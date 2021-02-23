Siderweb utilizza i cookie per una migliore gestione del sito.
  L'acciaio e l'accelerazione digitale

L’acciaio e l'accelerazione digitale

Steel and digital acceleration

siderweb, SAP e Regesta parleranno di human, business e sustainability

23 febbraio 2021

Il mondo che ci circonda, pezzo dopo pezzo, è sempre più digitale. Lo sono i prodotti che vengono venduti in rete. Lo sono le relazioni, che in tempo di pandemia viaggiano sempre più in conferenze capaci di far crollare i fusi orari. Lo è la scuola con la didattica a distanza.
L’accelerazione digitale è quindi in atto: tecnologia, cultura, nuove condizioni di contesto – a partire dalla pandemia – stanno portando il futuro dentro il nostro presente a una velocità che non ci saremmo aspettati.

Imprese, organizzazioni, persone sono consapevoli di quanto sta avvenendo, ma spesso devono essere accompagnate, supportate e dotate dei mezzi necessari a vivere questo passaggio come un'opportunità, come acceleratore potente di relazioni e di business in una dimensione internazionale.

Una delle filiere che più di altre verrà impattata da questo cambiamento è quella dei metalli e in particolare quella dell’acciaio, alle prese con la digitalizzazione dei processi e dell’intera catena del valore e con una internazionalizzazione ormai non più rinviabile.

siderweb - La community dell’acciaio, SAP e Regesta, partner di molte imprese siderurgiche, con il convegno "ACCELERAZIONE DIGITALE: human, business, sustainability", in programma il 18 marzo alle 16.30, intendono offrire alle aziende visioni e soluzioni per affrontare al meglio la trasformazione digitale, introducendo tutti quegli elementi di innovazione che consentono di individuare nuovi business, renderli implementabili e sostenibili. Lo faranno a partire da un intervento di Oscar Farinetti, imprenditore e fondatore di Eataly e Green Pea che parlerà di "Cambio di paradigma e umanesimo digitale". 

Programma 

Saluti introduttivi:
Emanuele Morandi, presidente siderweb

Intervento di:
Oscar Farinetti, imprenditore, autore e fondatore di Eataly e Green Pea
"Il cambio di paradigma e l’umanesimo digitale"

Tavola rotonda moderata da Lucio Dall’Angelo, direttore generale siderweb, con la partecipazione di:
 Bertha Bazzoffia, Sales Director SAP Italia
• Barbara Beltrame, Vice Presidente Confindustria per l’internazionalizzazione, Board Gruppo AFV Beltrame
• Roberto de Miranda, Comitato Esecutivo ORI Martin
• Vittoria Gozzi, board gruppo Duferco e presidente Wylab

Chiusura dei lavori:
Francesco Brunelli, presidente Regesta

L'evento è a partecipazione gratuita e previa registrazione (cliccare qui o nell'apposito "pulsante" in basso per registrarsi). Dopo la registrazione (in cui semplicemente saranno richiesti cognome, nome, mail e azienda), verrà inviata una mail contenente il link per accedere direttamente al webinar nel giorno e orario prefissati.

Clicca qui per prendere visione dell’informativa privacy.
R. S.   
