DB Cargo: presenza potenziata in Italia

24 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS
Gli ultimi investimenti in ordine di tempo sono quelli di potenziamento della propria presenza in Friuli e in Toscana. E, in un mercato che richiede sempre più flessibilità, si continua a puntare sul trasporto "a carro singolo", abbandonato dai competitor. Queste sono le premesse che vedranno DB Cargo, la società di trasporto ferroviario merci della Deutsche Bahn presente in Italia con una vasta rete che comprende sette hub e oltre 50 tra centri di trasbordo e raccordi privati, partecipare come espositore anche all’edizione 2021 di Made in Steel.
È un «punto di incontro perfetto tra operatori e produttori – spiega Massimiliano Caglio, Sales and Logistics Metal and Coal di DB Cargo Italia Services -. Arriviamo da un anno di smart working forzato, e rinsaldare i rapporti umani rappresenta uno step fondamentale per sperare di ripartire con uno spirito più positivo. L’obiettivo quindi non sarà tanto far conoscere la nostra azienda, la quale sfrutta già un brand forte in tutta Europa, quanto avere la possibilità di riattivare i contatti umani che rappresentano la vera forza nelle trattative commerciali tra clienti e operatori».
Vi presenterete a Made in Steel con nuovi progetti?
DB Cargo è da sempre leader ferroviario in Europa. Anno dopo anno la nostra rete diventa ancor più capillare e si sviluppa insieme alle esigenze dei nostri clienti. In Italia la rete è in continua espansione, e oramai abbraccia in modo capillare tutto il nord Italia, da Est a Ovest, oltre che la dorsale tirrenica fino alla Campania.
Le ultime bandierine sono rappresentate da una presenza più massiccia nell’area della Toscana e del Friuli, le quali sono oggi collegate giornalmente con il nord Europa. In Friuli, è giunta a compimento la fase di sviluppo avviata un anno e mezzo fa, con l’apertura della piattaforma di smistamento ferroviario a Cervignano. Da qui serviamo le acciaierie e i laminatoi del comprensorio di Udine, Osoppo, San Giorgio di Nogaro. In Toscana, abbiamo avviato i contatti con il polo metallurgico e il porto di Piombino, attivando il nostro servizio. L’obiettivo è cercare di realizzarvi ciò che è già stato fatto nel comprensorio friulano.
Speriamo poi che Made in Steel ci dia la possibilità di sviluppare nuovi contatti che durante il 2020 non siamo stati in grado di coltivare per motivi di forza maggiore.
Quali sono le richieste che vi stanno arrivando dal mercato del trasporto siderurgico?
La particolarità della nostra rete è rappresentata dal fatto di poter offrire al mercato siderurgico oltre che soluzioni a treno completo, anche singole spedizioni via ferrovia, cioè "a carro singolo". Una modalità, quella del trasporto a carro singolo, che altre imprese ferroviarie non adottano più da diversi anni.
Il tessuto industriale italiano negli ultimi anni è cambiato ed è richiesta maggiore flessibilità nel veicolare dei flussi: per questo DB Cargo si è strutturata per gestire singole spedizioni con frequenze giornaliere per tutta Europa, offrendo anche il ritiro camionistico così come l’”ultimo miglio” stradale per i clienti non allacciati alla ferrovia.
Che conseguenze ha avuto sulle vostre operazioni il generale rallentamento delle attività siderurgiche registrato nel 2020?
Durante la prima fase di lockdown il traffico ferroviario ha subito un forte rallentamento rispetto a quanto programmato. In quanto azienda di servizi, abbiamo quindi registrato un brusco stop nelle spedizioni di merce di aziende che non producevano prodotti di primaria necessità. Il trasporto di acciaio, sia di prodotti finiti che di rottame, nel 2020 ha subito una diminuzione del 15-17% in termini di volumi.
Per fortuna, questo rallentamento è stato in parte controbilanciato da spedizioni di beni di altri settori, quali consumer goods, che hanno permesso a DB Cargo di mantenere la propria attività di trasporto.
Come si è chiuso il 2020 e quali sono i vostri obiettivi per il 2021?
Come per tutte le aziende ferroviarie del settore cargo, il 2020 segna una riduzione del fatturato totale, non solo generato dalla siderurgia, che si attesta tra il 20% e il 30%. Subito dopo il primo lockdown, però, abbiamo ripreso la nostra attività di trasporto, mettendoci in scia alla ripresa delle attività delle industrie italiane ed europee.
Per il 2021 puntiamo in primis a mantenere i clienti e i volumi di traffico dell’ultimo semestre 2020, e a provare a sviluppare nuovi progetti con i clienti che già sono nel nostro portfolio.
Quali interventi sarebbero necessari per potenziare il trasporto ferroviario nel comparto siderurgico?
È essenziale accelerare gli interventi sull’infrastruttura ferroviaria, già finanziati nei contratti di programma vigenti, che permettono un maggiore adeguamento agli standard di trasporto europei, ovvero binari che permettano il modulo di trasporto di treni lunghi 750 metri con massa trainata oltre le 2.000 tonnellate.
Oggi per fare treni maggiori di 1.600 tonnellate è in vigore una normativa che limita molto la libertà nella composizione del treno, e di conseguenza la fruibilità stessa dell'aumento di tonnellaggio. Si può andare in deroga, ma allo stato attuale sono richiesti studi molto complessi per l'ottenimento, e i risultati sono comunque molto vincolanti.
Inoltre, bisognerà sicuramente prestare più attenzione anche al trasporto ferroviario merci nell’”ultimo miglio”. Ragioni infrastrutturali e tecniche rendono questa attività molto complessa e costosa, con un impatto notevole sull’intero servizio. Le attività di manovra ferroviaria necessitano sia di incentivi verso gli operatori, sia di interventi infrastrutturali per rimuovere i “colli di bottiglia” presenti sulla rete ferroviaria.
The last investments in order of time are those of strengthening their presence in Friuli and Tuscany. And, in a market that is increasingly demanding flexibility, we continue to focus on “single-wagon” transport, abandoned by competitors. These are the premises that will see DB Cargo, the company of rail freight of Deutsche Bahn present in Italy with a wide network that includes seven hubs and more than 50 between centers of transhipment and private fittings, participate as exhibitor also in the2021 edition of Made in Steel.
It is a “perfect meeting point between operators and manufacturers — explains Massimiliano Caglio, Sales and Logistics Metal and Coal of DB Cargo Italia Services —. We come from a year of forced smart working, and strengthening human relations is a fundamental step to hope to start with a more positive spirit. The goal therefore will not be so much to introduce our company, which already exploits a strong brand throughout Europe, but to have the possibility to reactivate human contacts that represent the true strength in business negotiations between customers and operators”.
Will you introduce yourself to Made in Steel with new projects?
DB Cargo has always been a railway leader in Europe. Year after year our network becomes even more capillary and develops together with the needs of our customers. In Italy the network is constantly expanding, and now embraces in a capillary way all northern Italy, from East to West, as well as the Tyrrhenian dorsal to Campania.
The last bunting is represented by a more massive presence in the area of Tuscany and Friuli, which are today connected daily with northern Europe. In Friuli, the development phase started a year and a half ago has come to fruition, with the opening of the railway shunting platform in Cervignano. From here we serve the steelworks and rolling mills of the area of Udine, Osoppo, San Giorgio di Nogaro. In Tuscany, we started contacts with the metallurgical pole and the port of Piombino, activating our service. The goal is to try to accomplish what has already been done in the Friulian area.
We hope that Made in Steel will give us the opportunity to develop new contacts that during 2020 we have not been able to cultivate for reasons of force majeure.
What are the demands that are coming to you from the steel transport market?
The peculiarity of our network is the fact that we can offer the steel market as well as complete train solutions, also single shipments by rail, i.e. “single wagon” . A mode of single-wagon transport, which other railway undertakings have not adopted for several years.
The Italian industrial fabric has changed in recent years and more flexibility is required in conveying flows: for this reason DB Cargo has been structured to manage individual shipments with daily frequencies throughout Europe, also offering truck pickup as well as the “last mile” road for customers not connected to the railway.
What impact has the general slowdown in steel operations experienced in 2020?
During the first phase of lockdown rail traffic slowed sharply compared to what was planned. As a service company, we recorded a sharp stop in shipments of goods from companies that did not produce products of primary necessity. The transport of steel, both finished products and scrap, decreased by 15 -17% in terms of volumes in 2020.
Fortunately, this slowdown was partly offset by shipments of goods from other sectors, such as consumer goods, which allowed DB Cargo to maintain its transport.
How did 2020 close and what are your goals for 2021?
As with all railway companies in the cargo sector, 2020 marks a reduction in total turnover, not only generated by the steel industry, which stands at between 20% and 30%. Immediately after the first lockdown, however, we resumed our transport activity, following the resumption of the activities of the Italian and European industries.
For 2021, we aim primarily to maintain customers and traffic volumes of the last half of 2020, and to try to develop new projects with customers who are already in our portfolio.
What measures would be necessary to strengthen rail transport in the steel sector?
It is essential to accelerate the operations on the railway infrastructure, already financed in the current programme contracts, which allow greater adaptation to European transport standards, or tracks that allow the transport module of 750 metres long trains with a mass drawn over 2,000 tonnes.
Today, in order to make trains greater than 1,600 tonnes, legislation is in force which greatly limits the freedom in the composition of the train, and consequently the very usability of the increase in tonnage. You can go into derogation, but at present very complex studies are required for obtaining, and the results are still very binding.
Moreover, more attention must be paid also to rail freight transport in the “last mile”. Infrastructure and technical reasons make this activity very complex and expensive, with a significant impact on the entire service. Rail manoeuvring activities need both incentives towards operators and infrastructure interventions to remove the “bottlenecks” on the rail network.
Elisa Bonomelli
Il viaggio di siderweb per verificare l’impatto delle soluzioni tecnologiche innovative sulle produzioni
Secondo gli operatori «sta rifiatando in previsione di un possibile ulteriore scatto verso l’alto»
Sia quelli saldati che quelli senza saldatura fanno registrare incrementi di prezzo quantificabili in un 10%
Non si ferma la corsa al rialzo: la domanda tiene ed i tempi di consegna si allungano fino ad ottobre
In Turchia i prezzi fanno registrare ribassi
Sul mercato italiano i prezzi restano a quota 500 euro la tonnellata. La domanda viene definita «discreta»
La cronaca siderurgica e le analisi su prezzi, domanda e produzione.Altri Speciali
Lascia un Commento