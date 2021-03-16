“Scenari & Tendenze”: focus sulle commodities

16 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS
«Ammonta a quasi 29mila miliardi di dollari lo sforzo finanziario operato dai governi e dalle banche centrali per sostenere l’economia globale durante la pandemia e per rilanciarla», a dirlo è stato Achille Fornasini, nel corso di “Scenari & Tendenze”, l’aggiornamento numero 34 dell’osservatorio congiunturale di Confindustria e Camera di Commercio di Brescia.
Dopo aver ricordato che «la Cina è stata la prima a ripartire, dopo lo stop imposto dal Covid e approfittando del lockdown del resto del mondo (con conseguente crollo dei prezzi), ha rastrellato materie prime, favorita anche del contestuale indebolimento del dollaro», Fornasini ha spiegato che «gli aumenti delle commodities, esacerbati dalla contrazione dell’offerta causata da chiusure impianti e miniere, si stanno abbattendo sulle nostre imprese, che si trovano a dover trasferire a valle, spesso senza riuscirci, i forti aumenti dei costi di approvvigionamento (materie prime, semilavorati e componentistica) a cui si sommano i costi di trasporto».
Senza trascurare, ha poi detto Achille Fornasini, «Il tema della logistica. che è oggi tra i più critici: il 60% delle merci mondiali circola a mezzo di navi porta-container. La pandemia ha ridotto il trasporto aereo cargo, che si è riversato in parte su quello marittimo. Il rientro dei container è molto più lento del normale per i tempi di movimentazione più lunghi nei porti. Così i tempi di consegna sono mediamente raddoppiati. La scarsità di container ha portato ad un aumento dei costi di nolo, tanto che che negli ultimi mesi i costi sono quadruplicati».
Da parte di Andrea Beretta Zanoni, dell’Università degli Studi di Verona, è arrivato un segnale ottimistico: «A livello sistemico – ha spiegato – i dati sono positivi perché a febbraio l’indice PMI si è attestato a 56.9, il più alto ultimi tre anni e questo fa intravedere la luce alla fine del tunnel, anche perché gli indici manifatturieri trimestrali sono positivi, con il canale estero che si segnala per le buone prestazioni dei beni strumentali intermedi».
Due, però, gli aspetti negativi che si intravedono: «Uno è quello del rischio di inflazione soprattutto alla luce di un possibile intervento sui tassi delle Banche centrali e l’altro è il debito (pubblico e privato) che a alla fine dell’anno e livello globale dovrebbe essere al 365% del PIL, con la necessità di misure da parte dei governi per gestirlo».
Nel corso dei lavori c’è stato il consueto approfondimento dedicato alla situazione locale bresciana, curato da Davide Federighini dell’Ufficio Studi di AIB.
Per consultare le slides presentate basta cliccare sull'icona
Nella foto di testa, da sinistra: Davide Fedreghini, Achille Fornasini, Stefano Allegri e Andrea Beretta Zanoni. Nello schermo: Cristina Volpi (Vice Presidente Piccola Industria Confindustria Brescia)
“Amounts to almost 29 thousand billion dollars the financial effort made by governments and central banks to support the global economy during the pandemic and to relaunch it”, said Achille Fornasini , in the course of “Scenarios & Trends” , update number 34 of the economic observatory of Confindustria and Chamber of Commerce of Brescia .
After remembering that “the China was the first to start again, after the stop imposed by Covid and taking advantage of the lockdown of the rest of the world (resulting in price collapse), has raked raw materials , also favored by the simultaneous weakening of the dollar”, Fornasini explained that “the increases in commodities , exacerbated by the contraction of supply caused by plant closures and mines, are knocking down on our companies, which are having to transfer downstream, often without succeeding, strong increases in procurement costs (raw materials, semi-finished products and components) to which transport costs are added”.
Without neglecting, Achille Fornasini said, “The theme of the logistics . which is today among the most critical: the 60% of the world goods circulates by means of container ships . The pandemic has reduced cargo air transport, which has spilled partly onto the maritime one. The return of the containers is much slower than normal for longer handling times in ports. Thus the delivery times are doubled on average. The shortage of container has led to a increase in freight costs , so much so that in recent months the costs have quadrupled”.
From Andrea Beretta Zanoni at the University of Verona, an optimistic signal came: “At a systemic level,” he explained, the data are positive because in February the PMI index has stood at 56.9, highest last three years and this makes a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel, also because quarterly manufacturing indices are positive , with the foreign channel that is noted for the good performance of intermediate capital goods ”.
Two, however, the negative aspects that can be seen: “One is that of the inflation risk especially in the light of a possible intervention on central bank rates and the other is the debt (public and private) that a at the end of the year and global level should be at the 365% of GDP , with the need for measures by governments to manage it”.
During the work there was the usual deepening dedicated to the local situation of Brescia, curated by Davide Federighini AIB Studies Office.
To consult the slides presented just click on the icon
In the photo, from the left: Davide Fedreghini, Achille Fornasini, Stefano Allegri and Andrea Beretta Zanoni. On screen: Cristina Volpi (Vice President Small Industry Confindustria Brescia)
