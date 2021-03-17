Ferriere Bellicini verso un buonissimo 2021

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

On the market for merchant laminates “European demand is better, more optimistic and perhaps even more far-sighted . The Germans are making commitments, purchasing groups are moving and the Italians are still at the window. There is uncertainty and is understandable ; we are in the middle of the third wave and the assumptions do not seem the best”.

You know it well Gianfranca Bellicini, driving the homonymous Ferriere Berzo Inferiore (Bs) , which in Europe export 50% of production. And that, precisely with the hope that it can bring further market opportunities and restart, look with confidence to the next edition of Made in Steel, the 5, 6, 7 October at fieramilano Rho .

“We have been exhibitors since the event was held in Brescia - recalls the president of Ferriere Bellicini -. I've always found her one wonderful square to see people who meet little, to talk to customers and suppliers and, why not, even with competitors , to always maintain cordial relations with everyone”.

Not only commercial contacts, the main Conference & Exhibition in Southern Europe dedicated to the steel industry would also be able to instill positive energy operators : “Being all together once every two years gives the charge for the following months. I never came out of a Made in Steel without having the hope, well placed, that in the coming period things would be fine”. And now, After over a year of more or less rigid and intermittent lockdown, “we need it even more . Looking at us, even if one meter away and with the mask, it will be a source of enthusiasm for everyone”.

One year, the 2020 , split into two: “It was catastrophic until the end of June. Excellent from September ” recalls Bellicini. And that ended with a turnover declining of only 3% and with a growth in volumes compared to 2019: annual results that appear in contrast to the average of the sector, but that result from the long production stop that the Ferriere Bellicini faced in 2019 as a result of a fatal injury.

The production stop then, due to Covid-19, was repeated in 2020 and “weighed a lot on the results - emphasizes the president -. If Lombardy Region, as did Veneto, with due caution had allowed us to continue with the production activity the year would have been completely different, because the months subsequent to the first lockdown they saw a good recovery of the question . Recovery that certainly helped, but that was not enough to compensate for the almost 2 months of stop of the production plants”.

Now, to 2021 forwarded, despite some uncertainty President Bellicini says “very positive for the current year” , aiming to return to the levels of 2018. “We had a beautiful January, followed by a February more within limits, seen the oversold of the previous month. From September onwards, however, the numbers are giving us satisfaction, it was for a long time that you could not see this marginality . If they allow us to work without interruption and if the market should keep, and on that I am quiet, I see a very good 2021”.