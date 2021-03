Perché un convegno sull'accelerazione digitale?

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Why a conference on digitalization and steel industry right now? This question answers the president of Regesta Francesco Brunelli who with siderweb and Sa p organizes the online event titled on 18 March “ Digital Acceleration: human, business, sustainability”.

The appointment with free registration will see from 16.30 a comparison on digital, whose main guests, in addition to Brunelli himself are: Oscar Farinetti, entrepreneur, author and founder of Eataly; Bertha Bazzoffia , Sales Director SAP Italia; Barbara Beltrame, Vice President Confindustria for Internationalization, Board Group AFV Beltrame; Roberto de Miranda, Executive Committee ORI Martin; Victory Gozzi, Duferco group board and president Wylab.

