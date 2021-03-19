Cogne Acciai Speciali: nel 2021 recupero di volumi e fatturato

19 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS
Per la prima volta, Cogne Acciai Speciali parteciperà a Made in Steel, la principale Conference & Exhibition del Sud Europa dedicata alla filiera siderurgica. «È un’opportunità di rilancio per tutto il settore produttivo dell’industria dell’acciaio, da sempre strategica per l’economia italiana. Essere presenti a questa rassegna – così motiva la scelta Emilio Giacomazzi, direttore marketing e commerciale dell’azienda (nell'immagine in apertura) - significa da un lato proporsi come attori di una necessaria ripartenza per il nostro Paese e, dall’altro, cogliere l’occasione per incontrare un pubblico qualificato e sempre più internazionale, presentando le novità caratterizzate dagli investimenti portati avanti anche in questo difficile momento».
Investimenti che hanno riguardato, tra l’altro, «l’avvio dell’impianto VAR e l’upgrading della pressa», che hanno permesso di completare la gamma con le «super leghe nickel e i superaustenitici», con lo scopo di «offrire ai clienti dei settori Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Power Generation e CPI prodotti specificatamente dedicati ad applicazioni strategiche e ad alta tecnologia».
Come si è chiuso il 2020 per Cogne Acciai Speciali?
«Rispetto alle precedenti crisi internazionali, quella provocata dalla pandemia è stata unica, imprevista e imprevedibile. Per questo, fronteggiarla è stato complesso perché è servita una riorganizzazione dei processi produttivi in linea con i protocolli sanitari, in un periodo in cui i mercati si sono quasi del tutto fermati durante il confinamento domestico, tra marzo e maggio 2020. Sicuramente, al riguardo, se il settore dell’acciaio fosse stato sin da subito considerato strategico per l’Italia, probabilmente il calo sarebbe stato più contenuto e avremmo patito meno la concorrenza di altri produttori europei che di fatto sono sempre stati operativi.
L’anno si è dunque chiuso con una marcata flessione dei volumi previsti, segnando un calo del 17% rispetto all’anno precedente.
Tali riduzioni sono in linea con quelle registrate nel settore degli acciai inossidabili lunghi».
Quali sono i vostri obiettivi e prospettive per il 2021?
«I primi mesi hanno registro una robusta ripresa della domanda che, in base all’attuale visibilità, si protrarrà almeno fino ai primi mesi dell’estate. Il budget annuale prevede un recupero del 15% del volume, in grado di compensare quasi per intero la perdita del 2020. In termini di fatturato, la crescita è valutata nell’ordine del 13%, anche se nel frattempo il valore delle materie prime è cresciuto in modo netto e il recupero potrà essere più ampio.
Per affrontare la ripartenza, la Cogne ha scelto di puntare sui giovani, rinnovando tutti i contratti a tempo determinato, accompagnando i lavoratori più anziani all’uscita con un importante incentivo costruito in modo da evitare perdite di reddito sino al raggiungimento della pensione. Oltre a ciò, continueremo a puntare sulla formazione delle professionalità, sia per migliorare le competenze e le conoscenze interne, sia per rispondere ai requisiti sempre più complessi richiesti dai clienti e dagli enti di certificazione dei settori strategici.
In tale direzione si inserisce la rinascita della storica Scuola Cogne, oggi Cogne Industrial School, ripensata in un’ottica moderna e di supporto allo sviluppo strategico dell’azienda. Il taglio del nastro, seppur “da remoto”, è avvenuto lo scorso mese di ottobre con l’avvio di un percorso formativo destinato a 14 neodiplomati, che al termine dei venti mesi di lezioni, stage e laboratori acquisiranno la Certificazione di Manutentori dell’industria 4.0».
Prevedete una ripresa della domanda dei vostri principali settori utilizzatori? C’è una differenza di velocità di movimento tra Italia e altre zone del mondo?
«I segnali di ripresa che intravvediamo almeno sino all’estate dovranno comunque trovare conferma nei prossimi mesi sia per quanto riguarda il mercato domestico che per quello che riguarda l’estero. I numeri della Cina segnano la crescita più significativa, che possiamo sostenere grazie alla presenza ormai storica di un nostro sito produttivo che trasforma e processa la materia prima prodotta ad Aosta. Qui abbiamo già registrato un recupero del 12%, e ci aspettiamo un’ulteriore crescita trainata dal settore dell’automotive».
Di recente, come detto in apertura, siete entrati nel mercato dell’Aerospace. Qual è l’andamento della domanda?
«L’Aerospace è il settore che ha subito maggiormente la crisi con le flotte immobilizzate a terra. Pertanto, tutti i piani di investimento, sostituzione o rinnovo dei velivoli sono stati rimandati con conseguente rallentamento di tutta la filiera produttiva.
Questa situazione, tuttavia, non ha fermato o rallentato i nostri investimenti dedicati, in quanto i tempi per entrare nel settore sono comunque molto lunghi, con processi di omologazione molto complessi».
For the first time, Cogne Acciai Speciali will participate in Made in Steel, the main Conference & Exhibition in Southern Europe dedicated to the steel industry. “It is an opportunity to relaunch the entire production sector of the steel industry, which has always been strategic for the Italian economy. To be present at this review — so motivates the choice of Emilio Giacomazzi, marketing and commercial director of the company (in the image in the opening) - means on the one hand to propose as actors of a necessary restart for our country and, on the other hand, take the opportunity to meet a qualified and increasingly international audience, presenting the novelties characterized by the investments carried forward even at this difficult time”.
Investments involving, inter alia, “thestart-up of the VAR system and the upgrading of the press”, which allowed the range to be expanded to “super nickel alloys and superaustenitics ”, with the aim of “offering customers in the Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Power Generation and CPI sectors products specifically dedicated to strategic and high-tech applications”.
How did 2020 close for Cogne Acciai Speciali?
“ Compared to previous international crises, the pandemic caused was unique, unforeseen and unpredictable. For this reason, facing it has been complex because it has served a reorganization of production processes in line with health protocols, in a period when markets have almost stopped during the domestic confinement, between March and May 2020. Surely, in this regard, if the steel sector had been immediately considered strategic for Italy, the decline would probably have been smaller and we would have experienced less competition than others European producers that in fact have always been operational.
The year therefore ended with a marked decline in projected volumes, marking a decrease of 17% compared to the previous year.
These reductions are in line with those recorded in the long stainless steels sector. '
Areyour goals and prospects for 2021?
“ The first few months have seen a robust recovery in demandwhich, based on current visibility, will continue until at least the early months of summer. The annual budget provides for a 15% recovery in volume, which can almost make up for the 2020 loss in full. In terms of turnover, growth is priced in the order of 13%, although in the meantime the value of raw materials has grown sharply and the recovery may be wider.
To deal with the re-departure, Cogne has chosen to focus on young people, renewing all fixed-term contracts, accompanying older workers to the exit with an important incentive built in such a way as to avoid loss of income until retirement. In addition to this, we will continue to focus on training professionalism, both to improve skills and internal knowledge, and to meet the increasingly complex requirements required by customers and by the certification bodies of the strategic sectors.
In this direction, the revival of the historic Cogne School, now Cogne Industrial School, redesigned in a modern perspective and supporting the strategic development of the company. The cutting of the ribbon, albeit “remotely”, took place last October with the start of a training course for 14 new graduates, who at the end of the twenty months of lessons, internships and workshops will acquire the Certification of Maintainers of Industry 4.0”.
Do you anticipate a resumption of demand from your main user sectors? Is there a difference in speed of movement between Italy and other areas of the world?
“ The signs of recovery that we see at least until the summer will still have to be confirmed in the coming months both with regard to the domestic and foreign market. China 's numbers mark the most significant growth, which we can sustain thanks to the historic presence of our production site that transforms and processes the raw material produced in Aosta. Here we have already recorded a recovery of 12%, and we expect further growth driven by the automotive sector”.
Recently, as mentioned in the opening, you entered the Aerospace market. What is the trend in demand?
“ Aerospace is the sector that has suffered the most crisis with the fleets immobilized on the ground. Therefore, all plans for investment, replacement or renewal of aircraft have been postponed resulting in a slowdown of the entire production chain.
However, this situation has not stopped or slowed down our dedicated investments, since the time to enter the sector is still very long, with approval processes very complex”.
