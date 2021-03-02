Siderweb utilizza i cookie per una migliore gestione del sito.
Per ulteriori dettagli e per informazioni si invita a consultare la nostra policy relativa alla privacy e la nostra policy relativa ai cookie. Accedendo al sito acconsenti all'uso dei cookie.

SIDERWEB - La community dell'acciaio

Scopri
Siderweb Prova Gratuita 
I nostri video
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Piani: il mercato italiano ed europeo

Piani: il mercato italiano ed europeo

Plans: the Italian and European market

Bregant (Federacciai): agganciata la ripresa. Norsa (Kallanish): in Europa nessuna correzione dei prezzi

2 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

I prodotti piani sembrano aver agganciato la locomotiva della ripresa: a gennaio la produzione è aumentata del 2,8% su base annua, e già a dicembre 2020 avevano recuperato l’ampia caduta che si era registrata nell’ultimo mese del 2019. E le prospettive di uno dei principali settori utilizzatori, l’automotive, sono positive: «Nell’ultimo trimestre del 2020 si rileva una ripresa sostenuta per l’automotive, un picco di circa il 10%, la prima variazione positiva dal secondo trimestre 2018. Gli incentivi all’automotive sembrano aver dato un risultato interessante. Vedremo poi come si proseguirà quest’anno». È quanto ha spiegato il direttore generale di Federacciai, Flavio Bregant, nel proprio intervento che ha aperto il terzo appuntamento con “Mercato & Dintorni”, il webinar di siderweb che analizza le tendenze prevalenti sulla piazza commerciale dell’acciaio.

Quanto alla bilancia commerciale dei prodotti piani, il periodo gennaio-novembre 2020 (ultimi dati disponibili) si è chiuso in negativo per 3,8 milioni di tonnellate in volume e 2,1 miliardi di euro in valore. «Mancano sul mercato italiano – ha sottolineato Bregant – 4 milioni di tonnellate di piani da produrre. È un segnale importante, ma figlio della situazione nazionale di questi ultimi anni».

L’import di prodotti piani (8,8 milioni di tonnellate nell’intervallo analizzato, -23,3% tendenziale) ha pesato sul totale delle importazioni per il 59%; in calo anche l’export (-20,7% con 5 milioni di tonnellate). Nello stesso periodo, il consumo apparente di piani è sceso del 22,9%, fermandosi a 12,1 milioni di tonnellate (pari al 55% del consumo totale di prodotti della siderurgia primaria).

E l’analisi della geopolitica economico-siderurgica che influenza il mercato italiano non può prescindere, ha sottolineato il direttore generale di Federacciai, «da un evento che abbiamo davanti: la fine e il possibile rinnovo della Salvaguardia. Nel trimestre in corso, con dati aggiornati al 26 febbraio, nessun prodotto ha raggiunto non dico la saturazione, ma neppure il 60% delle quote disponibili. A parte le lamiere rivestite (55,3%), i prodotti piani hanno visto una notevole sotto utilizzazione delle quote disponibili». La Salvaguardia, ha specificato Bregant, «non sta bloccando in questo momento i materiali. Sette categorie (singoli Paesi o "altri Paesi") hanno raggiunto la loro quota per alcuni prodotti. Ciò non significa che non si possa più importare quel prodotto». Segnale interessante, secondo il dg di Federacciai, per individuare distorsioni rispetto alle storiche dinamiche, è stata la saturazione della quota disponibile nella categoria “altri Paesi” per tre tipologie di prodotti piani: «Qualche Paese che non aveva quote di import significative è entrato nei flussi. Potremo fare un’analisi più approfondita quando arriveranno i dati effettivi delle importazioni».

La Salvaguardia è «sottoutilizzata nella sua totalità» e questo è un dato di fatto. Va considerato che «se si prendono in considerazione anche i dazi applicati ai vari Paesi importatori, questa sottoutilizzazione è spesso legata al fatto che i loro prodotti non sono competitivi»: è il parere espresso da Emanuele Norsa, Editor e analista di Kallanish, intervenuto dopo il direttore generale di Federacciai.
«Il mercato dei piani in Europa è in forte tensione, e non sta risentendo delle correzioni dei prezzi a livello globale. È uno dei punti che la Commissione dovrà valutare nel processo di proroga della Salvaguardia – ha detto -. Vero che dovrebbe essere definita indipendentemente dal momento puntuale, ma l’undersupply dovrebbe protrarsi fino all’estate».

Tema centrale della situazione attuale, secondo l’analista, è la mancanza di materiale nel comparto dei piani in Europa, «con tempi di consegna molto lunghi e difficoltà a reperirlo al di fuori del mercato europeo». Se si sommano poi la dichiarazione di force majeure di Salzgitter, la scorsa settimana, per l’ondata di gelo in Nord Europa che ha avuto un impatto anche sulle attività di ArcelorMittal Ghent e thyssenkrupp, e la decisione di NLMK La Louviere di iniziare un revamping, si ha come risultato il nervosismo del mercato.

«Nel medio termine – ha aggiunto Norsa - è improbabile che si stia gonfiando una bolla speculativa come quella del 2008/9, con la supply chain che è sotto stoccata e la mancanza di forniture. L’unica cosa che potrebbe succedere è che la bolla parta dalla Cina, dove comunque gli stock stanno salendo ma sono ancora sotto i livelli record del 2019-20. Forse siamo entrati in una fase dove la regionalizzazione e la difficoltà di fare trade hanno spinto i prezzi verso l’alto, uniti alla domanda cinese che comunque continua a tirare».
E. B.   
 Cerca tutti gli articoli di Elisa Bonomelli

Lascia un Commento

“Un pensiero ovvio ed una critica sterile godono, purtroppo, della stessa libertà di espressione di molte idee innovative rimaste inascoltate.”

Valter Redolfi

Suggerisci una frase  

DOSSIER
Dossier
12 febbraio 2021

Verso il futuro: acciaio e innovazione

Il viaggio di siderweb per verificare l’impatto delle soluzioni tecnologiche innovative sulle produzioni

UFFICIO STUDI e BILANCI
Ufficio Studi

Tutti gli approfondimenti e le analisi di bilancio realizzati dall'Ufficio Studi di Siderweb

ARTICOLI SIMILI

Dumping: nuova offensiva Ue su India e Indonesia - Imposta la registrazione delle importazioni di prodotti piani in acciaio inossidabile laminati a freddo

2 marzo 2021

Dumping: nuova offensiva Ue su India e Indonesia

Imposta la registrazione delle importazioni di prodotti piani in acciaio inossidabile laminati a freddo

di Marco Torricelli
Piani: l'Ilva potrebbe riequilibrare il mercato - Anghileri: «Le maggiori produzioni 2021 potrebbero adeguare l'offerta alla domanda»

2 marzo 2021

Piani: l'Ilva potrebbe riequilibrare il mercato

Anghileri: «Le maggiori produzioni 2021 potrebbero adeguare l'offerta alla domanda»

di Davide Lorenzini
Piani: il mercato italiano ed europeo - Bregant (Federacciai): agganciata la ripresa. Norsa (Kallanish): in Europa nessuna correzione dei prezzi

2 marzo 2021

Piani: il mercato italiano ed europeo

Bregant (Federacciai): agganciata la ripresa. Norsa (Kallanish): in Europa nessuna correzione dei prezzi

di Elisa Bonomelli
ArcelorMittal: cosa c’è nel piano per l’ex Ilva - L’analisi di Gianfranco Tosini del documento presentato dal gruppo e relativo al sito di Taranto

9 giugno 2020

ArcelorMittal: cosa c’è nel piano per l’ex Ilva

L’analisi di Gianfranco Tosini del documento presentato dal gruppo e relativo al sito di Taranto

di Gianfranco Tosini
Webinar sul coronavirus: i pareri degli esperti - Stefano Ferrari (siderweb) ed Emanuele Norsa (Kallanish) hanno presentato i risultati delle proprie analisi

1 aprile 2020

Webinar sul coronavirus: i pareri degli esperti

Stefano Ferrari (siderweb) ed Emanuele Norsa (Kallanish) hanno presentato i risultati delle proprie analisi

di Marco Torricelli
Altre News

MERCATI
Altre analisi

SPECIALI

Speciali 22 dicembre 2020

Speciale duemilae20

La cronaca siderurgica e le analisi su prezzi, domanda e produzione.

Altri Speciali

Riciclo imballaggi

Acciaio: RICREA a scuola per promuovere il riciclo
A cura di Marco Torricelli

Acciaio: RICREA a scuola per promuovere il riciclo

Al via l’ottava edizione del progetto educativo “Ambarabà Ricicloclò”: quest’anno coinvolto anche l’estero

Tecnologie industriali

Laminazione: il ruolo decisivo del forno di riscaldo
A cura di Redazione Siderweb

Laminazione: il ruolo decisivo del forno di riscaldo

Preparare in modo adeguato il prodotto alla fase di trattamento specifico è garanzia di risultati ottimali