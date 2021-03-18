Farinetti: «Le parole che iniziano con "ri" sono il futuro»

18 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS
Se ne è reso conto in fase di progettazione di Green Pea, 15mila metri quadrati di prodotti e servizi sostenibili a Torino, Oscar Farinetti, che l’acciaio è il materiale migliore quando si vuole ridurre al massimo l’impatto ambientale di un edificio: è riciclabile all’infinito, è durabile nel tempo, taglia i tempi di edificazione e abbattimento delle strutture.
È nell’ultimo quinquennio che l’imprenditore piemontese ha centrato la propria strategia di business sulla sostenibilità. Che fa rima con quello “human contemporary” che è una «nuova forma di umanesimo, ma contemporanea. Dopo Protagora, dopo Lorenzo Il Magnifico, siamo arrivati noi. Noi a inventarci una nuova forma di umanesimo, da affiancare alla velocità e alla sapienza del mondo digitale».
Oscar Farinetti lo ha spiegato nel proprio intervento in forma di storytelling che ha aperto il convegno “Accelerazione digitale: human, business, sustainability” che si è tenuto nel pomeriggio di oggi, organizzato da siderweb, SAP e Regesta.
«È certo che il mondo digitale è il mezzo, il canale, lo strumento che ci offrirà,e con il quale gestiremo, il futuro. Ma per governarlo dobbiamo essere dei grandi umanisti» ha sottolineato. E solo se saremo in grado di applicare le sue potenzialità alla gestione dell’emergenza ambientale «salveremo il mondo. Solo mettendoli insieme possiamo fare qualcosa di grande».
E in un tempo di crisi come quello che stiamo attraversando, i buoni umanisti ripartono dalle parole «da usare per il nostro futuro». È quello che ha fatto Farinetti con il suo team: «Ci siamo chiesti: cosa facciamo nella vita? Dopo giorni di confronto siamo giunti a 5 parole: mangiamo, amiamo, studiamo, lavoriamo e sogniamo».
Se le prime due azioni sono fortemente analogiche, secondo Farinetti negli altri ambiti il digitale potrà esplodere in tutta la sua potenza. Esplicata nelle parole accoppiate a queste azioni essenzialmente umane. Studiare-mutare: «Con il digitale ci sarà un innalzamento di sapienza straordinario, permettendoci di passare dalla paura al coraggio, dal pensare in piccolo al grande». Lavorare-insieme: «Il futuro si crea connettendo le menti». Sognare-avvenire: «Oggi i progetti li costruisci bene, velocemente e con scarsi errori se sei padrone del mondo digitale».
Me c’è anche la coppia amare-riparare: «Tutte le parole che cominciano con "ri" – ha sottolineato - diventano le parole del futuro, dopo una vita a ragionare sul "pro" (promuovere, proclamare, procedere…). Voi metallurgici lo sapete». Con l’acciaio che può essere ri-ciclato e ri-usato all’infinito.
It was realized during the design phase of Green Pea, 15,000 square meters of sustainable products and services in Turin, Oscar Farinetti , which Steel is the best material when you want to maximize the environmental impact of a building : it is recyclable to infinity, it is durable over time, cuts the times of construction and demolition of structures.
It is in the last five years that the Piedmontese entrepreneur has centered his business strategy on sustainability . That rhyme with that” human contemporary ” which is a “new form of humanism, but contemporary. After Protagora, after Lorenzo Il Magnifico, we arrived. We invent ourselves a new form of humanism, to be combined with the speed and wisdom of the digital world ”.
Oscar Farinetti explained this in his speech in the form of storytelling that opened the conference” Digital acceleration: human, business, sustainability ” which was held in the afternoon of today, organized by siderweb, SAP and Regesta.
“It is certain that the digital world is the medium, the channel, the tool that will offer us, and with which we will manage, the future. But to govern it we must be great humanists”, he emphasized. AND only if we are able to apply its potential to the management of the environmental emergency “will we save the world . Only by putting them together can we do something great.”
And in a time of crisis like what we are going through, good humanists start from the words “to be used for our future”. This is what Farinetti did with his team: “We wondered: what do we do in life? After days of comparison we have reached 5 words: we eat, love, study, work and dream”.
If the first two actions are highly analogue, according to Farinetti in other areas digital will explode in all its power. Explicated in words coupled with these essentially human actions. Study-mutating : “With digital, there will be an increase of extraordinary wisdom, allowing us to move from fear to courage, from thinking small to great”. Working-together : “The future is created by connecting the minds.” Dream-to Future : “Today you build projects well, quickly and with little mistakes if you master the digital world.”
Me there is also the couple bitter-repair :” All the words that begin with “re” - he emphasized - become the words of the future, after a lifetime to reason on the “pro” (promote, proclaim, proceed...) . You metallurgics know it.” With steel it can be re-cycled and re-used endlessly.
Elisa Bonomelli
Il viaggio di siderweb per verificare l’impatto delle soluzioni tecnologiche innovative sulle produzioni
Incrementi di 15-20 euro la tonnellata rispetto alla fine della scorsa settimana
Sul mercato italiano i prezzi restano a quota 500 euro la tonnellata. La domanda viene definita «discreta»
I prezzi restano stabili, ma dall’estero si sollevano dubbi relativi ai rischi collegati alla terza ondata di Covid
Leggeri aumenti di prezzo sulla scia del rottame
Secondo gli operatori di mercato «è stata superata la soglia dei 310 euro la tonnellata e il prezzo sale»
La cronaca siderurgica e le analisi su prezzi, domanda e produzione.Altri Speciali
Lascia un Commento