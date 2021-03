Webinar. Live «Cieli azzurri per la siderurgia»

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

The webinar is live” Blue skies for the steel industry ”. The protagonists of the debate launched at 11:00am are the technologies developed to mitigate and tend to cancel the impact of the industry on the environment. One of them is the CO2 caption , together with direct reduction via hydrogen .

The virtual meeting is divided into two parts: in the first Stefano Ferrari (siderweb) takes stock of European initiatives to encourage the use of green technologies, while Carlo Mapelli (Politecnico di Milano) will explain the technical and engineering aspects of the ecological transition for the steel industry. In the second part of the meeting, interviewed by Davide Lorenzini (siderweb) Alexander Martinis (Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche) and Giovanna Villari (SAIPEM) will illustrate the contours of the Danieli-SAIPEM-Leonardo alliance, aimed at achieving the sustainable conversion of primary energy-intensive plants in the sector iron and steel.

Programme of interventions from 11:00

Stefano Ferrari — Head of Siderweb Studies Office:

Europe and the “green” turning point ;

Carlo Mapelli — Full Professor Polytechnic of Milan:

The steel industry towards a future with emissions 0 .

In the second part of the meeting Davide Lorenzini , Director in charge of siderweb, interview:

Alexander Martinis Executive Vice President at Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche;

Giovanna Villari - Sustainable Technologies Business Development Manager SAIPEM.

