DB Cargo: presenza potenziata in Italia

The last investments in order of time are those of strengthening their presence in Friuli and Tuscany. And, in a market that is increasingly demanding flexibility, we continue to focus on “single-wagon” transport, abandoned by competitors. These are the premises that will see DB Cargo, the company of rail freight of Deutsche Bahn present in Italy with a wide network that includes seven hubs and more than 50 between centers of transhipment and private fittings, participate as exhibitor also in the2021 edition of Made in Steel.

It is a “perfect meeting point between operators and manufacturers — explains Massimiliano Caglio, Sales and Logistics Metal and Coal of DB Cargo Italia Services —. We come from a year of forced smart working, and strengthening human relations is a fundamental step to hope to start with a more positive spirit. The goal therefore will not be so much to introduce our company, which already exploits a strong brand throughout Europe, but to have the possibility to reactivate human contacts that represent the true strength in business negotiations between customers and operators”.

Will you introduce yourself to Made in Steel with new projects?

DB Cargo has always been a railway leader in Europe. Year after year our network becomes even more capillary and develops together with the needs of our customers. In Italy the network is constantly expanding, and now embraces in a capillary way all northern Italy, from East to West, as well as the Tyrrhenian dorsal to Campania.

The last bunting is represented by a more massive presence in the area of Tuscany and Friuli, which are today connected daily with northern Europe. In Friuli, the development phase started a year and a half ago has come to fruition, with the opening of the railway shunting platform in Cervignano. From here we serve the steelworks and rolling mills of the area of Udine, Osoppo, San Giorgio di Nogaro. In Tuscany, we started contacts with the metallurgical pole and the port of Piombino, activating our service. The goal is to try to accomplish what has already been done in the Friulian area.

We hope that Made in Steel will give us the opportunity to develop new contacts that during 2020 we have not been able to cultivate for reasons of force majeure.

What are the demands that are coming to you from the steel transport market?

The peculiarity of our network is the fact that we can offer the steel market as well as complete train solutions, also single shipments by rail, i.e. “single wagon” . A mode of single-wagon transport, which other railway undertakings have not adopted for several years.

The Italian industrial fabric has changed in recent years and more flexibility is required in conveying flows: for this reason DB Cargo has been structured to manage individual shipments with daily frequencies throughout Europe, also offering truck pickup as well as the “last mile” road for customers not connected to the railway.

What impact has the general slowdown in steel operations experienced in 2020?

During the first phase of lockdown rail traffic slowed sharply compared to what was planned. As a service company, we recorded a sharp stop in shipments of goods from companies that did not produce products of primary necessity. The transport of steel, both finished products and scrap, decreased by 15 -17% in terms of volumes in 2020.

Fortunately, this slowdown was partly offset by shipments of goods from other sectors, such as consumer goods, which allowed DB Cargo to maintain its transport.

How did 2020 close and what are your goals for 2021?

As with all railway companies in the cargo sector, 2020 marks a reduction in total turnover, not only generated by the steel industry, which stands at between 20% and 30%. Immediately after the first lockdown, however, we resumed our transport activity, following the resumption of the activities of the Italian and European industries.

For 2021, we aim primarily to maintain customers and traffic volumes of the last half of 2020, and to try to develop new projects with customers who are already in our portfolio.

What measures would be necessary to strengthen rail transport in the steel sector?

It is essential to accelerate the operations on the railway infrastructure, already financed in the current programme contracts, which allow greater adaptation to European transport standards, or tracks that allow the transport module of 750 metres long trains with a mass drawn over 2,000 tonnes.

Today, in order to make trains greater than 1,600 tonnes, legislation is in force which greatly limits the freedom in the composition of the train, and consequently the very usability of the increase in tonnage. You can go into derogation, but at present very complex studies are required for obtaining, and the results are still very binding.

Moreover, more attention must be paid also to rail freight transport in the “last mile”. Infrastructure and technical reasons make this activity very complex and expensive, with a significant impact on the entire service. Rail manoeuvring activities need both incentives towards operators and infrastructure interventions to remove the “bottlenecks” on the rail network.