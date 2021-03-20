Ex Ilva: ultimatum di ArcerlorMittal al governo

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

The production of the former Ilva of Taranto will be reduced and the planned investments will suffer a slowdown . To announce it, with a brief note is Ampinvestco .

To strike is also the timing : the position takes a few hours from interministerial summit , enlarged to Deposits and Loans and Invitalia , in which they are fixed, albeit in a generic way, four goals — self-sufficiency, environmental sustainability, employment, strategic perspective of the related sector — for Italian steel industry .

The note issued today by Ampinvestco refers to “the Investment Agreement signed with Invitalia last December 10, 2020 which provides for the commitment of Invitalia to subscribe and pay a capital increase of euro 400 million by 5 February 2021 and a number of other measures to support the company's investments” .

Ampinvestco marks that “despite the binding nature of the agreement to date Invitalia has not yet signed and paid its share of capital and therefore has not fulfilled its obligations provided for by the agreement. This persistent failure to fulfill is seriously compromising the sustainability and prospects of the company and its employees ”.

Hence the decision: “Consequently Ampinvestco is forced to announce a reduction of its production levels and a temporary slowdown of its investment plans . These measures — it is specified — will be in force as long as Invitalia will not fulfil the commitments made with the Investment Agreement”.

It should be recalled that the business plan agreed between Ampestco and Invitalia provided for “investments in technologies for the production of low carbon steel, including the construction of an electric arc furnace of 2.5 million tonnes ” and “reach 8 million tonnes of production in 2025 and a set of public support measures, including support for employment and funded by the government”.

A strong stance that could further fuel concerns about the future of the steel industry. That of Ampestco also seems to be something more than the metaphorical stone thrown into a pond ; also because would be the second “good-natured” notice sent to Invitalia , in recent days in fact The Republic had given account of a “private” letter in which the steel giant demanded the fulfillment of the agreement.

Now the ball passes into the head of the executive, who despite several summits has not yet clearly said what its strategy on the Tarantino steel industry is.