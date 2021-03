PANorami: il silenzio su AstraZeneca

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Mario Draghi's communicative strategy continues to be imprinted on pragmatism and sobriety, which sometimes hurts in silence. But while on the one hand this is having a sanitizing effect in a reconfiguration of the political framework, on the other hand the silence is sometimes not golden. This is the case of the affaire AstraZeneca: in the communicative chaos that broke out after the suspension of these vaccines temporarily and cautiously in Italy and in some European countries, it would have been necessary for policy to speak at the highest levels, in order to avoid the risk of generating forms of mistrust towards the vaccination campaign .

Massimiliano Panarari

is a sociologist of communication, essayist and consultant of political and public communication. He is a professor at the Mercatorum University of Rome, and also teaches at Luiss Guido Carli University in Rome, at the Luiss School of Government and at the University Luigi Bocconi of Milan. He is a newspaper columnist The Press , The Morning of Padua , The Little and Journal of Brescia , collaborates with The Espresso , Republic Friday and with siderweb.