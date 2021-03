Ex Ilva: riconversione tecnica possibile in poco meno di tre anni

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Of great interest, during the webinar” Blue skies for the steel industry ”, organized today by siderweb, was the part dedicated to the deepening of the themes related to collaboration Danieli-saipem-Leonardo aimed at sustainable conversion of primary plants to high energy intensity in the steel sector.

Of the topic they spoke, urged by Davide Lorenzini , director in charge of siderweb, Giovanna Villari , Sustainable Technologies Business Development Manager at SAIPEM and Alexander Martinis , Executive Vice President of Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche.

“The goal - said Giovanna Villari - is to provide customers turnkey solutions , integrating technologies that allow you to reduce emissions also using a mixture of gas and hydrogen for the reduction of iron ore and targeting capture systems of the CO 2 ”.

An important role, in the current phase, according to Villari, “natural gas will play it, while in the future that of hydrogen will become relevant”.

One of the relevant topics, about decarbonization of steel production , is obviously what the reduction of environmental impact: “Each plant — explained the Sustainable Technologies Business Development Manager of SAIPEM — has its peculiarities and in confronting them must be borne in mind his integration with the territory and the effects and relapses it can have on people's health ”.

Keeping in mind, explained Alessandro Martinis, that “for the former Ilva Danieli has put forward a proposal that provides for the replacement of blast furnaces with three reduction systems and three electric furnaces ”, a solution that would allow drastically reduce environmental impact of the Apulian steel industry, since “producing blast furnace steel determines the release of two tons CO 2 per tonne of product , which could be reduced to 7-800 kilos with electric oven and, in perspective, bring to Minimal levels with the use of gas and hydrogen”.

Martinis has also specified that regarding Taranto “the project could be completed within 30-35 months, once the order has been signed and all the necessary environmental and territorial authorisations have been obtained.”

The Executive Vice President of Danieli & C. then recalled that” Energiron , the technology developed by Danieli in collaboration with Tenova , and based on direct reduction of iron ore using natural gas, also enriched with hydrogen, allows to Separate CO 2 from process gases during the operation of the plant and to store it, use it for other applications ”.

Alessandro Martinis then back on a theme already touched by Carlo Mapelli : “The total decarbonization of steel — he said — is very difficult. You can limit the amount of coal or carburize the liquid bath in the oven. We then think that we can increase the percentage of hydrogen, but up to a certain limit and depending on the steel that you want to make. But to make steel takes carbon and this is a fact”.