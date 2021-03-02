Piani: ottime prospettive per Liberty Magona

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

“ Demand for flat steels, after a February in which the market remained “crowled”, is currently supported and, sincerely, we have no difficulty selling our products”.

To say it was Giovanni Carpino, Managing Director of Liberty Magona, during Mercato & Dintorni, the siderweb webinar dedicated to steel economy and which today has focused on thesector of plans.

Answering questions from the head of the Siderweb Studies Office Stefano Ferrari, Carpino then explained that “what Liberty Magona is recording is a very strong demand for galvanized materials and even the pre-painted is going well, although with lower volumes, but it is a product that, historically, travels with longer times and therefore we believe that the greater increase in demandhas yet to arrive ”.

As for prices, the Managing Director of Liberty Magona confirmed that “remain high and those ofhot coils are always about 720 euros per ton, with a trend that I think it will remain bullish even in the coming months, since also the quotations of the raw materialshave returned to grow”.

According to Giovanni Carpino, moreover, “you should not be affected, at least until the summer, we are currently “listing” June, but soon we will think about July, the possible consequences relating to the repartences of some blast furnaces — in Taranto, Gent and Turkey — while all to be verified is the match related to the safeguard regulations that continue to cause controversy”.

Looking even further, however, Carpino explained that “assuming that making long-term forecasts is very challenging, I think it can be assumed that after the production will be agrave; back on pre-COVID levels, this will tend to stabilize in the coming years. While I do not think we will have to expect particular news on the front of products. Different, however, will be the tendency, which is now consolidating, to focus on green steel and I believe that the theme will become common practice”.

And in this regard the Managing Director of Liberty Magona recalled that “the Liberty group launched the CN30 project, to arrive at neutrality within that year and in advance of the European forecasts. This is why investments and studies are underway dedicated to hot production, while we at Magona, who operate on the cold cycle , obviously have less problems, but however, we will benefit from a less impactful production chain. In our specific, however, we are working on projects related to photovoltaics to further reduce our environmental footprint ”.

The COVID effect, Giovanni Carpino said again, has made itself felt in an important way also on the Tuscan company: “The bet, for the new Magona was and remains that of bring Ebitda back to positive territory in two years, but in 2020 the pandemic penalized us. This year important results are already coming and we will be able to put to use the pickling and varnishing restarment1, which will put us in a position to do well & raquo;.