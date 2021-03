Il punto con siderweb

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Ex Ilva: uncertainty adds to the wait

On May 13, it will be known if the former Ilva will have to stop its plants. But the wait is not flat: new twists, in the past few hours, have rewritten the immediate future of the steel group. The analysis of Davide Lorenzini, director in charge of siderweb.

Spanish market in the spotlight Tuesday in siderweb webinar

“Spain: what possibilities for the Italian steel industry?” is the title of a new webinar that siderweb organized for Tuesday 30 March at 11 am on zoom. The theme is already all in the title. Those who will participate anticipate Stefano Ferrari, head of the Siderweb Studies Office.