PANorami: il tempo sospeso della pandemia

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

A condition, unprecedented and problematic, which is becoming more and more marked: it is the suspension of time . The pandemic seems to have catapulted us into a great glaciation , in which the days follow each other all the same, marked by the daily bulletin of the dead and infected by coronavirus . Problematic especially in our West, based on the concept of progressive acceleration of time, projected towards the improvement of living conditions.

Yet the time crushed on the present should be Augustinian time to reflect and meditate on what will be the next, which needs our intervention, a vision of time less hysterically accelerated and slower and meditated.

Massimiliano Panarari

is a sociologist of communication, essayist and consultant of political and public communication. He is a professor at the Mercatorum University of Rome, and also teaches at Luiss Guido Carli University in Rome, at the Luiss School of Government and at the University Luigi Bocconi of Milan. He is a newspaper columnist The Press , The Morning of Padua , The Little and Journal of Brescia , collaborates with The Espresso , Republic Friday and with siderweb.