Digitalizzazione: una rivoluzione in corso

” We are no longer faced with the times of historical revolutions , in the sense you do not revolve all in two years and then the new standard is established. What we are witnessing is a longer process of continuous change and renewal that will last for a few more years ”.

This is the photograph of President of Regesta Francesco Brunelli of the digital transformation that the steel industry is facing in recent years, a photograph presented during the conference” DIGITAL ACCELERATION: human, business, sustainability “.

“We are experiencing an extraordinary moment of change as protagonists - added Brunelli -, also because we are the link between available technology and customers' needs. One thing I think is particularly positive about the past is that we are no longer just called to solve a problem but also because we want to develop something new and wants to deal with it from the beginning from the point of view of digitization . So we are no longer confronted only with IT technicians but also with the company leaders to start from the goals they want to achieve, to develop the best possible solution”.

Although the dynamics of supply chain are common for the president of Regesta it is difficult to generalize since each reality has its own peculiarities that require tailor made approaches.



“But if I have to give a common image of the sector I have to say that in the evolution of digital perhaps more attention has been paid to the production processes and less to the strategic vision of the company - adds Brunelli- . Now they are multinational companies and it is necessary to balance the sophistication of the solutions adopted in the production field with those adopted in the management of the rest of the company. And this is perhaps the first urgency that you begin to hear talking to companies. A urgency that sometimes makes you run the risk of looking for solutions available right away at the expense of overall quality . There are no shortcuts but it helps to speed up the process effective communication within the various realities that can make everyone perceive as priority the solutions that are being placed developing”.

Among the greatest difficulties encountered working with steel companies “there is that of break down what we call “silos “that is, almost watertight compartments in large-scale companies, which pose resistance to renewal and modernization. To overcome these limits you need to do a lot of training and invest in communication”.

The fact remains that it has repeatedly been reiterated that the steel industry is a particularly “forward” sector on the path indicated by this new evolution.