-Cgil and responsible for the steel industry. In addition, it would be necessary to “immediately open the comparison on the industrial level and on the relationship of the same with the choices and decisions on the Recovery Fund, to build immediately the conditions for a recovery fund. environmentally sustainable production of steel in Taranto and in the steel industry as a whole”. The request for an 'employment constraint for all workers in the group, including those in extraordinary administration' remains firm.

He called for an acceleration of the operation with Invitalia also Secretary Uilm, Rocco Palombella: “Now there are no more alibi for the company and the government. It is no longer possible to postpone the realization of an industrial project that focuses on ecological transition, environmental rehabilitation and full occupational protection”, wrote in a note. Also because, he added, “in recent months we have experienced a dramatic deterioration in the conditions of direct workers, the induced and of Ilva As”, with the blocking of environmental and maintenance investments that would result from delays in the implementation of the agreement last 10 December.

“We will move forward in every degree of judgment, even in European headquarters” was the hot reaction of the mayor of Taranto, Rinaldo Melucci, signatory of the ordinance of February 2020 that had imposed the closure of the hot area of the former Ilva for environmental and public health reasons. “Leaves unrefacted Invitalia, a piece of state, with many interests in Taranto, which operates in a non-transparent manner and associates with ArcelorMittal” in the request for suspensive, he added; “& egrave; a serious damage of credibility to the government of the ecological transition of President Mario Draghi”.

“Now let's check what's in the Recovery Plan for the former Ilva - concluded Mayor Melucci -. We'll understand a lot of things from there. The only certainty is that we will stop the hot area of the steel plant, by any means possible, every day will be a penalty for them and for those who intend to damage their lives. of the Tarantines and interfere with the turning point of the city”.