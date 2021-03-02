Siderweb utilizza i cookie per una migliore gestione del sito.
Piani: l'Ilva potrebbe riequilibrare il mercato

Plans: Ilva could rebalance the market

Anghileri: «Le maggiori produzioni 2021 potrebbero adeguare l'offerta alla domanda»

2 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

«Sin da quando abbiamo fondato Eusider l’Ilva è stata il nostro maggior fornitore. È uno stabilimento strategico e credo ci possa essere il sistema per raggiungere l’equilibrio tra salute e lavoro. Così come tanti anni fa abbiamo trovato il sistema di mandare l’uomo sulla luna riusciremo anche in questa impresa».

In un mercato dei piani particolarmente dinamico Eufrasio Anghileri, amministratore delegato del Gruppo Eusider, vede il siderurgico tarantino come un possibile riequilibratore di domanda ed offerta.

«Nel 2020 Taranto ha prodotto 3,5 milioni di tonnellate. L’obiettivo per il 2021 è di tornare a 5 grazie al pieno funzionamento di tre altiforni nella seconda parte dell’anno - prosegue il patron di Eusider-. Questo milione e mezzo di tonnellate in più sul mercato potrebbe fare la differenza e contribuire ad un maggiore equilibrio. Anche perché con la nuova gestione Ilva ha nettamente migliorato la qualità delle produzioni ed è tornata al rispetto dei tempi di consegna concordati».

Intervenendo nel webinar di siderweb Mecato & Dintorni dedicato ai prodotti piani, l’imprenditore lecchese ha dato una lucida e puntuale descrizione dello scenario di mercato e della sua evoluzione degli ultimi mesi.  

«Se prendiamo in esame il picco minimo dei prezzi visto nel 2020 i coils a caldo sono scesi fino a 370 euro la tonnellata. Oggi sono invece a 707 euro la tonnellata - Ha aggiunto Anghileri-; un aumento formidabile sia per l’intensità che per la velocità con cui si è verificato. Normalmente in una situazione come questa sarei propenso a dire che si sia raggiunto il picco, ma non lo posso fare. La domanda è infatti ancora molto vivace e questo dinamismo spinge il prezzo al rialzo. In aggiunta tutti i centri di servizio stanno lavorando a scorte basse. Questo ci porta a doverci rivolgere più spesso alle acciaierie, che ogni volta ci chiedono dei rialzi. Normalmente diremmo di no ma con la richiesta e le scorte a questi livelli non possiamo fare a meno di accettarli».

Una dinamica che secondo Anghileri proseguirà fino a quando il sistema non tornerà in equilibrio e si potrà attendere il prezzo migliore per poter acquistare.
Una situazione creata proprio dall’incertezza del Covid che ha dato il via ad una spirale di minori acquisti, minori scorte, minor produzione, poi ribaltata dal risveglio esplosivo della domanda che non ha permesso al sistema un riadeguamento progressivo, ma solo una continua rincorsa.

«Ritengo che la situazione si manterrà su questi livelli almeno fino all’estate, dal momento che anche le quotazioni delle materie prime restano su livelli elevati».

Per quanto riguarda il gruppo Eusider il 2020 ha visto una leggera flessione nei volumi «circa il 7%, ma visto lo scenario che si era prospettato a marzo ne siamo comunque soddisfatti anche perché tutte le nostre società chiudono con un bilancio in utile».

I primi due mesi del 2021 sono stati invece molto positivi, a tal punto che l’imprenditore non trova un settore od una categoria di prodotti che abbia avuto delle cattive performance. Uno scenario che permette già di guardare al futuro.

«Puntiamo a poter effettuare un’acquisizione all’estero, i paesi in cui vorremmo farla solo Germania e Polonia, ritengo che questo potrebbe aiutare il nostro gruppo a scalare un altro livello acquisendo maggior esperienza internazionale. Inoltre abbiamo avviato un grande investimento a Ostiglia (Mn) dove puntiamo a raggruppare in un’unica sede le realtà del gruppo che trattano tubi. Una posizione strategica anche per poter sfruttare la viabilità fluviale del canal bianco».
D. L.   
