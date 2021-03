Live: l’acciaio e l'accelerazione digitale

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Live streaming webinar promoted by siderweb, SAP and Regesta” DIGITAL ACCELERATION: human, business, sustainability “.

From 16.30 , will launch an overview dedicated to companies with: visions and solutions to better address digital transformation .



The conference will touch all those elements of innovation that allow to identify new businesses, make them implementable and sustainable. They will do it from an intervention of Oscar Farinetti , entrepreneur and founder of Eataly and Green Pea which will talk about “Change of paradigm and digital humanism”.

EMBED

Programme



16:30 introductory greetings:

Emanuele Morandi , siderweb president



Intervention of:

Oscar Farinetti , entrepreneur, author and founder of Eataly and Green Pea

“The paradigm shift and digital humanism”



Round table moderated by Lucio Dall'angelo , Director-General Siderweb, with the participation of:

• Bertha Bazzoffia , SAP Italia Sales Director

• Barbara Beltrame , Vice President Confindustria for internationalization, Board Group AFV Beltrame

• Roberto de Miranda , ORI Martin Executive Committee

• Victory Gozzi , Duferco Group Board and President Wylab



Closing of works:

Francesco Brunelli , President Regesta

The event is a free participation and upon registration ( click here or in the appropriate “button” at the bottom to register). After registration (where you will simply request surname, first name, email and company), an email will be sent containing the link to directly access the webinar on the scheduled day and time.

Click here to read the privacy policy.