Webinar. Spagna: quali possibilità per la siderurgia italiana?

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Second deepening of siderweb dedicated to foreign markets. On 30 March at 11 am the webinar “Spain: what possibilities for the Italian steel industry? ” , the digital appointment that as it was for the previous conference dedicated to Germany wants light the spotlight on the opportunities for Italian companies present outside national borders.

The event will see the participation of Alfonso Hidalgo de Calcerrada (UNESID Study Centre), which will illustrate the main features of the Spanish steel market, followed by the intervention of Stefano Ferrari (Siderweb Studies Office), which will expose the data of the trade between Italy and Spain in the steel sector; will close the first part of the meeting Simone Ferrali (Head of the Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Spain), which will show to the supply chain the instruments that the Italian Chamber of Commerce for Spain can to support companies in their internationalisation process.

In the second part of the event will be left room for direct testimony of two operators that have been present for years with production sites in Spain: Claudio Martini (Deputy General Manager of ManniGroup and Chief Executive Officer of Isopan Iberica) and Gianluca Roda (Rodasteel Group Administrator).

Program of interventions :

Alfonso Hidalgo de Calcerrada - Chief Economist UNESID:

Structure of the Spanish steel market

Chief Economist UNESID: Structure of the Spanish steel market Stefano Ferrari — Head of Siderweb Studies Office:

Steel trade between Italy and Spain ;

Simone Ferrali - Head of the Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Spain:

The support tools for companies by the Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Spain.

In the second part of the meeting Lucio Dall'angelo (Director General siderweb) interview:

Claudio Martini - Deputy General Manager of ManniGroup and Sole Director of Isopan Iberica;

- Deputy General Manager of ManniGroup and Sole Director of Isopan Iberica; Gianluca Roda - Rodasteel Group Administrator.

The event is a free participation and upon registration ( click here or in the appropriate “button” at the bottom to register). After registration (where you will simply request surname, first name, email and company), you will receive an email containing the link to access the webinar directly on the day and time preset.

Click here to read the privacy policy.