Piani: l'Ilva potrebbe riequilibrare il mercato

“ Ever since we founded Eusider,Ilva has been our largest supplier. It is a strategic establishment and I believe there can be the system for achieving the balance between health and work . Just as many years ago we found the system of sending man to the moon we will succeed in this endeavour”.

In a particularly dynamic market of plans Eufrasio Anghileri, CEO of the Eusider Group, sees the Tarantino steel industry as a possible rebalancer of demand and offer.

“ In 2020 Taranto produced 3.5 million tons. The goal for 2021 is to return to 5 thanks to the full functioning of three blast furnaces in the second half of the year - continues the patron of Eusider-. This one and a half million tons more on the market could make a difference and contribute to a greater balance. Also because with the new management Ilva has significantly improved the quality of the productions and returned to the respect of the agreed delivery times”.

Speaking in the webinar of siderwebMecato & Dintorni dedicated to flat products, the entrepreneur from Lecco gave a lucid and timely description of the market scenario and of its evolution in recent months.

“ If we look at the minimum price peak seen in 2020 hot coils have dropped to 370 euros per tonne. Today they are instead 707 euros the tonne - added Anghileri- ; a formidable increase both for the intensity and for the speed with which it occurred. Normally in a situation like this I would be inclined to say that you have peaked, but I can't do that. Demand is still very lively and this dynamism pushes the price up. In addition all service centers are working on low stocks. This leads us to have to turn more often to steel mills, who every time ask us for rises. Normally we would say no but with the demand and stocks at these levels we can not help but accept them”.

A dynamic that according to Anghileri will continue until the system returns to balance and you can wait for the best price to buy.

A situation created precisely by the uncertainty of the Covid that started a spiral of smaller purchases, lower stocks, less production, then overturned by the explosive awakening of demand that does not allowed the system a progressive readjustment, but only a continuous run-up.

“ I believe that the situation will remain at these levels at least until the summer, as commodity prices also remain at high levels.”

As for the Eusider group 2020 saw a slight decline in volumes “about 7%, but given the scenario that was expected in March we are still satisfied also because all our companies close with a profit balance sheet”.

The first two months of 2021 were very positive, to such an extent that the entrepreneur does not find a sector or a category of products that has had bad performance. A scenario that already allows you to look to the future.

“ We aim to be able to make an acquisition abroad, the countries where we would like to do it only Germany and Poland, I think this could help our group to climb a another level gaining greater international experience. We also started a large investment in Ostiglia (Mn) where we aim to group in a single location the companies of the group that deal with pipes. A strategic position also to take advantage of the river road of the white canal”.