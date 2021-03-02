Piani: ottime prospettive per Liberty Magona

2 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS
«La domanda di acciai piani, dopo un febbraio nel quale il mercato è rimasto “accucciato”, al momento è sostenuta e, sinceramente, non abbiamo nessuna difficoltà a vendere i nostri prodotti».
A dirlo è stato Giovanni Carpino, Managing Director di Liberty Magona, nel corso di Mercato & Dintorni, il webinar di siderweb dedicato alla congiuntura siderurgica e che oggi si è concentrato sul comparto dei piani.
Rispondendo alle domande del responsabile dell’Ufficio Studi di siderweb Stefano Ferrari, Carpino ha poi spiegato che «quella che Liberty Magona sta registrando è una fortissima richiesta di materiali zincati e anche il preverniciato sta andando bene, anche se con volumi inferiori, ma si tratta di un prodotto che, storicamente, viaggia con tempi più lunghi e quindi crediamo che il maggior incremento della domanda debba ancora arrivare».
Quanto ai prezzi, il Managing Director di Liberty Magona ha confermato che «restano alti e quelli dei coils a caldo sono sempre sui 720 euro la tonnellata, con una tendenza che ritengo resterà rialzista anche nei prossimi mesi, visto che anche le quotazioni delle materie prime sono tornate a crescere».
Secondo Giovanni Carpino, peraltro, «non si dovrebbero risentire, almeno fino all’estate, noi al momento stiamo “quotando” giugno, ma presto penseremo a luglio, le possibili conseguenze relative alle ripartenze di alcuni altiforni – a Taranto, Gent ed in Turchia – mentre tutta da verificare è la partita relativa alle normative di salvaguardia che continuano a provocare polemiche».
Guardando ancora più avanti, invece, Carpino ha spiegato che «premettendo che fare previsioni di lungo periodo è molto impegnativo, credo si possa ipotizzare che dopo che la produzione sarà ritornata sui livelli pre-Covid, questa tenderà a stabilizzarsi nei prossimi anni. Mentre non credo che dovremo aspettarci particolari novità sul fronte dei prodotti. Diversa, invece, sarà la tendenza, che ormai si sta consolidando, di puntare sull’acciaio verde e credo che il tema diventerà di pratica comune».
Ed a questo proposito il Managing Director di Liberty Magona ha ricordato che «il gruppo Liberty ha lanciato il progetto CN30, per arrivare alla neutralità entro quell’anno ed in anticipo rispetto alle previsioni europee. Per questo sono in corso investimenti e studi dedicati alle produzioni a caldo, mentre noi di Magona, che operiamo sul ciclo a freddo, abbiamo ovviamente meno problematiche, ma beneficeremo comunque di una catena produttiva meno impattante. Nel nostro specifico, comunque, stiamo lavorando a progetti relativi al fotovoltaico per ridurre ulteriormente la nostra impronta ambientale».
L’effetto-Covid, ha detto ancora Giovanni Carpino, si è fatto sentire in maniera importante anche sull’azienda toscana: «La scommessa, per la nuova Magona era e resta quella di riportare l’Ebitda in territorio positivo positivo in due anni, ma nel 2020 la pandemia ci ha penalizzato. Quest’anno stanno già arrivando dei risultati importanti e riusciremo a mettere a frutto le ripartenze di decapaggio e verniciatura1, che ci metteranno nelle condizioni di fare bene».
“ Demand for flat steels, after a February in which the market remained “crowled”, is currently supported and, sincerely, we have no difficulty selling our products”.
To say it was Giovanni Carpino, Managing Director of Liberty Magona, during Mercato & Dintorni, the siderweb webinar dedicated to steel economy and which today has focused on thesector of plans.
Answering questions from the head of the Siderweb Studies Office Stefano Ferrari, Carpino then explained that “what Liberty Magona is recording is a very strong demand for galvanized materials and even the pre-painted is going well, although with lower volumes, but it is a product that, historically, travels with longer times and therefore we believe that the greater increase in demandhas yet to arrive ”.
As for prices, the Managing Director of Liberty Magona confirmed that “remain high and those ofhot coils are always about 720 euros per ton, with a trend that I think it will remain bullish even in the coming months, since also the quotations of the raw materialshave returned to grow”.
According to Giovanni Carpino, moreover, “you should not be affected, at least until the summer, we are currently “listing” June, but soon we will think about July, the possible consequences relating to the repartences of some blast furnaces — in Taranto, Gent and Turkey — while all to be verified is the match related to the safeguard regulations that continue to cause controversy”.
Looking even further, however, Carpino explained that “assuming that making long-term forecasts is very challenging, I think it can be assumed that after the production will be agrave; back on pre-COVID levels, this will tend to stabilize in the coming years. While I do not think we will have to expect particular news on the front of products. Different, however, will be the tendency, which is now consolidating, to focus on green steel and I believe that the theme will become common practice”.
And in this regard the Managing Director of Liberty Magona recalled that “the Liberty group launched the CN30 project, to arrive at neutrality within that year and in advance of the European forecasts. This is why investments and studies are underway dedicated to hot production, while we at Magona, who operate on the cold cycle , obviously have less problems, but however, we will benefit from a less impactful production chain. In our specific, however, we are working on projects related to photovoltaics to further reduce our environmental footprint ”.
The COVID effect, Giovanni Carpino said again, has made itself felt in an important way also on the Tuscan company: “The bet, for the new Magona was and remains that of bring Ebitda back to positive territory in two years, but in 2020 the pandemic penalized us. This year important results are already coming and we will be able to put to use the pickling and varnishing restarment1, which will put us in a position to do well & raquo;.
Il viaggio di siderweb per verificare l’impatto delle soluzioni tecnologiche innovative sulle produzioni
I produttori non vogliono perdere terreno rispetto alle quotazioni raggiunte a metà gennaio
Previsti rincari per la ghisa
Incrementi importanti da dicembre ad oggi, ma ci sono previsioni per quotazioni in ulteriore crescita
Ancora un leggero arretramento, mentre la vergella si conferma intorno a quota 660
Anche nei laminati pochi movimenti per i prezzi
La cronaca siderurgica e le analisi su prezzi, domanda e produzione.Altri Speciali
Lascia un Commento