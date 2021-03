PANorami: la vita oltre il Covid

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

In Europe the health situation is very far from being under control and the economy, for this reason, is straining to recover. A very different situation from that of China and UTILISES , which have allocated billions of dollars to incentivize the restart of businesses, consumption and investment and that have focused on a massive vaccination campaign (75 million vaccinated in China, about 100 million dose of doses administered in the USA).

There is life beyond Covid, but — for now — not in Europe.

Massimiliano Panarari

is a sociologist of communication, essayist and consultant of political and public communication. He is a professor at the Mercatorum University of Rome, and also teaches at Luiss Guido Carli University in Rome, at the Luiss School of Government and at the University Luigi Bocconi of Milan. He is a newspaper columnist The Press , The Morning of Padua , The Little and Journal of Brescia , collaborates with The Espresso , Republic Friday and with siderweb.