Ex Ilva: ultimatum di ArcerlorMittal al governo

20 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS
La produzione della ex Ilva di Taranto sarà ridotta e gli investimenti programmati subiranno un rallentamento. Ad annunciarlo, con una breve nota è Aminvestco.
A colpire è anche il timing: la presa di posizione arriva infatti a poche ore dal vertice interministeriale, allargato a Cassa Depositi e Prestiti e Invitalia, nel quale si sono fissati, seppur in maniera generica, i quattro obiettivi – autosufficienza, sostenibilità ambientale, occupazione, prospettiva strategica del settore ad essa collegata – per la siderurgia italiana.
La nota diramata oggi da Aminvestco fa riferimento «all’Accordo di Investimento firmato con Invitalia lo scorso 10 dicembre 2020 che prevede l’impegno di Invitalia a sottoscrivere e versare un aumento di capitale di euro 400 milioni entro il 5 febbraio 2021 ed una serie di altre misure per sostenere gli investimenti della società».
Aminvestco scandisce che «nonostante la natura vincolante dell’accordo ad oggi Invitalia non ha ancora sottoscritto e versato la sua quota di capitale e quindi non ha adempiuto agli obblighi previsti dall’accordo. Questo persistente mancato adempimento sta seriamente compromettendo la sostenibilità e le prospettive dell’azienda e dei suoi dipendenti».
Da qui la decisione: «Conseguentemente Aminvestco è costretta ad annunciare una riduzione dei suoi livelli di produzione ed un rallentamento temporaneo dei suoi piani di investimento. Queste misure – viene precisato – saranno in vigore fintanto che Invitalia non adempierà agli impegni presi con l’Accordo di Investimento».
Va ricordato che il piano industriale concordato tra Aminvestco e Invitalia prevedeva «investimenti in tecnologie per la produzione di acciaio a basso tenore di carbonio, compresa la costruzione di un forno elettrico ad arco da 2,5 milioni di tonnellate» e «raggiungere 8 milioni di tonnellate di produzione nel 2025 e una serie di misure di sostegno pubblico, incluso il sostegno all'occupazione finanziato dal governo».
Una presa di posizione forte che potrebbe alimentare ulteriormente le preoccupazioni sul futuro del siderurgico. Quello di Aminvestco inoltre sembra essere qualcosa di più del metaforico sasso lanciato in uno stagno; anche perchè sarebbe il secondo avviso "bonario" inviato ad Invitalia, nei giorni scorsi infatti La Repubblica aveva dato conto di una missiva "privata" in cui il colosso siderurgico chiedeva l'adempimento all'accordo.
Ora la palla passa nel capo dell'esecutivo, che nonostante diversi vertici non ha ancora detto con chiarezza quale sia la propria strategia sul siderurgico tarantino.
The production of the former Ilva of Taranto will be reduced and the planned investments will suffer a slowdown . To announce it, with a brief note is Ampinvestco .
To strike is also the timing : the position takes a few hours from interministerial summit , enlarged to Deposits and Loans and Invitalia , in which they are fixed, albeit in a generic way, four goals — self-sufficiency, environmental sustainability, employment, strategic perspective of the related sector — for Italian steel industry .
The note issued today by Ampinvestco refers to “the Investment Agreement signed with Invitalia last December 10, 2020 which provides for the commitment of Invitalia to subscribe and pay a capital increase of euro 400 million by 5 February 2021 and a number of other measures to support the company's investments” .
Ampinvestco marks that “despite the binding nature of the agreement to date Invitalia has not yet signed and paid its share of capital and therefore has not fulfilled its obligations provided for by the agreement. This persistent failure to fulfill is seriously compromising the sustainability and prospects of the company and its employees ”.
Hence the decision: “Consequently Ampinvestco is forced to announce a reduction of its production levels and a temporary slowdown of its investment plans . These measures — it is specified — will be in force as long as Invitalia will not fulfil the commitments made with the Investment Agreement”.
It should be recalled that the business plan agreed between Ampestco and Invitalia provided for “investments in technologies for the production of low carbon steel, including the construction of an electric arc furnace of 2.5 million tonnes ” and “reach 8 million tonnes of production in 2025 and a set of public support measures, including support for employment and funded by the government”.
A strong stance that could further fuel concerns about the future of the steel industry. That of Ampestco also seems to be something more than the metaphorical stone thrown into a pond ; also because would be the second “good-natured” notice sent to Invitalia , in recent days in fact The Republic had given account of a “private” letter in which the steel giant demanded the fulfillment of the agreement.
Now the ball passes into the head of the executive, who despite several summits has not yet clearly said what its strategy on the Tarantino steel industry is.
Il viaggio di siderweb per verificare l’impatto delle soluzioni tecnologiche innovative sulle produzioni
Incrementi di 15-20 euro la tonnellata rispetto alla fine della scorsa settimana
Sul mercato italiano i prezzi restano a quota 500 euro la tonnellata. La domanda viene definita «discreta»
I prezzi restano stabili, ma dall’estero si sollevano dubbi relativi ai rischi collegati alla terza ondata di Covid
Leggeri aumenti di prezzo sulla scia del rottame
Secondo gli operatori di mercato «è stata superata la soglia dei 310 euro la tonnellata e il prezzo sale»
La cronaca siderurgica e le analisi su prezzi, domanda e produzione.Altri Speciali
Lascia un Commento