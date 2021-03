Il punto con siderweb

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Piombino: still uncertainty for JSW Steel Italy

As the protest of workers' representatives continues, it does not seem to dissipate the fog that surrounds the future of JSW Steel Italy, both in terms of the industrial and financial plan. Giorgio Pasquinucci, correspondent siderweb from Piombino, speaks about it.

Made in Steel 2021 postponed to October

No more May, but October will be the month of the ninth edition of Made in Steel, the main Conference & Exhibition in Southern Europe for the steel industry organized by siderweb. The reason explains the general director of siderweb, Lucio Dall'Angelo.