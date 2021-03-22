Bertoli Costruzioni guarda all’Europa

22 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS
In Italia lavora con pressoché tutti i maggiori operatori siderurgici, da nord a sud. E lo fa con quartier generale a Sabbio Chiese (Bs) dal 1946. Oggi Bertoli Costruzioni, l’impresa edile specializzata nella costruzione e nel revamping di stabilimenti industriali per la siderurgia con il sistema della prefabbricazione, è guidata dalla terza generazione, che per la prima volta nei 75 anni di storia dell’azienda si sta affacciando sul mercato europeo.
«Siamo stati selezionati, su sponsor dei produttori di macchinari, per il revamping di due laminatoi, uno a Saragozza e l’altro a Lisbona, di un gruppo siderurgico con sede a Madrid» spiega il titolare Alessandro Bertoli (a destra nell'immagine in apertura). Tutto grazie al particolare sistema produttivo dell’azienda: la prefabbricazione dei basamenti. «Il cliente aveva la necessità di eseguire i lavori in tempi che per tutte le altre imprese europee erano impossibili. Grazie al nostro metodo di prefabbricazione riusciamo a ridurre dell’80% i tempi di fermata degli impianti produttivi dovuti alle opere civili» aggiunge Matteo Foti dell’Ufficio tecnico di Bertoli Costruzioni (a sinistra nell'immagine in apertura). I lavori, che hanno subito uno slittamento di alcuni mesi a causa della scoppio della pandemia un anno fa, si stanno concludendo proprio in questi giorni.
«L’obiettivo primario è di consolidare il mercato italiano. Questa apertura verso l’estero ci dà buone speranze per il futuro: stiamo valutando nuove opportunità in Ue» anticipa Foti.
È con questo spirito che Bertoli Costruzioni parteciperà come espositore a Made in Steel 2021, così come ha fatto in tutte le precedenti edizioni della manifestazione internazionale. «Per noi è un’occasione unica di trovare in un solo appuntamento la nostra attuale e potenziale clientela. Sarà anche un modo per celebrare il 75esimo dell’azienda, traguardo più unico che raro per chi lavora nell’edilizia. Non sono molte le imprese – specifica - che riescono a garantire, nei revamping degli impianti, il nostro livello di efficienza e velocità nell’edificazione delle fondazioni: siamo molto appetibili e vogliamo farci conoscere. Stiamo anche sviluppando una rete di marketing incentrata nei nostri lavori nell’acciaio».
Un comparto che genera l’80% del fatturato di Bertoli Costruzioni. «Negli ultimi 5 anni il trend è stato di costante miglioramento. Nel 2021 intendiamo consolidare i risultati positivi del 2019 e 2020. La fiducia non manca: abbiamo progetti già acquisiti in corso, e altri che partiranno a breve» chiarisce Foti. «Lo scorso anno – aggiunge Bertoli – è andato meglio delle aspettative, pensavamo avremmo avuto contraccolpi maggiori. Abbiamo però registrato un certo rallentamento tra fine 2020 e inizio 2021. Probabilmente stiamo avvertendo in questo periodo la riprogrammazione degli investimenti». Investimenti che, secondo Bertoli Costruzioni, più che annullati sono stati solo rimandati di qualche mese: «Crediamo che in primavera il mercato possa ripartire, anche in vista dei fondi in arrivo con i piani di recupero» chiarisce Bertoli.
Nel frattempo, con un mercato dei prodotti siderurgici che ha visto un inizio d’anno movimentato, l’azienda auspica un «ribasso dei prezzi dell’acciaio da costruzione nei prossimi mesi. Magari non si tornerà ai vecchi prezzi, ma speriamo per lo meno in una flessione» dice Foti. Anche perché, se «non abbiamo avuto problemi di approvvigionamento, perché i nostri contratti coprono archi temporali lunghi», il rally delle quotazioni «ha annullato buona parte degli sconti nelle trattative aperte. Con alcuni clienti c’è la possibilità di ritrattare, con altri è molto difficile» chiarisce Bertoli.
Il 2021, infine, sarà anche l’anno che vedrà l’azienda proseguire nel proprio percorso di ottenimento delle certificazioni su sicurezza, salute e ambiente: «Nonostante il momento sia complicato – conclude Foti -, Bertoli Costruzioni sta investendo anche su questo aspetto, che la clientela siderurgica apprezza e spesso richiede».
Un intervento di Bertoli Costruzioni in un impianto siderurgico.
In Italy, he works with almost all major steel operators, from north to south. And it has been doing so with headquarters in Sabbio Chiese (Bs) since 1946. Today Bertoli Costruzioni, the construction company specialized in the construction and revamping of industrial plants for the steel industry with the prefabrication system, is led by the third generation, which for the first time in the 75 year history of the company is facing the European market.
“We have been selected, on sponsors of machinery manufacturers, for the revamping of two rolling mills, one in Zaragoza and the other in Lisbon, of a steel group based in Madrid” explains the owner Alessandro Bertoli (right in the image in the opening ). All thanks to the particular production system of the company: the prefabrication of the bases. “The customer needed to carry out the work in times that were impossible for all other European companies. Thanks to our prefabrication method we can reduce the stopping times of production plants due to civil works by 80%” adds Matteo Fotiof the Technical Office by Bertoli Costruzioni (left in the opening image). Work, which suffered a slippage of a few months due to the outbreak of the pandemic a year ago, is coming to an end just these days.
“The primary objective is to consolidate the Italian market. This opening abroad gives us good hope for the future: we are considering new opportunities in the EU” anticipates Foti.
It is with this spirit that Bertoli Costruzioni will participate as exhibitor at Made in Steel 2021, as he has done in all previous editions of the international event. “For us it is a unique opportunity to find our current and potential clientele in one appointment. It will also be a way to celebrate the company's 75th, a milestone that is more unique than rare for those working in construction. There are not many companies — specific — that can guarantee, in the revamping of plants, our level of efficiency and speed in building foundations: we are very palatable and we want to make ourselves know. We are also developing a marketing network focused on our work in steel.”
A sector that generates 80% of the turnover of Bertoli Costruzioni. “Over the last 5 years the trend has been constantly improving. In 2021 we intend to consolidate the positive results of 2019 and 2020. Confidence is not lacking: we have already acquired projects in progress, and others that will be leaving shortly” clarifies Foti. “Last year,” Bertoli adds, “went better than expectations, we thought we would have greater backlash. However, we have slowed down between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021. We are probably warning about investment rescheduling in this period.” Investments that, according to Bertoli Costruzioni, more than canceled have only been postponed for a few months: “We believe that in the spring the market can start again, even in view of the incoming funds with recovery plans” clarifies Bertoli.
Meanwhile, with a steel products market seeing an eventful start to the year, the company is hoping for a “fall in construction steel prices in the coming months. We may not return to the old prices, but we hope at least for a downturn” says Foti. Also because, if “we haven't had supply problems, because our contracts cover long time arcs,” the rally in listings “cancelled out a good deal of the discounts in open negotiations . With some customers there is the possibility of retracting, with others it is very difficult”, says Bertoli.
2021, finally, will also be the year that will see the company continue in its path of obtaining certifications on safety, health and environment: “Despite the moment being complicated — concludes Foti -, Bertoli Costruzioni is also investing on this aspect, which steel customers appreciate and often demand”.
An intervention by Bertoli Costruzioni in a steel plant.
Elisa Bonomelli
