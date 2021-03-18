Siderweb utilizza i cookie per una migliore gestione del sito.
Per ulteriori dettagli e per informazioni si invita a consultare la nostra policy relativa alla privacy e la nostra policy relativa ai cookie. Accedendo al sito acconsenti all'uso dei cookie.

SIDERWEB - La community dell'acciaio

Scopri
Siderweb Prova Gratuita 
I nostri video
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Farinetti: «Le parole che iniziano con "ri" sono i...

Farinetti: «Le parole che iniziano con "ri" sono il futuro»

Farinetti: “The words that begin with “re” are the future”

Lo storytelling dell'imprenditore nel convegno di siderweb, SAP e Regesta sull'accelerazione digitale

18 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Se ne è reso conto in fase di progettazione di Green Pea, 15mila metri quadrati di prodotti e servizi sostenibili a Torino, Oscar Farinetti, che l’acciaio è il materiale migliore quando si vuole ridurre al massimo l’impatto ambientale di un edificio: è riciclabile all’infinito, è durabile nel tempo, taglia i tempi di edificazione e abbattimento delle strutture.

È nell’ultimo quinquennio che l’imprenditore piemontese ha centrato la propria strategia di business sulla sostenibilità. Che fa rima con quello “human contemporary” che è una «nuova forma di umanesimo, ma contemporanea. Dopo Protagora, dopo Lorenzo Il Magnifico, siamo arrivati noi. Noi a inventarci una nuova forma di umanesimo, da affiancare alla velocità e alla sapienza del mondo digitale».

Oscar Farinetti lo ha spiegato nel proprio intervento in forma di storytelling che ha aperto il convegno “Accelerazione digitale: human, business, sustainability” che si è tenuto nel pomeriggio di oggi, organizzato da siderweb, SAP e Regesta.

«È certo che il mondo digitale è il mezzo, il canale, lo strumento che ci offrirà,e con il quale gestiremo, il futuro. Ma per governarlo dobbiamo essere dei grandi umanisti» ha sottolineato. E solo se saremo in grado di applicare le sue potenzialità alla gestione dell’emergenza ambientale «salveremo il mondo. Solo mettendoli insieme possiamo fare qualcosa di grande».

E in un tempo di crisi come quello che stiamo attraversando, i buoni umanisti ripartono dalle parole «da usare per il nostro futuro». È quello che ha fatto Farinetti con il suo team: «Ci siamo chiesti: cosa facciamo nella vita? Dopo giorni di confronto siamo giunti a 5 parole: mangiamo, amiamo, studiamo, lavoriamo e sogniamo».        

Se le prime due azioni sono fortemente analogiche, secondo Farinetti negli altri ambiti il digitale potrà esplodere in tutta la sua potenza. Esplicata nelle parole accoppiate a queste azioni essenzialmente umane. Studiare-mutare: «Con il digitale ci sarà un innalzamento di sapienza straordinario, permettendoci di passare dalla paura al coraggio, dal pensare in piccolo al grande». Lavorare-insieme: «Il futuro si crea connettendo le menti». Sognare-avvenire: «Oggi i progetti li costruisci bene, velocemente e con scarsi errori se sei padrone del mondo digitale».

Me c’è anche la coppia amare-riparare: «Tutte le parole che cominciano con "ri" – ha sottolineato - diventano le parole del futuro, dopo una vita a ragionare sul "pro" (promuovere, proclamare, procedere…). Voi metallurgici lo sapete». Con l’acciaio che può essere ri-ciclato e ri-usato all’infinito.  

Elisa Bonomelli

   
 Cerca tutti gli articoli di Elisa Bonomelli

Lascia un Commento

“Un pensiero ovvio ed una critica sterile godono, purtroppo, della stessa libertà di espressione di molte idee innovative rimaste inascoltate.”

Valter Redolfi

Suggerisci una frase  

DOSSIER
Dossier
12 febbraio 2021

Verso il futuro: acciaio e innovazione

Il viaggio di siderweb per verificare l’impatto delle soluzioni tecnologiche innovative sulle produzioni

UFFICIO STUDI e BILANCI
Ufficio Studi

Tutti gli approfondimenti e le analisi di bilancio realizzati dall'Ufficio Studi di Siderweb

ARTICOLI SIMILI

Digitalizzazione e siderurgia, rapporto sempre più stretto - Anche nell'acciaio l'evoluzione digitale sta aprendo strade nuove per una filiera sempre più connessa

18 marzo 2021

Digitalizzazione e siderurgia, rapporto sempre più stretto

Anche nell'acciaio l'evoluzione digitale sta aprendo strade nuove per una filiera sempre più connessa

di Redazione siderweb
Digitalizzazione e imprese, un rapporto sempre più stretto - Bazzoffia (SAP): «Negli ultimi anni è stata vista dalle aziende italiane come un passo necessario»

16 marzo 2021

Digitalizzazione e imprese, un rapporto sempre più stretto

Bazzoffia (SAP): «Negli ultimi anni è stata vista dalle aziende italiane come un passo necessario»

di Davide Lorenzini
Farinetti: «Le parole che iniziano con "ri" sono il futuro» - Lo storytelling dell'imprenditore nel convegno di siderweb, SAP e Regesta sull'accelerazione digitale

18 marzo 2021

Farinetti: «Le parole che iniziano con "ri" sono il futuro»

Lo storytelling dell'imprenditore nel convegno di siderweb, SAP e Regesta sull'accelerazione digitale

di Elisa Bonomelli
L’acciaio e l'accelerazione digitale - siderweb, SAP e Regesta parleranno di human, business e sustainability

23 febbraio 2021

L’acciaio e l'accelerazione digitale

siderweb, SAP e Regesta parleranno di human, business e sustainability

di Redazione siderweb
Perché un convegno sull'accelerazione digitale? - Francesco Brunelli, Regesta, spiega le opportunità della trasformazione in atto in vista dell'evento del 18 marzo

5 marzo 2021

Perché un convegno sull'accelerazione digitale?

Francesco Brunelli, Regesta, spiega le opportunità della trasformazione in atto in vista dell'evento del 18 marzo

di Davide Lorenzini
Altre News

MERCATI
Altre analisi

SPECIALI

Speciali 22 dicembre 2020

Speciale duemilae20

La cronaca siderurgica e le analisi su prezzi, domanda e produzione.

Altri Speciali

Riciclo imballaggi

Acciaio: RICREA a scuola per promuovere il riciclo
A cura di Marco Torricelli

Acciaio: RICREA a scuola per promuovere il riciclo

Al via l’ottava edizione del progetto educativo “Ambarabà Ricicloclò”: quest’anno coinvolto anche l’estero

Tecnologie industriali

Laminazione: il ruolo decisivo del forno di riscaldo
A cura di Redazione Siderweb

Laminazione: il ruolo decisivo del forno di riscaldo

Preparare in modo adeguato il prodotto alla fase di trattamento specifico è garanzia di risultati ottimali