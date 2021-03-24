Siderweb utilizza i cookie per una migliore gestione del sito.
DB Cargo: presenza potenziata in Italia

Nel 2020 trasportato il 15% di acciaio in meno. Attenzione rivolta all’”ultimo miglio”

24 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Gli ultimi investimenti in ordine di tempo sono quelli di potenziamento della propria presenza in Friuli e in Toscana. E, in un mercato che richiede sempre più flessibilità, si continua a puntare sul trasporto "a carro singolo", abbandonato dai competitor. Queste sono le premesse che vedranno DB Cargo, la società di trasporto ferroviario merci della Deutsche Bahn presente in Italia con una vasta rete che comprende sette hub e oltre 50 tra centri di trasbordo e raccordi privati, partecipare come espositore anche all’edizione 2021 di Made in Steel.

È un «punto di incontro perfetto tra operatori e produttori – spiega Massimiliano Caglio, Sales and Logistics Metal and Coal di DB Cargo Italia Services -. Arriviamo da un anno di smart working forzato, e rinsaldare i rapporti umani rappresenta uno step fondamentale per sperare di ripartire con uno spirito più positivo. L’obiettivo quindi non sarà tanto far conoscere la nostra azienda, la quale sfrutta già un brand forte in tutta Europa, quanto avere la possibilità di riattivare i contatti umani che rappresentano la vera forza nelle trattative commerciali tra clienti e operatori». 

Vi presenterete a Made in Steel con nuovi progetti?
DB Cargo è da sempre leader ferroviario in Europa. Anno dopo anno la nostra rete diventa ancor più capillare e si sviluppa insieme alle esigenze dei nostri clienti. In Italia la rete è in continua espansione, e oramai abbraccia in modo capillare tutto il nord Italia, da Est a Ovest, oltre che la dorsale tirrenica fino alla Campania.
Le ultime bandierine sono rappresentate da una presenza più massiccia nell’area della Toscana e del Friuli, le quali sono oggi collegate giornalmente con il nord Europa. In Friuli, è giunta a compimento la fase di sviluppo avviata un anno e mezzo fa, con l’apertura della piattaforma di smistamento ferroviario a Cervignano. Da qui serviamo le acciaierie e i laminatoi del comprensorio di Udine, Osoppo, San Giorgio di Nogaro. In Toscana, abbiamo avviato i contatti con il polo metallurgico e il porto di Piombino, attivando il nostro servizio. L’obiettivo è cercare di realizzarvi ciò che è già stato fatto nel comprensorio friulano.
Speriamo poi che Made in Steel ci dia la possibilità di sviluppare nuovi contatti che durante il 2020 non siamo stati in grado di coltivare per motivi di forza maggiore. 

Quali sono le richieste che vi stanno arrivando dal mercato del trasporto siderurgico?
La particolarità della nostra rete è rappresentata dal fatto di poter offrire al mercato siderurgico oltre che soluzioni a treno completo, anche singole spedizioni via ferrovia, cioè "a carro singolo". Una modalità, quella del trasporto a carro singolo, che altre imprese ferroviarie non adottano più da diversi anni.
Il tessuto industriale italiano negli ultimi anni è cambiato ed è richiesta maggiore flessibilità nel veicolare dei flussi: per questo DB Cargo si è strutturata per gestire singole spedizioni con frequenze giornaliere per tutta Europa, offrendo anche il ritiro camionistico così come l’”ultimo miglio” stradale per i clienti non allacciati alla ferrovia. 

Che conseguenze ha avuto sulle vostre operazioni il generale rallentamento delle attività siderurgiche registrato nel 2020? 
Durante la prima fase di lockdown il traffico ferroviario ha subito un forte rallentamento rispetto a quanto programmato. In quanto azienda di servizi, abbiamo quindi registrato un brusco stop nelle spedizioni di merce di aziende che non producevano prodotti di primaria necessità. Il trasporto di acciaio, sia di prodotti finiti che di rottame, nel 2020 ha subito una diminuzione del 15-17% in termini di volumi.
Per fortuna, questo rallentamento è stato in parte controbilanciato da spedizioni di beni di altri settori, quali consumer goods, che hanno permesso a DB Cargo di mantenere la propria attività di trasporto. 

Come si è chiuso il 2020 e quali sono i vostri obiettivi per il 2021?
Come per tutte le aziende ferroviarie del settore cargo, il 2020 segna una riduzione del fatturato totale, non solo generato dalla siderurgia, che si attesta tra il 20% e il 30%. Subito dopo il primo lockdown, però, abbiamo ripreso la nostra attività di trasporto, mettendoci in scia alla ripresa delle attività delle industrie italiane ed europee.
Per il 2021 puntiamo in primis a mantenere i clienti e i volumi di traffico dell’ultimo semestre 2020, e a provare a sviluppare nuovi progetti con i clienti che già sono nel nostro portfolio. 

Quali interventi sarebbero necessari per potenziare il trasporto ferroviario nel comparto siderurgico? 
È essenziale accelerare gli interventi sull’infrastruttura ferroviaria, già finanziati nei contratti di programma vigenti, che permettono un maggiore adeguamento agli standard di trasporto europei, ovvero binari che permettano il modulo di trasporto di treni lunghi 750 metri con massa trainata oltre le 2.000 tonnellate.
Oggi per fare treni maggiori di 1.600 tonnellate è in vigore una normativa che limita molto la libertà nella composizione del treno, e di conseguenza la fruibilità stessa dell'aumento di tonnellaggio. Si può andare in deroga, ma allo stato attuale sono richiesti studi molto complessi per l'ottenimento, e i risultati sono comunque molto vincolanti.
Inoltre, bisognerà sicuramente prestare più attenzione anche al trasporto ferroviario merci nell’”ultimo miglio”. Ragioni infrastrutturali e tecniche rendono questa attività molto complessa e costosa, con un impatto notevole sull’intero servizio. Le attività di manovra ferroviaria necessitano sia di incentivi verso gli operatori, sia di interventi infrastrutturali per rimuovere i “colli di bottiglia” presenti sulla rete ferroviaria.

Elisa Bonomelli

   
