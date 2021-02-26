OMS per la prima volta a Made in Steel

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Founded in 2012, WHO has continued to grow over the years. And now she is ready to look out on the South European Steel Square: for the first time, this year she will participate in Made in Steel, ninth edition. “It is a commercial showcase for the entire steel industry, a convivial living room where to talk about work, confront each other, evaluate new challenges and define plans for the future — emphasizes Matteo Soregaroli, the CEO -. In short, it is an opportunity for growth”.

The company from Manerbio (Bs), specialized in sandblasting, grinding, taping and cutting to size of different steel products, in 2020 was able to make the most of its model of business: flexibility and rapid management of orders, “with safe delivery times”. “We have always been accustomed to speed - explains Ad Soregaroli -. 2020, a difficult and uncertainty year, with continuous acceleration and braking in orders, has done nothing but consolidate our strengths: we are a “lung” for our customers, with efficiency and speed we allow them to save on handling and handling costs of the material, which is supplied to them ready for shipment”.

It was especially since September that, after a year in which despite everything (and the short closure in the first lockdown) “we worked well”, the “urgencies and the first lockdown” increased Last-minute requests of our customers, with very short visibility on orders. And January was the photocopy of how 2020 ended. It is a period of calm, from the markets does not come trust, we are all at the window to observe what is happening. But there is a certain positivity on a restart from the second quarter”.

WHO mainly works forged products foroil & gas: “It is the sector that is suffering most of all. The automotive is broken down, but even here there are still many question points” according to the CEO, who despite the unknowns is said to be convinced that “even 2021 will be a good year, of restart”. The Brescia company aims above all to “consolidate, to continue our business with constancy and balance. We have always grown over the years — underlines Soregaroli — and we want to continue to do so”.

And to grow you have to invest. “When we have more visibility, we intend to buy new machinery to give customers more opportunities and meet more demands,” announces the Ad. But even in recent months the company has not been stopped: “We installed a 480 kW photovoltaic system and two new smoke extraction systems, to mitigate our environmental impact . We have also improved our machinery and technologies, thanks also to the collaboration with OMM, the family carpentry, managed by my father who can boast a 40-year experience of sector. Thanks to him and my insights, we are able to make machines cut according to customers' requests, always in the guarantee of quality”.