PANorami: verso la transizione ecologica

It will be able to define regulatory measures, decisions and steps that will affect the steel industry. It is the Ministry of Ecological Transition that is being born in Italy. And that has some models: the French, German and Spanish, but they do not have direct expertise in industry and energy.

To be addressed immediately there is the question, much more than simply organizational, of the unpacking of competences with the other ministries.

Massimiliano Panarari

is a sociologist of communication, essayist and consultant in political and public communication. He is a professor at the Mercatorum University of Rome, and also teaches at Luiss Guido Carli University in Rome, at the Luiss School of Government and at the University Luigi Bocconi of Milan. He is a columnist of the newspapers La Stampa, Il Mattino di Padova, Il Piccoloand Giornale di Brescia, collaborates with L'Espresso, Il V Republic and with siderweb.