“Scenari & Tendenze”: focus sulle commodities

“Amounts to almost 29 thousand billion dollars the financial effort made by governments and central banks to support the global economy during the pandemic and to relaunch it”, said Achille Fornasini , in the course of “Scenarios & Trends” , update number 34 of the economic observatory of Confindustria and Chamber of Commerce of Brescia .

After remembering that “the China was the first to start again, after the stop imposed by Covid and taking advantage of the lockdown of the rest of the world (resulting in price collapse), has raked raw materials , also favored by the simultaneous weakening of the dollar”, Fornasini explained that “the increases in commodities , exacerbated by the contraction of supply caused by plant closures and mines, are knocking down on our companies, which are having to transfer downstream, often without succeeding, strong increases in procurement costs (raw materials, semi-finished products and components) to which transport costs are added”.

Without neglecting, Achille Fornasini said, “The theme of the logistics . which is today among the most critical: the 60% of the world goods circulates by means of container ships . The pandemic has reduced cargo air transport, which has spilled partly onto the maritime one. The return of the containers is much slower than normal for longer handling times in ports. Thus the delivery times are doubled on average. The shortage of container has led to a increase in freight costs , so much so that in recent months the costs have quadrupled”.

From Andrea Beretta Zanoni at the University of Verona, an optimistic signal came: “At a systemic level,” he explained, the data are positive because in February the PMI index has stood at 56.9, highest last three years and this makes a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel, also because quarterly manufacturing indices are positive , with the foreign channel that is noted for the good performance of intermediate capital goods ”.

Two, however, the negative aspects that can be seen: “One is that of the inflation risk especially in the light of a possible intervention on central bank rates and the other is the debt (public and private) that a at the end of the year and global level should be at the 365% of GDP , with the need for measures by governments to manage it”.

During the work there was the usual deepening dedicated to the local situation of Brescia, curated by Davide Federighini AIB Studies Office.

In the photo, from the left: Davide Fedreghini, Achille Fornasini, Stefano Allegri and Andrea Beretta Zanoni. On screen: Cristina Volpi (Vice President Small Industry Confindustria Brescia)