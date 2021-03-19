Siderweb utilizza i cookie per una migliore gestione del sito.
Cogne Acciai Speciali: nel 2021 recupero di volumi e fatturato

Cogne Acciai Speciali: recovery of volumes and turnover in 2021

L’azienda a Made in Steel con le nuove super leghe nickel per i settori Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Power Generation e CPI

19 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Per la prima volta, Cogne Acciai Speciali parteciperà a Made in Steel, la principale Conference & Exhibition del Sud Europa dedicata alla filiera siderurgica. «È un’opportunità di rilancio per tutto il settore produttivo dell’industria dell’acciaio, da sempre strategica per l’economia italiana. Essere presenti a questa rassegna – così motiva la scelta Emilio Giacomazzi, direttore marketing e commerciale dell’azienda (nell'immagine in apertura) - significa da un lato proporsi come attori di una necessaria ripartenza per il nostro Paese e, dall’altro, cogliere l’occasione per incontrare un pubblico qualificato e sempre più internazionale, presentando le novità caratterizzate dagli investimenti portati avanti anche in questo difficile momento».

Investimenti che hanno riguardato, tra l’altro, «l’avvio dell’impianto VAR e l’upgrading della pressa», che hanno permesso di completare la gamma con le «super leghe nickel e i superaustenitici», con lo scopo di «offrire ai clienti dei settori Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Power Generation e CPI prodotti specificatamente dedicati ad applicazioni strategiche e ad alta tecnologia». 

Come si è chiuso il 2020 per Cogne Acciai Speciali?
«Rispetto alle precedenti crisi internazionali, quella provocata dalla pandemia è stata unica, imprevista e imprevedibile. Per questo, fronteggiarla è stato complesso perché è servita una riorganizzazione dei processi produttivi in linea con i protocolli sanitari, in un periodo in cui i mercati si sono quasi del tutto fermati durante il confinamento domestico, tra marzo e maggio 2020. Sicuramente, al riguardo, se il settore dell’acciaio fosse stato sin da subito considerato strategico per l’Italia, probabilmente il calo sarebbe stato più contenuto e avremmo patito meno la concorrenza di altri produttori europei che di fatto sono sempre stati operativi.
L’anno si è dunque chiuso con una marcata flessione dei volumi previsti, segnando un calo del 17% rispetto all’anno precedente.
Tali riduzioni sono in linea con quelle registrate nel settore degli acciai inossidabili lunghi».

Quali sono i vostri obiettivi e prospettive per il 2021?
«I primi mesi hanno registro una robusta ripresa della domanda che, in base all’attuale visibilità, si protrarrà almeno fino ai primi mesi dell’estate. Il budget annuale prevede un recupero del 15% del volume, in grado di compensare quasi per intero la perdita del 2020. In termini di fatturato, la crescita è valutata nell’ordine del 13%, anche se nel frattempo il valore delle materie prime è cresciuto in modo netto e il recupero potrà essere più ampio.
Per affrontare la ripartenza, la Cogne ha scelto di puntare sui giovani, rinnovando tutti i contratti a tempo determinato, accompagnando i lavoratori più anziani all’uscita con un importante incentivo costruito in modo da evitare perdite di reddito sino al raggiungimento della pensione. Oltre a ciò, continueremo a puntare sulla formazione delle professionalità, sia per migliorare le competenze e le conoscenze interne, sia per rispondere ai requisiti sempre più complessi richiesti dai clienti e dagli enti di certificazione dei settori strategici.
In tale direzione si inserisce la rinascita della storica Scuola Cogne, oggi Cogne Industrial School, ripensata in un’ottica moderna e di supporto allo sviluppo strategico dell’azienda. Il taglio del nastro, seppur “da remoto”, è avvenuto lo scorso mese di ottobre con l’avvio di un percorso formativo destinato a 14 neodiplomati, che al termine dei venti mesi di lezioni, stage e laboratori acquisiranno la Certificazione di Manutentori dell’industria 4.0». 

Prevedete una ripresa della domanda dei vostri principali settori utilizzatori? C’è una differenza di velocità di movimento tra Italia e altre zone del mondo?
«I segnali di ripresa che intravvediamo almeno sino all’estate dovranno comunque trovare conferma nei prossimi mesi sia per quanto riguarda il mercato domestico che per quello che riguarda l’estero. I numeri della Cina segnano la crescita più significativa, che possiamo sostenere grazie alla presenza ormai storica di un nostro sito produttivo che trasforma e processa la materia prima prodotta ad Aosta. Qui abbiamo già registrato un recupero del 12%, e ci aspettiamo un’ulteriore crescita trainata dal settore dell’automotive». 

Di recente, come detto in apertura, siete entrati nel mercato dell’Aerospace. Qual è l’andamento della domanda?
«L’Aerospace è il settore che ha subito maggiormente la crisi con le flotte immobilizzate a terra. Pertanto, tutti i piani di investimento, sostituzione o rinnovo dei velivoli sono stati rimandati con conseguente rallentamento di tutta la filiera produttiva.
Questa situazione, tuttavia, non ha fermato o rallentato i nostri investimenti dedicati, in quanto i tempi per entrare nel settore sono comunque molto lunghi, con processi di omologazione molto complessi».

Elisa Bonomelli

   
