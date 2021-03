Made in Steel 2021 si terrà a ottobre

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

The ninth edition of Made in Steel will be held on 5, 6, 7 October 2021 .

The decision to postpone the event from May to October was shared by siderweb, which of Made in Steel is the organizer, with the steel community and met the full support of Italian and European operators who will participate in the three days, or who have expressed a desire to do so.

The will is to lay the foundations for a safe and successful event, both for exhibitors and visitors : in fact, it is expected that in the third quarter of the year the Covid-19 pandemic will be under strict control, thanks to the vaccination campaign and the measures to contain the infection in place.

“We listened to the concerns and the requests of the operators of the Steel Spinneret of which we feel part ” stressed Emanuele Morandi . The chairman and CEO of Made in Steel added that postponing the 2021 edition of the event from May to October “was not easy and we must thank Fiera Milano and the international event EMO MILANO 2021 for the effort made ”. The Conference & Exhibition will be partially concurrently with the World Machine Tool Fair (4-9 October).

“After the long and dark tunnel - it has concluded Morandi - we know that a different village awaits us, the” New Steel Normal ” to which we are preparing as Made in Steel and that we will once again tell you in the passionate way of always”.

Made in Steel had already been postponed from March to May 2021. Now this second shift testifies to firm willingness to offer operators an important business opportunity and comparison on the main market trends and research and development , despite the additional challenges you will need to face from an organizational point of view.

The Covid-19 pandemic has in fact clearly shown the limits of digital events and how the exhibitions in the presence are indispensable for the supply chains : they are an irreplaceable tool for industrial relations and for the multiplication of opportunities for development and innovation.

A moment of the last edition of Made in Steel, which was held from 14 to 16 May 2019.