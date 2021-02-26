Siderweb utilizza i cookie per una migliore gestione del sito.
  3. OMS per la prima volta a Made in Steel

OMS per la prima volta a Made in Steel

WHO for the first time at Made in Steel

L’Ad Soregaroli: «Poca visibilità, ma fiducia nella ripartenza»

26 febbraio 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Nata nel 2012, la OMS ha continuato a crescere negli anni. E ora è pronta ad affacciarsi anche sulla piazza sud europea dell’acciaio: per la prima volta, quest’anno parteciperà a Made in Steel, nona edizione. «È una vetrina commerciale per l’intera filiera siderurgica, un salotto conviviale dove parlare di lavoro, confrontarsi, valutare la nuove sfide e definire i programmi per il futuro – sottolinea Matteo Soregaroli, l’amministratore delegato -. È insomma un’opportunità di crescita». 

L’azienda di Manerbio (Bs), specializzata in sabbiatura, molatura, nastratura e taglio a misura di diversi prodotti siderurgici, nel 2020 ha potuto sfruttare al massimo il proprio modello di business: flessibilità e gestione rapida delle commesse, «con tempi di consegna sicuri». «Siamo sempre stati abituati alla velocità – spiega l’Ad Soregaroli -. Il 2020, anno difficile e di incertezza, con continue accelerate e frenate negli ordini, non ha fatto altro che consolidare i nostri punti di forza: siamo un “polmone” per i nostri clienti, con efficienza e rapidità permettiamo loro di risparmiare sui costi di gestione e movimentazione del materiale, che viene loro fornito pronto per la spedizione».    

È stato soprattutto da settembre che, dopo un anno nel quale nonostante tutto (e la breve chiusura nel primo lockdown) «abbiamo lavorato bene», sono aumentate le «urgenze e le richieste dell’ultimo minuto dei nostri clienti, con cortissima visibilità sugli ordini. E gennaio è stato la fotocopia di come si era chiuso il 2020. È un periodo di calma, dai mercati non arriva fiducia, siamo tutti alla finestra a osservare ciò che sta accadendo. Ma c’è una certa positività su una ripartenza dal secondo trimestre». 

OMS lavora soprattutto prodotti forgiati destinati all’oil & gas: «È il settore che sta soffrendo più di tutti. L’automotive è ripartito, ma anche qui ci sono ancora tanti punti di domanda» secondo l’Ad, che nonostante le incognite si dice convinto che «anche il 2021 sarà un buon anno, di ripartenza». L’azienda bresciana mira soprattutto al «consolidamento, a proseguire nella nostra attività con costanza ed equilibrio. Siamo sempre cresciuti negli anni – sottolinea Soregaroli – e vogliamo continuare a farlo». 

E per crescere bisogna investire. «Quando avremo più visibilità, intendiamo acquistare nuove macchinari per dare più opportunità ai clienti e a soddisfare più domande» annuncia l’Ad. Ma anche nei mesi scorsi l’azienda non è stata ferma: «Abbiamo installato un impianto fotovoltaico da 480 kW e due nuovi impianti di aspirazione dei fumi, per mitigare il nostro impatto ambientale. Abbiamo inoltre migliorato i nostri macchinari e tecnologie, grazie anche alla collaborazione con OMM, la carpenteria di famiglia, gestita da mio padre che può vantare un’esperienza di 40 anni del settore. Grazie a lui e alle mie intuizioni riusciamo a realizzare macchinari tagliati sulle richieste dei clienti, sempre nella garanzia di qualità».
E. B.   
