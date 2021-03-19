Cogne Acciai Speciali: nel 2021 recupero di volumi e fatturato

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

For the first time, Cogne Acciai Speciali will participate in Made in Steel, the main Conference & Exhibition in Southern Europe dedicated to the steel industry. “It is an opportunity to relaunch the entire production sector of the steel industry, which has always been strategic for the Italian economy. To be present at this review — so motivates the choice of Emilio Giacomazzi, marketing and commercial director of the company (in the image in the opening) - means on the one hand to propose as actors of a necessary restart for our country and, on the other hand, take the opportunity to meet a qualified and increasingly international audience, presenting the novelties characterized by the investments carried forward even at this difficult time”.

Investments involving, inter alia, “thestart-up of the VAR system and the upgrading of the press”, which allowed the range to be expanded to “super nickel alloys and superaustenitics ”, with the aim of “offering customers in the Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Power Generation and CPI sectors products specifically dedicated to strategic and high-tech applications”.

How did 2020 close for Cogne Acciai Speciali?

“ Compared to previous international crises, the pandemic caused was unique, unforeseen and unpredictable. For this reason, facing it has been complex because it has served a reorganization of production processes in line with health protocols, in a period when markets have almost stopped during the domestic confinement, between March and May 2020. Surely, in this regard, if the steel sector had been immediately considered strategic for Italy, the decline would probably have been smaller and we would have experienced less competition than others European producers that in fact have always been operational.

The year therefore ended with a marked decline in projected volumes, marking a decrease of 17% compared to the previous year.

These reductions are in line with those recorded in the long stainless steels sector. '

Areyour goals and prospects for 2021?

“ The first few months have seen a robust recovery in demandwhich, based on current visibility, will continue until at least the early months of summer. The annual budget provides for a 15% recovery in volume, which can almost make up for the 2020 loss in full. In terms of turnover, growth is priced in the order of 13%, although in the meantime the value of raw materials has grown sharply and the recovery may be wider.

To deal with the re-departure, Cogne has chosen to focus on young people, renewing all fixed-term contracts, accompanying older workers to the exit with an important incentive built in such a way as to avoid loss of income until retirement. In addition to this, we will continue to focus on training professionalism, both to improve skills and internal knowledge, and to meet the increasingly complex requirements required by customers and by the certification bodies of the strategic sectors.

In this direction, the revival of the historic Cogne School, now Cogne Industrial School, redesigned in a modern perspective and supporting the strategic development of the company. The cutting of the ribbon, albeit “remotely”, took place last October with the start of a training course for 14 new graduates, who at the end of the twenty months of lessons, internships and workshops will acquire the Certification of Maintainers of Industry 4.0”.

Do you anticipate a resumption of demand from your main user sectors? Is there a difference in speed of movement between Italy and other areas of the world?

“ The signs of recovery that we see at least until the summer will still have to be confirmed in the coming months both with regard to the domestic and foreign market. China 's numbers mark the most significant growth, which we can sustain thanks to the historic presence of our production site that transforms and processes the raw material produced in Aosta. Here we have already recorded a recovery of 12%, and we expect further growth driven by the automotive sector”.

Recently, as mentioned in the opening, you entered the Aerospace market. What is the trend in demand?

“ Aerospace is the sector that has suffered the most crisis with the fleets immobilized on the ground. Therefore, all plans for investment, replacement or renewal of aircraft have been postponed resulting in a slowdown of the entire production chain.

However, this situation has not stopped or slowed down our dedicated investments, since the time to enter the sector is still very long, with approval processes very complex”.