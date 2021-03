Digitalizzazione e imprese, un rapporto sempre più stretto

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Knowing digitization is essential for the understanding of the dynamics and above all the opportunities. It is one of the elements that will be analyzed in the conference “Digital Acceleration: human, business, sustainability” scheduled on March 18 at 16.30 promoted by siderweb, Sap and Regesta . To have a little anticipation of the issues that will be addressed in the discussion siderweb asked Bertha Bazzoffia (Financial, Manufacturing, Energy and Consumer Industries Sales Director, SAP Italia) a few questions, her being among the speakers of the conferences.

SAP has always been a partner of companies in digitization, how has the sensitivity about this process changed over the years?

Since 2008, various crises have alternated putting a strain on the production capacity of many of our companies. Export has given a great strength to a country system that struggles to grow mainly because of the low propensity to invest in innovation.

In recent years digitisation has been seen by Italian companies as a necessary step, which certainly brings benefits to the business, but which could also be addressed at a later date. After the outbreak of the health crisis last year, businesses were forced to accelerate in innovation, they took courage because it could no longer be put off. Many companies have had to play hard to consider new paradigms of change with a view to rapid digital transformation.

From an emergency first phase, where the most urgent needs were to secure their employees, identify new suppliers and create alternative outlets for products and services through the opening new e-commerce platforms, moved on to a more “reasoned” second phase, where the focus shifted to areas such as the enhancement of human capital and the strengthening of supply processes chain.

The Covid crisis has given a sharp acceleration to these processes that have begun, as do you believe the post crisis companies will be?

The pandemic has highlighted values and misvalues of our industrial and economic system. Today we all agree that a sustainable company has a better chance of getting out of the crisis sooner. Sustainability that today goes beyond the concept of being “green”, covering at least three dimensions: economic, social and environmental. We also understood that the low digitalization of our companies is a limit for their growth, because it affects their ability to be competitive internationally and to do network. Finally, we learned that sustainability and digitization go together: if you digitalize it's easier to be sustainable.

In addition to these two aspects, I think a third point has entered into the CEOs agenda: managing employee experience. Steel companies historically have always paid great attention to their people in terms of safety. In the “new normal” we have to go further by managing in a unique and differentiating way the whole life of the employee: from the first interview, to the entry into the company, to career and training paths. Effective change management strategies and plans for the creation of new skills to support digital transformation projects must also be developed.

What can you offer as SAP to support customers in this process?

One of the areas on which we are working most with our customers in the steel industry is the integration of processes to create a solid supply chain that starts from the needs of their customers and arrivals until the delivery of the product.

This presupposes the development of a business network that allows you to engage the customer in a co-design logic and downstream collaborates with the different suppliers and partners covering all phases: personalized offer creation, on-time procurement, collaborative resource management, “tailoring” production, delivery on schedule, offering of after-sales services at value added. For example, today, through our cloud solution for asset digitization, it is possible to include all plant and equipment information in a single repository in a manufacturers, engineering and construction service providers, operators and maintenance contractors. This improves levels of operational effectiveness, can develop maintenance services or predictive quality, or introduce process innovation in collaboration with your suppliers.

As SAP you also have a global view on the phenomenon. Is there a difference between foreign and domestic players? What are the aspects that Italian industrial realities have yet to work on?

Steel in Italy has a long industrial tradition, characterized by the excellence and flexibility typical of Made in Italy. This allowed Italian companies to show great resilience in the face of the challenges posed by international giants, with vastly higher production capacities, and changes in the market. Growing dimensionally, for example leveraging the paradigm of the business network, and continuing to offer customized products of great quality represent the challenges facing our steel companies deal in the short term.

Last point-blank question, why should people follow the conference on March 18?

The event organized by siderweb represents a unique opportunity for a confrontation with the protagonists of the steel sector in order to better address the digital transformation, analyze its impacts on people and on new processes and possible sustainable business models.

