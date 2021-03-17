Ferriere Bellicini verso un buonissimo 2021

17 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS
Sul mercato dei laminati mercantili «la domanda europea è migliore, più ottimista e forse anche più lungimirante. I tedeschi stanno prendendo impegni, i gruppi di acquisto si stanno muovendo e gli italiani restano ancora alla finestra. C’è incertezza ed è comprensibile; siamo nel pieno della terza ondata e i presupposti non sembrano dei migliori».
Lo sa bene Gianfranca Bellicini, alla guida delle omonime Ferriere di Berzo Inferiore (Bs), che in Europa esportano il 50% della produzione. E che, proprio con l’auspicio che possa portare ulteriori opportunità di mercato e di ripartenza, guardano con fiducia alla prossima edizione di Made in Steel, il 5, 6, 7 ottobre a fieramilano Rho.
«Siamo espositori sin da quando l’evento si teneva a Brescia – ricorda la presidente di Ferriere Bellicini -. L’ho sempre trovata una piazza meravigliosa per vedere persone che si incontrano poco, per parlare con clienti e fornitori e, perché no, anche con i concorrenti, per mantenere sempre rapporti cordiali con tutti».
Non solo contatti commerciali, la principale Conference & Exhibition del Sud Europa dedicata alla filiera siderurgica sarebbe anche in grado di infondere negli operatori energia positiva: «Trovarsi tutti insieme una volta ogni due anni dà la carica per i mesi successivi. Non sono mai uscita da un Made in Steel senza avere la speranza, ben riposta, che nel periodo a venire le cose sarebbero andate bene». E ora, dopo oltre un anno di lockdown più o meno rigidi e a intermittenza, «ne abbiamo bisogno ancora di più. Guardarci in faccia, anche se a un metro di distanza e con la mascherina, sarà motivo di entusiasmo per tutti».
Un anno, il 2020, spaccato in due: «È stato catastrofico fino a fine giugno. Ottimo da settembre» ricorda Bellicini. E che si è chiuso con un fatturato in calo solamente del 3% e con una crescita dei volumi rispetto al 2019: risultati annuali che appaiono in controtendenza rispetto alla media del comparto, ma che derivano dal lungo stop produttivo che le Ferriere Bellicini hanno affrontato nel 2019 a seguito di un infortunio mortale.
Il fermo produttivo poi, causa Covid-19, si è ripetuto anche nel 2020 e ha «pesato moltissimo sui risultati – sottolinea la presidente -. Se Regione Lombardia, come ha fatto il Veneto, con le dovute cautele ci avesse permesso di continuare con l’attività produttiva l’anno sarebbe stato completamente diverso, perché i mesi successivi al primo lockdown hanno visto una buona ripresa della domanda. Ripresa che ha certo aiutato, ma che non è bastata a compensare i quasi 2 mesi di stop degli impianti produttivi».
Ora, a 2021 inoltrato, nonostante qualche incertezza la presidente Bellicini si dice «molto positiva per l’anno in corso», avendo come obiettivo il ritorno ai livelli del 2018. «Abbiamo avuto un gennaio bellissimo, seguito da un febbraio più nei limiti, visto l’ipervenduto del mese precedente. Da settembre in poi, comunque, i numeri ci stanno dando soddisfazione, era da tempo che non si vedeva questa marginalità. Se ci consentiranno di lavorare senza interruzioni e se il mercato dovesse tenere, e su questo sono tranquilla, vedo un buonissimo 2021».
On the market for merchant laminates “European demand is better, more optimistic and perhaps even more far-sighted . The Germans are making commitments, purchasing groups are moving and the Italians are still at the window. There is uncertainty and is understandable ; we are in the middle of the third wave and the assumptions do not seem the best”.
You know it well Gianfranca Bellicini, driving the homonymous Ferriere Berzo Inferiore (Bs) , which in Europe export 50% of production. And that, precisely with the hope that it can bring further market opportunities and restart, look with confidence to the next edition of Made in Steel, the 5, 6, 7 October at fieramilano Rho .
“We have been exhibitors since the event was held in Brescia - recalls the president of Ferriere Bellicini -. I've always found her one wonderful square to see people who meet little, to talk to customers and suppliers and, why not, even with competitors , to always maintain cordial relations with everyone”.
Not only commercial contacts, the main Conference & Exhibition in Southern Europe dedicated to the steel industry would also be able to instill positive energy operators : “Being all together once every two years gives the charge for the following months. I never came out of a Made in Steel without having the hope, well placed, that in the coming period things would be fine”. And now, After over a year of more or less rigid and intermittent lockdown, “we need it even more . Looking at us, even if one meter away and with the mask, it will be a source of enthusiasm for everyone”.
One year, the 2020 , split into two: “It was catastrophic until the end of June. Excellent from September ” recalls Bellicini. And that ended with a turnover declining of only 3% and with a growth in volumes compared to 2019: annual results that appear in contrast to the average of the sector, but that result from the long production stop that the Ferriere Bellicini faced in 2019 as a result of a fatal injury.
The production stop then, due to Covid-19, was repeated in 2020 and “weighed a lot on the results - emphasizes the president -. If Lombardy Region, as did Veneto, with due caution had allowed us to continue with the production activity the year would have been completely different, because the months subsequent to the first lockdown they saw a good recovery of the question . Recovery that certainly helped, but that was not enough to compensate for the almost 2 months of stop of the production plants”.
Now, to 2021 forwarded, despite some uncertainty President Bellicini says “very positive for the current year” , aiming to return to the levels of 2018. “We had a beautiful January, followed by a February more within limits, seen the oversold of the previous month. From September onwards, however, the numbers are giving us satisfaction, it was for a long time that you could not see this marginality . If they allow us to work without interruption and if the market should keep, and on that I am quiet, I see a very good 2021”.
Elisa Bonomelli
