PANorami: arriva Figliuolo

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

The new extraordinary Commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency is the General of the Army Corps Francesco Paolo Figliuolo. Its predecessor Domenico Arcuri has obtained highly discussed results, which also include the emergence of a judicial investigation concerning the mega supply of masks from China

Now that of General Son, who was in vying to become Chief of Staff and who was logistic commander of the army, is an interesting figure to interpret. It goes about the future of the country.

Massimiliano Panarari

is a sociologist of communication, essayist and consultant in political and public communication. He is a professor at the Mercatorum University of Rome, and also teaches at Luiss Guido Carli University in Rome, at the Luiss School of Government and at the University Luigi Bocconi of Milan. He is a columnist of the newspapers La Stampa, Il Mattino di Padova, Il Piccoloand Giornale di Brescia, collaborates with L'Espresso, Il V Republic and with siderweb.