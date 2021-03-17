Siderweb utilizza i cookie per una migliore gestione del sito.
Ferriere Bellicini verso un buonissimo 2021

Ferriere Bellicini towards a very good 2021

Prospettive di crescita dopo un anno segnato dal fermo produttivo causa Covid. Ottimismo anche in vista di Made in Steel

Sul mercato dei laminati mercantili «la domanda europea è migliore, più ottimista e forse anche più lungimirante. I tedeschi stanno prendendo impegni, i gruppi di acquisto si stanno muovendo e gli italiani restano ancora alla finestra. C’è incertezza ed è comprensibile; siamo nel pieno della terza ondata e i presupposti non sembrano dei migliori».
Lo sa bene Gianfranca Bellicini, alla guida delle omonime Ferriere di Berzo Inferiore (Bs), che in Europa esportano il 50% della produzione. E che, proprio con l’auspicio che possa portare ulteriori opportunità di mercato e di ripartenza, guardano con fiducia alla prossima edizione di Made in Steel, il 5, 6, 7 ottobre a fieramilano Rho

«Siamo espositori sin da quando l’evento si teneva a Brescia – ricorda la presidente di Ferriere Bellicini -. L’ho sempre trovata una piazza meravigliosa per vedere persone che si incontrano poco, per parlare con clienti e fornitori e, perché no, anche con i concorrenti, per mantenere sempre rapporti cordiali con tutti».
Non solo contatti commerciali, la principale Conference & Exhibition del Sud Europa dedicata alla filiera siderurgica sarebbe anche in grado di infondere negli operatori energia positiva: «Trovarsi tutti insieme una volta ogni due anni dà la carica per i mesi successivi. Non sono mai uscita da un Made in Steel senza avere la speranza, ben riposta, che nel periodo a venire le cose sarebbero andate bene». E ora, dopo oltre un anno di lockdown più o meno rigidi e a intermittenza, «ne abbiamo bisogno ancora di più. Guardarci in faccia, anche se a un metro di distanza e con la mascherina, sarà motivo di entusiasmo per tutti». 

Un anno, il 2020, spaccato in due: «È stato catastrofico fino a fine giugno. Ottimo da settembre» ricorda Bellicini. E che si è chiuso con un fatturato in calo solamente del 3% e con una crescita dei volumi rispetto al 2019: risultati annuali che appaiono in controtendenza rispetto alla media del comparto, ma che derivano dal lungo stop produttivo che le Ferriere Bellicini hanno affrontato nel 2019 a seguito di un infortunio mortale.
Il fermo produttivo poi, causa Covid-19, si è ripetuto anche nel 2020 e ha «pesato moltissimo sui risultati – sottolinea la presidente -. Se Regione Lombardia, come ha fatto il Veneto, con le dovute cautele ci avesse permesso di continuare con l’attività produttiva l’anno sarebbe stato completamente diverso, perché i mesi successivi al primo lockdown hanno visto una buona ripresa della domanda. Ripresa che ha certo aiutato, ma che non è bastata a compensare i quasi 2 mesi di stop degli impianti produttivi». 

Ora, a 2021 inoltrato, nonostante qualche incertezza la presidente Bellicini si dice «molto positiva per l’anno in corso», avendo come obiettivo il ritorno ai livelli del 2018. «Abbiamo avuto un gennaio bellissimo, seguito da un febbraio più nei limiti, visto l’ipervenduto del mese precedente. Da settembre in poi, comunque, i numeri ci stanno dando soddisfazione, era da tempo che non si vedeva questa marginalità. Se ci consentiranno di lavorare senza interruzioni e se il mercato dovesse tenere, e su questo sono tranquilla, vedo un buonissimo 2021».

