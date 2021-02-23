L’acciaio e l'accelerazione digitale

23 febbraio 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS
Il mondo che ci circonda, pezzo dopo pezzo, è sempre più digitale. Lo sono i prodotti che vengono venduti in rete. Lo sono le relazioni, che in tempo di pandemia viaggiano sempre più in conferenze capaci di far crollare i fusi orari. Lo è la scuola con la didattica a distanza.
L’accelerazione digitale è quindi in atto: tecnologia, cultura, nuove condizioni di contesto – a partire dalla pandemia – stanno portando il futuro dentro il nostro presente a una velocità che non ci saremmo aspettati.
Imprese, organizzazioni, persone sono consapevoli di quanto sta avvenendo, ma spesso devono essere accompagnate, supportate e dotate dei mezzi necessari a vivere questo passaggio come un'opportunità, come acceleratore potente di relazioni e di business in una dimensione internazionale.
Una delle filiere che più di altre verrà impattata da questo cambiamento è quella dei metalli e in particolare quella dell’acciaio, alle prese con la digitalizzazione dei processi e dell’intera catena del valore e con una internazionalizzazione ormai non più rinviabile.
siderweb - La community dell’acciaio, SAP e Regesta, partner di molte imprese siderurgiche, con il convegno "ACCELERAZIONE DIGITALE: human, business, sustainability", in programma il 18 marzo alle 16.30, intendono offrire alle aziende visioni e soluzioni per affrontare al meglio la trasformazione digitale, introducendo tutti quegli elementi di innovazione che consentono di individuare nuovi business, renderli implementabili e sostenibili. Lo faranno a partire da un intervento di Oscar Farinetti, imprenditore e fondatore di Eataly e Green Pea che parlerà di "Cambio di paradigma e umanesimo digitale".
Programma
Saluti introduttivi:
Emanuele Morandi, presidente siderweb
Intervento di:
Oscar Farinetti, imprenditore, autore e fondatore di Eataly e Green Pea
"Il cambio di paradigma e l’umanesimo digitale"
Tavola rotonda moderata da Lucio Dall’Angelo, direttore generale siderweb, con la partecipazione di:
• Bertha Bazzoffia, Sales Director SAP Italia
• Barbara Beltrame, Vice Presidente Confindustria per l’internazionalizzazione, Board Gruppo AFV Beltrame
• Roberto de Miranda, Comitato Esecutivo ORI Martin
• Vittoria Gozzi, board gruppo Duferco e presidente Wylab
Chiusura dei lavori:
Francesco Brunelli, presidente Regesta
L’evento è a partecipazione gratuita e previa registrazione (cliccare qui o nell’apposito “pulsante” in basso per registrarsi). Dopo la registrazione (in cui semplicemente saranno richiesti cognome, nome, mail e azienda), verrà inviata una mail contenente il link per accedere direttamente al webinar nel giorno e orario prefissati.
Clicca qui per prendere visione dell’informativa privacy.
The world around us, piece by piece, is increasingly digital . So are the products that are sold on the net. Relationships, which in time of pandemic travel increasingly to conferences capable of collapsing time zones. So is school with distance teaching.
Digital acceleration is therefore in place: technology, culture, new conditions of context — starting with the pandemic — are bringing the future within our present at a speed that we wouldn't have expected.
Businesses, organizations, people are aware of what is happening, but they often have to be accompanied, supported and provided with the means necessary to experience this step as an opportunity, as a powerful accelerator of relationships and business in an international dimension.
One of the chains that more than others will be affected by this change is that of metals and in particular that of steel, grappling with the digitization of processes and the entire chain of value and with an internationalization now no longer postponable .
siderweb - The steel community, SAP and Regesta , partners of many steel companies, with the conference "DIGITAL ACCELTRATION: human, business, sustainability“, scheduled on March 18 at 16.30, intend to offer companies visions and solutions to better address digital transformation, introducing all those elements of innovation that allow you to identify new businesses, make them implementable and sustainable. They will do this starting with an intervention by Oscar Farinetti, entrepreneur and founder of Eataly and Green Peawho will talk about “Change of paradigm and digital humanism.”
Introductory
greetings program :
Emanuele Morandi , president siderweb
Intervention by:
Oscar Farinetti, entrepreneur, author and founder of Eataly and Green Pea
“The Paradigm Change and Digital Humanism”
Tavola round moderated by Lucio Dall'Angelo, general manager siderweb, with the participation of:
• Bertha Bazzoffia, Sales Director SAP Italia
• Barbara Beltrame, Vice President Confindustria for Internationalization, AFV Beltrame Group Board
• Roberto de Miranda, Executive Committee ORI Martin
• Vittoria Gozzi, board group Duferco and president Wylab
Closure of the works:
Francesco Brunelli, President Regesta
The event is free of charge and after registration (click here or in the “button” below to register). After registration (in which you will simply request surname, name, email and company), an email will be sent containing the link to access the webinar directly on the fixed day and time.
Click here to view the privacy policy.
