L’acciaio e l'accelerazione digitale

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

The world around us, piece by piece, is increasingly digital . So are the products that are sold on the net. Relationships, which in time of pandemic travel increasingly to conferences capable of collapsing time zones. So is school with distance teaching.

Digital acceleration is therefore in place: technology, culture, new conditions of context — starting with the pandemic — are bringing the future within our present at a speed that we wouldn't have expected.

Businesses, organizations, people are aware of what is happening, but they often have to be accompanied, supported and provided with the means necessary to experience this step as an opportunity, as a powerful accelerator of relationships and business in an international dimension.

One of the chains that more than others will be affected by this change is that of metals and in particular that of steel, grappling with the digitization of processes and the entire chain of value and with an internationalization now no longer postponable .



siderweb - The steel community, SAP and Regesta , partners of many steel companies, with the conference "DIGITAL ACCELTRATION: human, business, sustainability“, scheduled on March 18 at 16.30, intend to offer companies visions and solutions to better address digital transformation, introducing all those elements of innovation that allow you to identify new businesses, make them implementable and sustainable. They will do this starting with an intervention by Oscar Farinetti, entrepreneur and founder of Eataly and Green Peawho will talk about “Change of paradigm and digital humanism.”



Introductory



greetings program :

Emanuele Morandi , president siderweb



Intervention by:

Oscar Farinetti, entrepreneur, author and founder of Eataly and Green Pea

“The Paradigm Change and Digital Humanism”



Tavola round moderated by Lucio Dall'Angelo, general manager siderweb, with the participation of:

• Bertha Bazzoffia, Sales Director SAP Italia

• Barbara Beltrame, Vice President Confindustria for Internationalization, AFV Beltrame Group Board

• Roberto de Miranda, Executive Committee ORI Martin

• Vittoria Gozzi, board group Duferco and president Wylab



Closure of the works:

Francesco Brunelli, President Regesta





The event is free of charge and after registration (click here or in the “button” below to register). After registration (in which you will simply request surname, name, email and company), an email will be sent containing the link to access the webinar directly on the fixed day and time.

Click here to view the privacy policy.