  3. Piani: ottime prospettive per Liberty Magona

Piani: ottime prospettive per Liberty Magona

Acciai Piani: excellent prospects for Liberty Magona

Giovanni Carpino: «Fortissima richiesta di zincati e anche il preverniciato sta andando bene»

2 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

«La domanda di acciai piani, dopo un febbraio nel quale il mercato è rimasto “accucciato”, al momento è sostenuta e, sinceramente, non abbiamo nessuna difficoltà a vendere i nostri prodotti».  

A dirlo è stato Giovanni Carpino, Managing Director di Liberty Magona, nel corso di Mercato & Dintorni, il webinar di siderweb dedicato alla congiuntura siderurgica e che oggi si è concentrato sul comparto dei piani.

Rispondendo alle domande del responsabile dell’Ufficio Studi di siderweb Stefano Ferrari, Carpino ha poi spiegato che «quella che Liberty Magona sta registrando è una fortissima richiesta di materiali zincati e anche il preverniciato sta andando bene, anche se con volumi inferiori, ma si tratta di un prodotto che, storicamente, viaggia con tempi più lunghi e quindi crediamo che il maggior incremento della domanda debba ancora arrivare».

Quanto ai prezzi, il Managing Director di Liberty Magona ha confermato che «restano alti e quelli dei coils a caldo sono sempre sui 720 euro la tonnellata, con una tendenza che ritengo resterà rialzista anche nei prossimi mesi, visto che anche le quotazioni delle materie prime sono tornate a crescere».

Secondo Giovanni Carpino, peraltro, «non si dovrebbero risentire, almeno fino all’estate, noi al momento stiamo “quotando” giugno, ma presto penseremo a luglio, le possibili conseguenze relative alle ripartenze di alcuni altiforni – a Taranto, Gent ed in Turchia – mentre tutta da verificare è la partita relativa alle normative di salvaguardia che continuano a provocare polemiche».

Guardando ancora più avanti, invece, Carpino ha spiegato che «premettendo che fare previsioni di lungo periodo è molto impegnativo, credo si possa ipotizzare che dopo che la produzione sarà ritornata sui livelli pre-Covid, questa tenderà a stabilizzarsi nei prossimi anni. Mentre non credo che dovremo aspettarci particolari novità sul fronte dei prodotti. Diversa, invece, sarà la tendenza, che ormai si sta consolidando, di puntare sull’acciaio verde e credo che il tema diventerà di pratica comune».

Ed a questo proposito il Managing Director di Liberty Magona ha ricordato che «il gruppo Liberty ha lanciato il progetto CN30, per arrivare alla neutralità entro quell’anno ed in anticipo rispetto alle previsioni europee. Per questo sono in corso investimenti e studi dedicati alle produzioni a caldo, mentre noi di Magona, che operiamo sul ciclo a freddo, abbiamo ovviamente meno problematiche, ma beneficeremo comunque di una catena produttiva meno impattante. Nel nostro specifico, comunque, stiamo lavorando a progetti relativi al fotovoltaico per ridurre ulteriormente la nostra impronta ambientale».

L’effetto-Covid, ha detto ancora Giovanni Carpino, si è fatto sentire in maniera importante anche sull’azienda toscana: «La scommessa, per la nuova Magona era e resta quella di riportare l’Ebitda in territorio positivo positivo in due anni, ma nel 2020 la pandemia ci ha penalizzato. Quest’anno stanno già arrivando dei risultati importanti e riusciremo a mettere a frutto le ripartenze di decapaggio e verniciatura1, che ci metteranno nelle condizioni di fare bene».
M. T.   
 Cerca tutti gli articoli di Marco Torricelli

