Ex Ilva: ultimatum di ArcerlorMittal al governo

Ex Ilva: ArcerlorMittal ultimatum in government

AM denuncia il mancato adempimento dell’accordo per l’ingresso di Invitalia e annuncia tagli alla produzione

20 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

La produzione della ex Ilva di Taranto sarà ridotta e gli investimenti programmati subiranno un rallentamento. Ad annunciarlo, con una breve nota è Aminvestco.

A colpire è anche il timing: la presa di posizione arriva infatti a poche ore dal vertice interministeriale, allargato a Cassa Depositi e Prestiti e Invitalia, nel quale si sono fissati, seppur in maniera generica, i quattro obiettiviautosufficienza, sostenibilità ambientale, occupazione, prospettiva strategica del settore ad essa collegata – per la siderurgia italiana.

La nota diramata oggi da Aminvestco fa riferimento «all’Accordo di Investimento firmato con Invitalia lo scorso 10 dicembre 2020 che prevede l’impegno di Invitalia  a sottoscrivere e versare un aumento di capitale di euro 400 milioni entro il 5 febbraio 2021 ed una serie di altre misure per sostenere gli investimenti della società».

Aminvestco scandisce che «nonostante la natura vincolante dell’accordo ad oggi Invitalia non ha ancora sottoscritto e versato la sua quota di capitale e quindi non ha adempiuto agli obblighi previsti dall’accordo. Questo persistente mancato adempimento sta seriamente compromettendo la sostenibilità e le prospettive dell’azienda e dei suoi dipendenti».

Da qui la decisione: «Conseguentemente Aminvestco è costretta ad annunciare una riduzione dei suoi livelli di produzione ed un rallentamento temporaneo dei suoi piani di investimento. Queste misure – viene precisato – saranno in vigore fintanto che Invitalia non adempierà agli impegni presi con l’Accordo di Investimento».

Va ricordato che il piano industriale concordato tra Aminvestco e Invitalia prevedeva «investimenti in tecnologie per la produzione di acciaio a basso tenore di carbonio, compresa la costruzione di un forno elettrico ad arco da 2,5 milioni di tonnellate» e «raggiungere 8 milioni di tonnellate di produzione nel 2025 e una serie di misure di sostegno pubblico, incluso il sostegno all'occupazione finanziato dal governo».

Una presa di posizione forte che potrebbe alimentare ulteriormente le preoccupazioni sul futuro del siderurgico. Quello di Aminvestco inoltre sembra essere qualcosa di più del metaforico sasso lanciato in uno stagno; anche perchè sarebbe il secondo avviso "bonario" inviato ad Invitalia, nei giorni scorsi infatti La Repubblica aveva dato conto di una missiva "privata" in cui il colosso siderurgico chiedeva l'adempimento all'accordo.
Ora la palla passa nel capo dell'esecutivo, che nonostante diversi vertici non ha ancora detto con chiarezza quale sia la propria strategia sul siderurgico tarantino. 
M. T.   
 Cerca tutti gli articoli di Marco Torricelli

