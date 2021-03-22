Bertoli Costruzioni guarda all’Europa

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

In Italy, he works with almost all major steel operators, from north to south. And it has been doing so with headquarters in Sabbio Chiese (Bs) since 1946. Today Bertoli Costruzioni, the construction company specialized in the construction and revamping of industrial plants for the steel industry with the prefabrication system, is led by the third generation, which for the first time in the 75 year history of the company is facing the European market.

“We have been selected, on sponsors of machinery manufacturers, for the revamping of two rolling mills, one in Zaragoza and the other in Lisbon, of a steel group based in Madrid” explains the owner Alessandro Bertoli (right in the image in the opening ). All thanks to the particular production system of the company: the prefabrication of the bases. “The customer needed to carry out the work in times that were impossible for all other European companies. Thanks to our prefabrication method we can reduce the stopping times of production plants due to civil works by 80%” adds Matteo Fotiof the Technical Office by Bertoli Costruzioni (left in the opening image). Work, which suffered a slippage of a few months due to the outbreak of the pandemic a year ago, is coming to an end just these days.

“The primary objective is to consolidate the Italian market. This opening abroad gives us good hope for the future: we are considering new opportunities in the EU” anticipates Foti.

It is with this spirit that Bertoli Costruzioni will participate as exhibitor at Made in Steel 2021, as he has done in all previous editions of the international event. “For us it is a unique opportunity to find our current and potential clientele in one appointment. It will also be a way to celebrate the company's 75th, a milestone that is more unique than rare for those working in construction. There are not many companies — specific — that can guarantee, in the revamping of plants, our level of efficiency and speed in building foundations: we are very palatable and we want to make ourselves know. We are also developing a marketing network focused on our work in steel.”

A sector that generates 80% of the turnover of Bertoli Costruzioni. “Over the last 5 years the trend has been constantly improving. In 2021 we intend to consolidate the positive results of 2019 and 2020. Confidence is not lacking: we have already acquired projects in progress, and others that will be leaving shortly” clarifies Foti. “Last year,” Bertoli adds, “went better than expectations, we thought we would have greater backlash. However, we have slowed down between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021. We are probably warning about investment rescheduling in this period.” Investments that, according to Bertoli Costruzioni, more than canceled have only been postponed for a few months: “We believe that in the spring the market can start again, even in view of the incoming funds with recovery plans” clarifies Bertoli.

Meanwhile, with a steel products market seeing an eventful start to the year, the company is hoping for a “fall in construction steel prices in the coming months. We may not return to the old prices, but we hope at least for a downturn” says Foti. Also because, if “we haven't had supply problems, because our contracts cover long time arcs,” the rally in listings “cancelled out a good deal of the discounts in open negotiations . With some customers there is the possibility of retracting, with others it is very difficult”, says Bertoli.

2021, finally, will also be the year that will see the company continue in its path of obtaining certifications on safety, health and environment: “Despite the moment being complicated — concludes Foti -, Bertoli Costruzioni is also investing on this aspect, which steel customers appreciate and often demand”.

An intervention by Bertoli Costruzioni in a steel plant.