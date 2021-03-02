Piani: il mercato italiano ed europeo

2 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS
I prodotti piani sembrano aver agganciato la locomotiva della ripresa: a gennaio la produzione è aumentata del 2,8% su base annua, e già a dicembre 2020 avevano recuperato l’ampia caduta che si era registrata nell’ultimo mese del 2019. E le prospettive di uno dei principali settori utilizzatori, l’automotive, sono positive: «Nell’ultimo trimestre del 2020 si rileva una ripresa sostenuta per l’automotive, un picco di circa il 10%, la prima variazione positiva dal secondo trimestre 2018. Gli incentivi all’automotive sembrano aver dato un risultato interessante. Vedremo poi come si proseguirà quest’anno». È quanto ha spiegato il direttore generale di Federacciai, Flavio Bregant, nel proprio intervento che ha aperto il terzo appuntamento con “Mercato & Dintorni”, il webinar di siderweb che analizza le tendenze prevalenti sulla piazza commerciale dell’acciaio.
Quanto alla bilancia commerciale dei prodotti piani, il periodo gennaio-novembre 2020 (ultimi dati disponibili) si è chiuso in negativo per 3,8 milioni di tonnellate in volume e 2,1 miliardi di euro in valore. «Mancano sul mercato italiano – ha sottolineato Bregant – 4 milioni di tonnellate di piani da produrre. È un segnale importante, ma figlio della situazione nazionale di questi ultimi anni».
L’import di prodotti piani (8,8 milioni di tonnellate nell’intervallo analizzato, -23,3% tendenziale) ha pesato sul totale delle importazioni per il 59%; in calo anche l’export (-20,7% con 5 milioni di tonnellate). Nello stesso periodo, il consumo apparente di piani è sceso del 22,9%, fermandosi a 12,1 milioni di tonnellate (pari al 55% del consumo totale di prodotti della siderurgia primaria).
E l’analisi della geopolitica economico-siderurgica che influenza il mercato italiano non può prescindere, ha sottolineato il direttore generale di Federacciai, «da un evento che abbiamo davanti: la fine e il possibile rinnovo della Salvaguardia. Nel trimestre in corso, con dati aggiornati al 26 febbraio, nessun prodotto ha raggiunto non dico la saturazione, ma neppure il 60% delle quote disponibili. A parte le lamiere rivestite (55,3%), i prodotti piani hanno visto una notevole sotto utilizzazione delle quote disponibili». La Salvaguardia, ha specificato Bregant, «non sta bloccando in questo momento i materiali. Sette categorie (singoli Paesi o "altri Paesi") hanno raggiunto la loro quota per alcuni prodotti. Ciò non significa che non si possa più importare quel prodotto». Segnale interessante, secondo il dg di Federacciai, per individuare distorsioni rispetto alle storiche dinamiche, è stata la saturazione della quota disponibile nella categoria “altri Paesi” per tre tipologie di prodotti piani: «Qualche Paese che non aveva quote di import significative è entrato nei flussi. Potremo fare un’analisi più approfondita quando arriveranno i dati effettivi delle importazioni».
La Salvaguardia è «sottoutilizzata nella sua totalità» e questo è un dato di fatto. Va considerato che «se si prendono in considerazione anche i dazi applicati ai vari Paesi importatori, questa sottoutilizzazione è spesso legata al fatto che i loro prodotti non sono competitivi»: è il parere espresso da Emanuele Norsa, Editor e analista di Kallanish, intervenuto dopo il direttore generale di Federacciai.
«Il mercato dei piani in Europa è in forte tensione, e non sta risentendo delle correzioni dei prezzi a livello globale. È uno dei punti che la Commissione dovrà valutare nel processo di proroga della Salvaguardia – ha detto -. Vero che dovrebbe essere definita indipendentemente dal momento puntuale, ma l’undersupply dovrebbe protrarsi fino all’estate».
Tema centrale della situazione attuale, secondo l’analista, è la mancanza di materiale nel comparto dei piani in Europa, «con tempi di consegna molto lunghi e difficoltà a reperirlo al di fuori del mercato europeo». Se si sommano poi la dichiarazione di force majeure di Salzgitter, la scorsa settimana, per l’ondata di gelo in Nord Europa che ha avuto un impatto anche sulle attività di ArcelorMittal Ghent e thyssenkrupp, e la decisione di NLMK La Louviere di iniziare un revamping, si ha come risultato il nervosismo del mercato.
«Nel medio termine – ha aggiunto Norsa - è improbabile che si stia gonfiando una bolla speculativa come quella del 2008/9, con la supply chain che è sotto stoccata e la mancanza di forniture. L’unica cosa che potrebbe succedere è che la bolla parta dalla Cina, dove comunque gli stock stanno salendo ma sono ancora sotto i livelli record del 2019-20. Forse siamo entrati in una fase dove la regionalizzazione e la difficoltà di fare trade hanno spinto i prezzi verso l’alto, uniti alla domanda cinese che comunque continua a tirare».
Plain products appear to have hooked the locomotive of recovery: in January production increased by 2.8% year-on-year, and as early as December 2020 they had recovered the broad fall which had registered in the last month of 2019. And the outlook for one of the main user sectors,automotive, is positive: “In the last quarter of 2020 we see a sustained recovery for automotive, a peak of about 10%, the first positive change since the second quarter of 2018. Automotive incentives seem to have yielded an interesting result. Then we'll see how it goes on this year.” This is what Federacciai's general manager, Flavio Bregant, explained in his speech that opened the third appointment with “Mercato & Surroundings ”, the webinar of siderweb which analyzes the trends prevailing on the steel commercial square.
With regard to the trade balance of plan products, the period January-November 2020 (latest data available) ended negative 3.8 million tonnes by volume and 2.1 billion euro in value. “There are 4 million tons of plans to be produced on the Italian market. It is an important signal, but son of the national situation of these last few years.”
Theimport of plan products (8,8 million tons in the analyzed range, -23.3% trend) weighed on total imports for 59%; in decline also export (-20,7% with 5 million tons). Over the same period, apparent plan consumption fell by 22.9%, stopping at 12.1 million tonnes (equivalent to 55% of the total consumption of primary steel products).
And the analysis of the economic-steel geopolitics that influence the Italian market cannot be separated, said Federacciai's general manager, “from an event that we have ahead: the end and the possible renewal of the Safeguard. In the current quarter, with data updated to 26 February, no product has reached not say saturation, but not even 60% of the available quotas. Apart from coated plates (55.3%), flat products have seen considerable use of the available quotas.” The Safeguard, Bregant specified, “is not blocking materials right now. There have been on 7 occasions countries that have reached their quota for individual products. That doesn't mean you can't import that product anymore.” Interesting signal, according to Federacciai's dg, to identify distortions with respect to historical dynamics, was the saturation of the quota available in the category “other countries” for three types of plan products: “Some country that did not have significant import quotas entered the flows. We will be able to do a more thorough analysis when the actual import data comes in.”
While it is true that the Safeguard is “underused in its entirety”, it should also be considered that “if the duties applied to the various importing countriesare also taken into account, this underutilization is often linked to the fact that their products are not competitive”: this is the opinion expressed by Emanuele Norsa, Editor and analyst of Kallanish, who spoke after the director General of Federacciai.
“The plan market in Europe is in high strain, and is not suffering from price corrections globally. This is one of the points that the Commission will have to consider in the process of extending the Safeguard — he said —. True that it should be defined regardless of the time on time, but the undersupply should last until the summer”.
The central theme of the current situation, according to the analyst, is the lack of material in the area of plans in Europe, “with very long delivery times and difficulty in finding it outside the European market”. If you add up then Salzgitter's force majeure statement last week for the surge of frost in Northern Europe that also impacted the activities of ArcelorMittal Ghent and thyssenkrupp, and the decision of NLMK La Louviere to begin a revamping, you have as a result the market jitters.
“In the medium term - Norsa added - it is unlikely that a speculative bubble like that of 2008/9 is inflated , with the supply chain that is under stock and the lack of supplies. The only thing that could happen is that the bubble starts from China, where stocks are going up anyway but are still below record levels of 2019-20. Perhaps we have entered a phase where regionalization and the difficulty of making trade have pushed prices up, combined with Chinese demand that nevertheless continues to pull”.
Il viaggio di siderweb per verificare l’impatto delle soluzioni tecnologiche innovative sulle produzioni
I produttori non vogliono perdere terreno rispetto alle quotazioni raggiunte a metà gennaio
Previsti rincari per la ghisa
Incrementi importanti da dicembre ad oggi, ma ci sono previsioni per quotazioni in ulteriore crescita
Ancora un leggero arretramento, mentre la vergella si conferma intorno a quota 660
Anche nei laminati pochi movimenti per i prezzi
La cronaca siderurgica e le analisi su prezzi, domanda e produzione.Altri Speciali
Lascia un Commento