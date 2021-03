Decarbonizzazione dell’acciaio: «Idrogeno e sequestro di Co2 per la svolta»

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Infine, c’è la via biotecnologica : «Attraverso dei batteri, possiamo produrre degli idrocarburi. È una via che ArcelorMittal sta sperimentando a Ghent (in Belgio ndr.)– ha ricordato Mapelli - e che non è ancora del tutto consolidata a livello siderurgico, perché purtroppo questi batteri subiscono degli shock nel momento in cui ci sono delle variazioni nei gas siderurgici, a causa delle concentrazioni di zolfo». Ma altra via interessante è l’utilizzo di alghe spiruline, «microrganismi che usano la CO 2 disciolta nell’acqua come nutriente con il processo di fotosintesi e che poi possono essere usati come fertilizzante o ammendante dei terrenti agricoli o come additivante degli alimenti nella zootecnia». Infine c’è la via del biocarbone e biometano: «Ci consente di avere di nuovo carbone e gas che utilizziamo tradizionalmente nel ciclo siderurgico. Non è uguale al coke (ha resistenze meccaniche diverse) – ha sottolineato -, ma ci sono sperimentazioni in cui si usa il biocarbone come elemento riducente». E secondo la normativa europea REDD2, «se il biometano e il biocarbone vengono prodotti da scarti agricoli e di allevamento, senza sottrarre suolo alla produzione alimentare, le emissioni di CO 2 alla produzione e al consumo non vanno computate tra le emissioni nette, perché si suppone che nel ciclo stagionale le coltivazioni e le risorse boschive saranno in grado di riassorbire carbonio».

Is it possible to give up carbon in the steel supply chain? No, because “steel itself is an alloy of iron and carbon. Carbon monoxide is a reducing element of iron ore, which separates iron from oxygen. After tearing oxygen to the mineral, it turns into carbon dioxide. A substitute for it can be hydrogen: after tearing oxygen to iron ore it turns into water. But that way we give up on carbureting our iron. And then we will have to find ways to reinsert carbon.”

That is why according to Carlo Mapelli, full professor of the Politecnico di Milano, the three paths open today to decrease and eliminate the net emission of CO 2 , more than that which look at hydrogen, those pointing to CO 2 sequestration and biological carbon usage would be more interesting. He explained this in the siderweb webinar “Blue skies for the steel industry”, which was held this morning,

But let's go with order. Already in the world there is a trend towards abandoning the integral cycle for the production of steel, based on the use of coal, in favour of the electric furnace, based on the recycling of ferrous scrap. “The blast furnace emits 2.5 tons of carbon dioxide per ton of steel, the electric furnace 0.1/0.2 tons. To which should be added the emissions of 0,83 tonnes per tonne of steel generated by the solution which is obvious to the metallurgical pollution of scrap: the use of preridotto produced from natural gas - explained Mapelli -. Quantity that could shrink to 0.3 tonnes if hydrogen was used instead of natural gas.”

Hydrogen, just. “Much of it today is produced from fossil fuels, even coal: it'sgrey hydrogen. So we cannot refer to this type of hydrogen to decarbonize. Then, Mapelli continued, there isblue hydrogen, which is obtained from splitting natural gas with CO 2 sequestration. It may be an interesting way, but it doesn't make much sense at the steel level: why should I give up the reducing and energy potential that is present in the carbon that is conveying me the gas natural? It's better to use natural gas and then seize the CO 2 I made. Finally there isgreen hydrogen, obtained from fresh water with electrolyzers and use of electricity from renewable sources, such as wind and solar.”

Green hydrogen which, however, according to Mapelli, “is not so green in terms of electricity, water and soil consumption and is not competitive. To produce 1 m3 , you need 4.64 kWh. Then there are the relevant costs of electrolyzers, which can only become competitive if they decrease 5-6 times compared to the current one. It is not even that easy to transport, having very high responsiveness; the pipes and valves of the current pipelines should be changed.”

In short, green hydrogen “can be an excellent source of energy storage, but I don't think it will be the breakthrough.” According to Prof Mapelli, more interesting are two other processes.

The first is the sequestration systems of carbon dioxide produced by the burning of natural gas. In that sense, Mapelli said, “amine and cooled ammonia plants are similar: the flow of carbon dioxide is sequestered by amines and ammonia. From these mixtures it is then extracted and, in pure form, can be conveyed elsewhere: to storage, to underwater deposits; to mineralize, that is to form carbonates from oxides. Then there are ionic liquids: in them carbon dioxide is retained, which can then be separated by an electrolyte cell and used to produce interesting raw materials, such as graphite, graphene or even carbon nanotubes”.

So, as with hydrogen, but at lower cost, for Mapelli you can get carbon which, at worst, constitutes a source of energy storage that is not dispersed in the atmosphere.