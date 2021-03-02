Piani: il mercato italiano ed europeo

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Plain products appear to have hooked the locomotive of recovery: in January production increased by 2.8% year-on-year, and as early as December 2020 they had recovered the broad fall which had registered in the last month of 2019. And the outlook for one of the main user sectors,automotive, is positive: “In the last quarter of 2020 we see a sustained recovery for automotive, a peak of about 10%, the first positive change since the second quarter of 2018. Automotive incentives seem to have yielded an interesting result. Then we'll see how it goes on this year.” This is what Federacciai's general manager, Flavio Bregant, explained in his speech that opened the third appointment with “Mercato & Surroundings ”, the webinar of siderweb which analyzes the trends prevailing on the steel commercial square.

With regard to the trade balance of plan products, the period January-November 2020 (latest data available) ended negative 3.8 million tonnes by volume and 2.1 billion euro in value. “There are 4 million tons of plans to be produced on the Italian market. It is an important signal, but son of the national situation of these last few years.”

Theimport of plan products (8,8 million tons in the analyzed range, -23.3% trend) weighed on total imports for 59%; in decline also export (-20,7% with 5 million tons). Over the same period, apparent plan consumption fell by 22.9%, stopping at 12.1 million tonnes (equivalent to 55% of the total consumption of primary steel products).

And the analysis of the economic-steel geopolitics that influence the Italian market cannot be separated, said Federacciai's general manager, “from an event that we have ahead: the end and the possible renewal of the Safeguard. In the current quarter, with data updated to 26 February, no product has reached not say saturation, but not even 60% of the available quotas. Apart from coated plates (55.3%), flat products have seen considerable use of the available quotas.” The Safeguard, Bregant specified, “is not blocking materials right now. There have been on 7 occasions countries that have reached their quota for individual products. That doesn't mean you can't import that product anymore.” Interesting signal, according to Federacciai's dg, to identify distortions with respect to historical dynamics, was the saturation of the quota available in the category “other countries” for three types of plan products: “Some country that did not have significant import quotas entered the flows. We will be able to do a more thorough analysis when the actual import data comes in.”

While it is true that the Safeguard is “underused in its entirety”, it should also be considered that “if the duties applied to the various importing countriesare also taken into account, this underutilization is often linked to the fact that their products are not competitive”: this is the opinion expressed by Emanuele Norsa, Editor and analyst of Kallanish, who spoke after the director General of Federacciai.

“The plan market in Europe is in high strain, and is not suffering from price corrections globally. This is one of the points that the Commission will have to consider in the process of extending the Safeguard — he said —. True that it should be defined regardless of the time on time, but the undersupply should last until the summer”.

The central theme of the current situation, according to the analyst, is the lack of material in the area of plans in Europe, “with very long delivery times and difficulty in finding it outside the European market”. If you add up then Salzgitter's force majeure statement last week for the surge of frost in Northern Europe that also impacted the activities of ArcelorMittal Ghent and thyssenkrupp, and the decision of NLMK La Louviere to begin a revamping, you have as a result the market jitters.

“In the medium term - Norsa added - it is unlikely that a speculative bubble like that of 2008/9 is inflated , with the supply chain that is under stock and the lack of supplies. The only thing that could happen is that the bubble starts from China, where stocks are going up anyway but are still below record levels of 2019-20. Perhaps we have entered a phase where regionalization and the difficulty of making trade have pushed prices up, combined with Chinese demand that nevertheless continues to pull”.