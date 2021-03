ArcelorMittal Italia: «La produzione può proseguire»

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

“The production activity of the establishment may continue regularly” . To make it known with a note is the same ArcelorMittal Italy. The Council of State has therefore welcomed the request for suspensive advanced by the group, in the board chamber yesterday, March 11, of judgment of the Court of Lecce n.249/2021 .

“ArcelorMittal Italia - explicit the note - does not have the obligation to start the stop of the hot area of the Taranto plant and the related plants”.