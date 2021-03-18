Farinetti: «Le parole che iniziano con "ri" sono il futuro»

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

It was realized during the design phase of Green Pea, 15,000 square meters of sustainable products and services in Turin, Oscar Farinetti , which Steel is the best material when you want to maximize the environmental impact of a building : it is recyclable to infinity, it is durable over time, cuts the times of construction and demolition of structures.

It is in the last five years that the Piedmontese entrepreneur has centered his business strategy on sustainability . That rhyme with that” human contemporary ” which is a “new form of humanism, but contemporary. After Protagora, after Lorenzo Il Magnifico, we arrived. We invent ourselves a new form of humanism, to be combined with the speed and wisdom of the digital world ”.

Oscar Farinetti explained this in his speech in the form of storytelling that opened the conference” Digital acceleration: human, business, sustainability ” which was held in the afternoon of today, organized by siderweb, SAP and Regesta.

“It is certain that the digital world is the medium, the channel, the tool that will offer us, and with which we will manage, the future. But to govern it we must be great humanists”, he emphasized. AND only if we are able to apply its potential to the management of the environmental emergency “will we save the world . Only by putting them together can we do something great.”

And in a time of crisis like what we are going through, good humanists start from the words “to be used for our future”. This is what Farinetti did with his team: “We wondered: what do we do in life? After days of comparison we have reached 5 words: we eat, love, study, work and dream”.

If the first two actions are highly analogue, according to Farinetti in other areas digital will explode in all its power. Explicated in words coupled with these essentially human actions. Study-mutating : “With digital, there will be an increase of extraordinary wisdom, allowing us to move from fear to courage, from thinking small to great”. Working-together : “The future is created by connecting the minds.” Dream-to Future : “Today you build projects well, quickly and with little mistakes if you master the digital world.”

Me there is also the couple bitter-repair :” All the words that begin with “re” - he emphasized - become the words of the future, after a lifetime to reason on the “pro” (promote, proclaim, proceed...) . You metallurgics know it.” With steel it can be re-cycled and re-used endlessly.