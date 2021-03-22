Siderweb utilizza i cookie per una migliore gestione del sito.
Per ulteriori dettagli e per informazioni si invita a consultare la nostra policy relativa alla privacy e la nostra policy relativa ai cookie. Accedendo al sito acconsenti all'uso dei cookie.

SIDERWEB - La community dell'acciaio

Scopri
Siderweb Prova Gratuita 
I nostri video
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bertoli Costruzioni guarda all’Europa

Bertoli Costruzioni guarda all’Europa

Bertoli Costruzioni looks to Europe

Prima commessa estera nel 2020 per l’azienda specializzata in fondazioni industriali anche prefabbricate per l'acciaio

22 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

In Italia lavora con pressoché tutti i maggiori operatori siderurgici, da nord a sud. E lo fa con quartier generale a Sabbio Chiese (Bs) dal 1946. Oggi Bertoli Costruzioni, l’impresa edile specializzata nella costruzione e nel revamping di stabilimenti industriali per la siderurgia con il sistema della prefabbricazione, è guidata dalla terza generazione, che per la prima volta nei 75 anni di storia dell’azienda si sta affacciando sul mercato europeo. 

«Siamo stati selezionati, su sponsor dei produttori di macchinari, per il revamping di due laminatoi, uno a Saragozza e l’altro a Lisbona, di un gruppo siderurgico con sede a Madrid» spiega il titolare Alessandro Bertoli (a destra nell'immagine in apertura). Tutto grazie al particolare sistema produttivo dell’azienda: la prefabbricazione dei basamenti. «Il cliente aveva la necessità di eseguire i lavori in tempi che per tutte le altre imprese europee erano impossibili. Grazie al nostro metodo di prefabbricazione riusciamo a ridurre dell’80% i tempi di fermata degli impianti produttivi dovuti alle opere civili» aggiunge Matteo Foti dell’Ufficio tecnico di Bertoli Costruzioni (a sinistra nell'immagine in apertura). I lavori, che hanno subito uno slittamento di alcuni mesi a causa della scoppio della pandemia un anno fa, si stanno concludendo proprio in questi giorni.    

«L’obiettivo primario è di consolidare il mercato italiano. Questa apertura verso l’estero ci dà buone speranze per il futuro: stiamo valutando nuove opportunità in Ue» anticipa Foti.
È con questo spirito che Bertoli Costruzioni parteciperà come espositore a Made in Steel 2021, così come ha fatto in tutte le precedenti edizioni della manifestazione internazionale. «Per noi è un’occasione unica di trovare in un solo appuntamento la nostra attuale e potenziale clientela. Sarà anche un modo per celebrare il 75esimo dell’azienda, traguardo più unico che raro per chi lavora nell’edilizia. Non sono molte le imprese – specifica - che riescono a garantire, nei revamping degli impianti, il nostro livello di efficienza e velocità nell’edificazione delle fondazioni: siamo molto appetibili e vogliamo farci conoscere. Stiamo anche sviluppando una rete di marketing incentrata nei nostri lavori nell’acciaio». 

Un comparto che genera l’80% del fatturato di Bertoli Costruzioni. «Negli ultimi 5 anni il trend è stato di costante miglioramento. Nel 2021 intendiamo consolidare i risultati positivi del 2019 e 2020. La fiducia non manca: abbiamo progetti già acquisiti in corso, e altri che partiranno a breve» chiarisce Foti. «Lo scorso anno – aggiunge Bertoli – è andato meglio delle aspettative, pensavamo avremmo avuto contraccolpi maggiori. Abbiamo però registrato un certo rallentamento tra fine 2020 e inizio 2021. Probabilmente stiamo avvertendo in questo periodo la riprogrammazione degli investimenti». Investimenti che, secondo Bertoli Costruzioni, più che annullati sono stati solo rimandati di qualche mese: «Crediamo che in primavera il mercato possa ripartire, anche in vista dei fondi in arrivo con i piani di recupero» chiarisce Bertoli. 

Nel frattempo, con un mercato dei prodotti siderurgici che ha visto un inizio d’anno movimentato, l’azienda auspica un «ribasso dei prezzi dell’acciaio da costruzione nei prossimi mesi. Magari non si tornerà ai vecchi prezzi, ma speriamo per lo meno in una flessione» dice Foti. Anche perché, se «non abbiamo avuto problemi di approvvigionamento, perché i nostri contratti coprono archi temporali lunghi», il rally delle quotazioni «ha annullato buona parte degli sconti nelle trattative aperte. Con alcuni clienti c’è la possibilità di ritrattare, con altri è molto difficile» chiarisce Bertoli. 

Il 2021, infine, sarà anche l’anno che vedrà l’azienda proseguire nel proprio percorso di ottenimento delle certificazioni su sicurezza, salute e ambiente: «Nonostante il momento sia complicato – conclude Foti -, Bertoli Costruzioni sta investendo anche su questo aspetto, che la clientela siderurgica apprezza e spesso richiede».

22032021_1

Un intervento di Bertoli Costruzioni in un impianto siderurgico.

 

Elisa Bonomelli

   
 Cerca tutti gli articoli di Elisa Bonomelli

Lascia un Commento

“Un pensiero ovvio ed una critica sterile godono, purtroppo, della stessa libertà di espressione di molte idee innovative rimaste inascoltate.”

Valter Redolfi

Suggerisci una frase  

DOSSIER
Dossier
12 febbraio 2021

Verso il futuro: acciaio e innovazione

Il viaggio di siderweb per verificare l’impatto delle soluzioni tecnologiche innovative sulle produzioni

UFFICIO STUDI e BILANCI
Ufficio Studi

Tutti gli approfondimenti e le analisi di bilancio realizzati dall'Ufficio Studi di Siderweb

ARTICOLI SIMILI

Cogne Acciai Speciali: nel 2021 recupero di volumi e fatturato - L’azienda a Made in Steel con le nuove super leghe nickel per i settori Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Power Generation e CPI

19 marzo 2021

Cogne Acciai Speciali: nel 2021 recupero di volumi e fatturato

L’azienda a Made in Steel con le nuove super leghe nickel per i settori Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Power Generation e CPI

di Elisa Bonomelli
Ferriere Bellicini verso un buonissimo 2021 - Prospettive di crescita dopo un anno segnato dal fermo produttivo causa Covid. Ottimismo anche in vista di Made in Steel

17 marzo 2021

Ferriere Bellicini verso un buonissimo 2021

Prospettive di crescita dopo un anno segnato dal fermo produttivo causa Covid. Ottimismo anche in vista di Made in Steel

di Elisa Bonomelli
Made in Steel 2021 si terrà a ottobre - Decisione condivisa e supportata dagli operatori. Poste le basi per una manifestazione sicura e di successo

16 marzo 2021

Made in Steel 2021 si terrà a ottobre

Decisione condivisa e supportata dagli operatori. Poste le basi per una manifestazione sicura e di successo

di Redazione siderweb
Bertoli Costruzioni guarda all’Europa - Prima commessa estera nel 2020 per l’azienda specializzata in fondazioni industriali anche prefabbricate per l'acciaio

22 marzo 2021

Bertoli Costruzioni guarda all’Europa

Prima commessa estera nel 2020 per l’azienda specializzata in fondazioni industriali anche prefabbricate per l'acciaio

di Elisa Bonomelli
ABS: crescita della gamma alla ricerca del valore - La divisione Steelmaking di Danieli si prepara ad avviare il laminatoio Quality Wire Rod 4.0 per la vergella di qualità

30 settembre 2020

ABS: crescita della gamma alla ricerca del valore

La divisione Steelmaking di Danieli si prepara ad avviare il laminatoio Quality Wire Rod 4.0 per la vergella di qualità

di Elisa Bonomelli
Altre News

MERCATI
Altre analisi

SPECIALI

Speciali 22 dicembre 2020

Speciale duemilae20

La cronaca siderurgica e le analisi su prezzi, domanda e produzione.

Altri Speciali

Riciclo imballaggi

Acciaio: RICREA a scuola per promuovere il riciclo
A cura di Marco Torricelli

Acciaio: RICREA a scuola per promuovere il riciclo

Al via l’ottava edizione del progetto educativo “Ambarabà Ricicloclò”: quest’anno coinvolto anche l’estero

Tecnologie industriali

Laminazione: il ruolo decisivo del forno di riscaldo
A cura di Redazione Siderweb

Laminazione: il ruolo decisivo del forno di riscaldo

Preparare in modo adeguato il prodotto alla fase di trattamento specifico è garanzia di risultati ottimali