Essepieffe: 2020 positivo

“ We must continue to believe it, even if the moment is not the best.” Parola di Essepieffe, the company in Martinsicuro (Te) that develops, manufactures and distributes labelling systems, specializing in the production and processing chain of steel. That, reminds the sales manager Kyra Ferrari, this year will take part as an exhibitor at Made in Steel, the main Conference & Exhibition of South Europe dedicated to the steel industry, organized by siderweb. “We have been participating in Made in Steel for over 10 years, since the event was still held in Brescia. We believe that it is a wonderful window of trade on the steel industry, which concretizes our bet on the sector”.

After a long phase of forced spacing, what do you expect to bring the return to the fair and to the meeting between operators?

I do not hide a certain concern about management, given also the few certainties we have. In what condition will we be in May? No one can tell us for sure, so we wait confident to understand more than how we would like, how we can live it. Whatever way, it will be a success!

What news will you bring to Made in Steel?

The success of our small company depends substantially in being able to present high quality proposals and always innovative technical solutions. We invest and have invested heavily on new production lines, refining in this way the timely and reliable management of orders. For Made in Steel we propose our new series dedicated to RFID, in addition to our transfer products dedicated to sectors where the coding management temperature is around 600° C.& nbsp;

What year was 2020 for Essepieffe?

2020 for us was a positive year, despite everything: we were able to consolidate the result achieved in 2019. Despite a few weeks of downtime, at the restart we found that there was a great desire not to stop, not to give up the planned projects and investments.

What are your goals for 2021?

Our goal for 2021 is to continue investing in the technical training of staff, to give maximum support to our customers.

What new demands are coming to you from the market?

More and more the direction is to automate the application of our supports, using anthropomorphic robots. With the fruitful collaboration of some international partners in the industrial automation sector, we have already built some automated labeling plants, with excellent results and satisfaction both from customers and on our part.