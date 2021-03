Sostenibilità è finanza, mercato, gestione di sistema

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

The words that are used today to denote and connote sustainability say this: it is not a principle that only affects corporate communication, but has entered the strategy corporate because it generates value. And how this value can be measured is at the heart of a complex process of definition.

siderweb talked about it in the webinar “Sustainability: the tools that measure it and the ways to communicate it” that was held this morning.

“Sustainability is no longer just environmental. Until yesterday, the words to tell it were connected with the priority given to reducing the impacts of production activities on the environment and on the benefits compared to society and rsquo; economy — explained Maria Luisa Venuta, Sustainability Project Manager of ArbalZan Innovative Start up -. Today and in the near future, sustainability is a strategic factor for companies, starting from the steel sector: finance, system management, certification and guidelines, community engagement, glocal market, transparent communication”.

And the true sustainable entrepreneur is no longer the “regulatory”, that is, those who just respect the law; it is the “proactive visionary”, which deals with sustainability agrave; as a pivotal element of your company. And to do this it needs to be certifiable and certified, with several tools: “The AFNOR-XP X30-901 - exemplified Coming -, a specific standard for defining the criteria of circular management of a company; ESG (Environmental Social Governance) criteria and ESG Rating. And then the sustainability report, drawn up on the basis of international standards, such as those issued by the international non-profit organization of the Global Reporting Initiative”.

Of course, sustainability is not a simple piece to measure. This was explained by Sergio Vergalli, full professor of the University of Brescia and president of the Italian Association of Environmental and Resource (IAERE) Economists): it is in fact one of the “externalities, those effects, positive and negative, generated during the production phase that are not quantifiable from the point of view of the market. And that the final price of how much product should include.”

It is a problem of method and, including the time factor, of dynamics. But, when it comes to circular economy, there are indicators that can calculate the economic value generated. For example those of Eurostat and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development; the Material Circularity Indicator; the Circular Index of Enel. The classic cost benefit analysis also lends itself to measuring sustainability, working on the entire supply chain, including financial analysis (project profitability and sustainability) agrave; financial), economic analysis (contribution of the project to social welfare) and risk assessment.

“ With the Feralpi Group - concluded Professor Vergalli - the University of Brescia is working on the project “Shared value”, for the identification of an innovative and scientific methodology for measuring the value that the circular business model generates in the territory”, focusing in particular on the project “Green stone” of the steel group (transformation of black slag from waste to Green Stone 2+ by-product).