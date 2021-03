Digitalizzazione e siderurgia, rapporto sempre più stretto

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Shared work, ability to dream and pride for what you do. These were the suggestions given by Oscar Farinetti to link with the roundtable of the siderweb digital conference “DIGITAL ACCELERATION: human, business, sustainability”. Roundtable attended by: Barbara Beltrame, Vice President Confindustria for Internationalization, Board Group AFV Beltrame; Roberto de Miranda, Executive Committee ORI Martin; Vittoria Gozzi, Duferco group board and president Wylab and Bertha Bazzoffia, Sales Director SAP Italia.



The entrepreneur of the Vicenza group has highlighted how digitisation helps to work together.

“The idea that as Beltrame we have of digitization is that of means and tool to improve customer service and this not only for Italy but also abroad. An approach that at first glance can be simple but it is not. Each Business Unit has its own specificities, so we had to find a balance between standardization and freedom of manoeuvre. What digitalization is bringing us, however, is the ability to speak all the same language and have a shared approach able to optimize the efficiency of processes and the speed of choice”.

But Beltrame did not provide its contribution also on the basis of its experience as president of Conrfindustria for internationalization. And in the international field digital is a crucial point in relations with foreign realities. A process that has also borne important fruit on the export side. “As Confindustria we are committed to trying to pass the message of the importance of digitalization even to the smallest realities that are often late in comparison with others Countries. There is a need to rethink certain dynamics and be able to ensure that the Italy system can then succeed in promoting its peculiarities on foreign markets. This is also with the support of the Government”.

Roberto De Miranda concentrated his contribution primarily on the transformation process in industry 4.0 that the Ori Martin group is facing by participating in the Lighthouse project.

“Unfortunately, digitalization is a process still far from being concluded unlike automation — explained the Brescia entrepreneur -. Participation in this important Italian project allowed us to access suppliers and interlocutors of university level that alone maybe we would not have managed to intercept. Digitalization I think will help to be more integrated with customers, with the reality around us, and especially between internal divisions. This system really helps internal communication and develop common objectives. The final horizon of this process is what could become a Cyberphisical steel mill, in which the contribution of people will be mainly linked to thought”.

A complex process that sometimes has to collide precisely with some cultural resistances more internal than external. But Ori Martin has also been able to transform digitization into sustainability thanks to heat recovery technologies to make it available to the community called I-Recovery and Heat Leap.

“Two technologies that without digitization even a decade ago would have been unthinkable,” concluded De Miranda.