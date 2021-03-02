Piani: l'Ilva potrebbe riequilibrare il mercato

2 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS
«Sin da quando abbiamo fondato Eusider l’Ilva è stata il nostro maggior fornitore. È uno stabilimento strategico e credo ci possa essere il sistema per raggiungere l’equilibrio tra salute e lavoro. Così come tanti anni fa abbiamo trovato il sistema di mandare l’uomo sulla luna riusciremo anche in questa impresa».
In un mercato dei piani particolarmente dinamico Eufrasio Anghileri, amministratore delegato del Gruppo Eusider, vede il siderurgico tarantino come un possibile riequilibratore di domanda ed offerta.
«Nel 2020 Taranto ha prodotto 3,5 milioni di tonnellate. L’obiettivo per il 2021 è di tornare a 5 grazie al pieno funzionamento di tre altiforni nella seconda parte dell’anno - prosegue il patron di Eusider-. Questo milione e mezzo di tonnellate in più sul mercato potrebbe fare la differenza e contribuire ad un maggiore equilibrio. Anche perché con la nuova gestione Ilva ha nettamente migliorato la qualità delle produzioni ed è tornata al rispetto dei tempi di consegna concordati».
Intervenendo nel webinar di siderweb Mecato & Dintorni dedicato ai prodotti piani, l’imprenditore lecchese ha dato una lucida e puntuale descrizione dello scenario di mercato e della sua evoluzione degli ultimi mesi.
«Se prendiamo in esame il picco minimo dei prezzi visto nel 2020 i coils a caldo sono scesi fino a 370 euro la tonnellata. Oggi sono invece a 707 euro la tonnellata - Ha aggiunto Anghileri-; un aumento formidabile sia per l’intensità che per la velocità con cui si è verificato. Normalmente in una situazione come questa sarei propenso a dire che si sia raggiunto il picco, ma non lo posso fare. La domanda è infatti ancora molto vivace e questo dinamismo spinge il prezzo al rialzo. In aggiunta tutti i centri di servizio stanno lavorando a scorte basse. Questo ci porta a doverci rivolgere più spesso alle acciaierie, che ogni volta ci chiedono dei rialzi. Normalmente diremmo di no ma con la richiesta e le scorte a questi livelli non possiamo fare a meno di accettarli».
Una dinamica che secondo Anghileri proseguirà fino a quando il sistema non tornerà in equilibrio e si potrà attendere il prezzo migliore per poter acquistare.
Una situazione creata proprio dall’incertezza del Covid che ha dato il via ad una spirale di minori acquisti, minori scorte, minor produzione, poi ribaltata dal risveglio esplosivo della domanda che non ha permesso al sistema un riadeguamento progressivo, ma solo una continua rincorsa.
«Ritengo che la situazione si manterrà su questi livelli almeno fino all’estate, dal momento che anche le quotazioni delle materie prime restano su livelli elevati».
Per quanto riguarda il gruppo Eusider il 2020 ha visto una leggera flessione nei volumi «circa il 7%, ma visto lo scenario che si era prospettato a marzo ne siamo comunque soddisfatti anche perché tutte le nostre società chiudono con un bilancio in utile».
I primi due mesi del 2021 sono stati invece molto positivi, a tal punto che l’imprenditore non trova un settore od una categoria di prodotti che abbia avuto delle cattive performance. Uno scenario che permette già di guardare al futuro.
«Puntiamo a poter effettuare un’acquisizione all’estero, i paesi in cui vorremmo farla solo Germania e Polonia, ritengo che questo potrebbe aiutare il nostro gruppo a scalare un altro livello acquisendo maggior esperienza internazionale. Inoltre abbiamo avviato un grande investimento a Ostiglia (Mn) dove puntiamo a raggruppare in un’unica sede le realtà del gruppo che trattano tubi. Una posizione strategica anche per poter sfruttare la viabilità fluviale del canal bianco».
“ Ever since we founded Eusider,Ilva has been our largest supplier. It is a strategic establishment and I believe there can be the system for achieving the balance between health and work . Just as many years ago we found the system of sending man to the moon we will succeed in this endeavour”.
In a particularly dynamic market of plans Eufrasio Anghileri, CEO of the Eusider Group, sees the Tarantino steel industry as a possible rebalancer of demand and offer.
“ In 2020 Taranto produced 3.5 million tons. The goal for 2021 is to return to 5 thanks to the full functioning of three blast furnaces in the second half of the year - continues the patron of Eusider-. This one and a half million tons more on the market could make a difference and contribute to a greater balance. Also because with the new management Ilva has significantly improved the quality of the productions and returned to the respect of the agreed delivery times”.
Speaking in the webinar of siderwebMecato & Dintorni dedicated to flat products, the entrepreneur from Lecco gave a lucid and timely description of the market scenario and of its evolution in recent months.
“ If we look at the minimum price peak seen in 2020 hot coils have dropped to 370 euros per tonne. Today they are instead 707 euros the tonne - added Anghileri- ; a formidable increase both for the intensity and for the speed with which it occurred. Normally in a situation like this I would be inclined to say that you have peaked, but I can't do that. Demand is still very lively and this dynamism pushes the price up. In addition all service centers are working on low stocks. This leads us to have to turn more often to steel mills, who every time ask us for rises. Normally we would say no but with the demand and stocks at these levels we can not help but accept them”.
A dynamic that according to Anghileri will continue until the system returns to balance and you can wait for the best price to buy.
A situation created precisely by the uncertainty of the Covid that started a spiral of smaller purchases, lower stocks, less production, then overturned by the explosive awakening of demand that does not allowed the system a progressive readjustment, but only a continuous run-up.
“ I believe that the situation will remain at these levels at least until the summer, as commodity prices also remain at high levels.”
As for the Eusider group 2020 saw a slight decline in volumes “about 7%, but given the scenario that was expected in March we are still satisfied also because all our companies close with a profit balance sheet”.
The first two months of 2021 were very positive, to such an extent that the entrepreneur does not find a sector or a category of products that has had bad performance. A scenario that already allows you to look to the future.
“ We aim to be able to make an acquisition abroad, the countries where we would like to do it only Germany and Poland, I think this could help our group to climb a another level gaining greater international experience. We also started a large investment in Ostiglia (Mn) where we aim to group in a single location the companies of the group that deal with pipes. A strategic position also to take advantage of the river road of the white canal”.
