Siderweb utilizza i cookie per una migliore gestione del sito.
Per ulteriori dettagli e per informazioni si invita a consultare la nostra policy relativa alla privacy e la nostra policy relativa ai cookie. Accedendo al sito acconsenti all'uso dei cookie.

SIDERWEB - La community dell'acciaio

Scopri
Siderweb Prova Gratuita 
I nostri video
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. “Scenari & Tendenze”: focus sulle commodities

“Scenari & Tendenze”: focus sulle commodities

“Scenarios & Trends”: focus on commodities

Achille Fornasini: «I rincari pesano sulle aziende». Andrea Beretta Zanoni: «Si vede la luce in fondo al tunnel»

16 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

«Ammonta a quasi 29mila miliardi di dollari lo sforzo finanziario operato dai governi e dalle banche centrali per sostenere l’economia globale durante la pandemia e per rilanciarla», a dirlo è stato Achille Fornasini, nel corso di “Scenari & Tendenze”, l’aggiornamento numero 34 dell’osservatorio congiunturale di Confindustria e Camera di Commercio di Brescia.

Dopo aver ricordato che «la Cina è stata la prima a ripartire, dopo lo stop imposto dal Covid e approfittando del lockdown del resto del mondo (con conseguente crollo dei prezzi), ha rastrellato materie prime, favorita anche del contestuale indebolimento del dollaro», Fornasini ha spiegato che «gli aumenti delle commodities, esacerbati dalla contrazione dell’offerta causata da chiusure impianti e miniere, si stanno abbattendo sulle nostre imprese, che si trovano a dover trasferire a valle, spesso senza riuscirci, i forti aumenti dei costi di approvvigionamento (materie prime, semilavorati e componentistica) a cui si sommano i costi di trasporto».

Senza trascurare, ha poi detto Achille Fornasini, «Il tema della logistica. che è oggi tra i più critici: il 60% delle merci mondiali circola a mezzo di navi porta-container. La pandemia ha ridotto il trasporto aereo cargo, che si è riversato in parte su quello marittimo. Il rientro dei container è molto più lento del normale per i tempi di movimentazione più lunghi nei porti. Così i tempi di consegna sono mediamente raddoppiati. La scarsità di container ha portato ad un aumento dei costi di nolo, tanto che che negli ultimi mesi i costi sono quadruplicati».

Da parte di Andrea Beretta Zanoni, dell’Università degli Studi di Verona, è arrivato un segnale ottimistico: «A livello sistemico – ha spiegato – i dati sono positivi perché a febbraio l’indice PMI si è attestato a 56.9, il più alto ultimi tre anni e questo fa intravedere la luce alla fine del tunnel, anche perché gli indici manifatturieri trimestrali sono positivi, con il canale estero che si segnala per le buone prestazioni dei beni strumentali intermedi».

Due, però, gli aspetti negativi che si intravedono: «Uno è quello del rischio di inflazione soprattutto alla luce di un possibile intervento sui tassi delle Banche centrali e l’altro è il debito (pubblico e privato) che a alla fine dell’anno e livello globale dovrebbe essere al 365% del PIL, con la necessità di misure da parte dei governi per gestirlo».

Nel corso dei lavori c’è stato il consueto approfondimento dedicato alla situazione locale bresciana, curato da Davide Federighini dell’Ufficio Studi di AIB.

Per consultare le slides presentate basta cliccare sull'icona Scenari 160321

Nella foto di testa, da sinistra: Davide Fedreghini, Achille Fornasini, Stefano Allegri e Andrea Beretta Zanoni. Nello schermo: Cristina Volpi (Vice Presidente Piccola Industria Confindustria Brescia)
M. T.   
 Cerca tutti gli articoli di Marco Torricelli

Lascia un Commento

“Un pensiero ovvio ed una critica sterile godono, purtroppo, della stessa libertà di espressione di molte idee innovative rimaste inascoltate.”

Valter Redolfi

Suggerisci una frase  

DOSSIER
Dossier
12 febbraio 2021

Verso il futuro: acciaio e innovazione

Il viaggio di siderweb per verificare l’impatto delle soluzioni tecnologiche innovative sulle produzioni

UFFICIO STUDI e BILANCI
Ufficio Studi

Tutti gli approfondimenti e le analisi di bilancio realizzati dall'Ufficio Studi di Siderweb

ARTICOLI SIMILI

Arrivano gli assestamenti di minerale e rottame - Coils ancora sui massimi. Il rafforzamento del dollaro deprime il nickel, ma non il petrolio

16 marzo 2021

Arrivano gli assestamenti di minerale e rottame

Coils ancora sui massimi. Il rafforzamento del dollaro deprime il nickel, ma non il petrolio

di Achille Fornasini
Mercato: il tondo punta ancora in alto - Secondo gli operatori di mercato «è stata superata la soglia dei 310 euro la tonnellata e il prezzo sale»

16 marzo 2021

Mercato: il tondo punta ancora in alto

Secondo gli operatori di mercato «è stata superata la soglia dei 310 euro la tonnellata e il prezzo sale»

di Marco Torricelli
Commercio estero: import in calo più deciso rispetto all’export - Nel 2020 il deficit della bilancia commerciale siderurgica italiana diminuisce

16 marzo 2021

Commercio estero: import in calo più deciso rispetto all’export

Nel 2020 il deficit della bilancia commerciale siderurgica italiana diminuisce

di Stefano Ferrari
Mercato: ancora rincari per i lunghi inox - Il materiale non c’è e sale al 30% l’aumento dei prezzi che si registra rispetto al mese di novembre 2020

15 marzo 2021

Mercato: ancora rincari per i lunghi inox

Il materiale non c’è e sale al 30% l’aumento dei prezzi che si registra rispetto al mese di novembre 2020

di Marco Torricelli
“Scenari & Tendenze”: focus sulle commodities - Achille Fornasini: «I rincari pesano sulle aziende». Andrea Beretta Zanoni: «Si vede la luce in fondo al tunnel»

16 marzo 2021

“Scenari & Tendenze”: focus sulle commodities

Achille Fornasini: «I rincari pesano sulle aziende». Andrea Beretta Zanoni: «Si vede la luce in fondo al tunnel»

di Marco Torricelli
Altre News

MERCATI
Altre analisi

SPECIALI

Speciali 22 dicembre 2020

Speciale duemilae20

La cronaca siderurgica e le analisi su prezzi, domanda e produzione.

Altri Speciali

Riciclo imballaggi

Acciaio: RICREA a scuola per promuovere il riciclo
A cura di Marco Torricelli

Acciaio: RICREA a scuola per promuovere il riciclo

Al via l’ottava edizione del progetto educativo “Ambarabà Ricicloclò”: quest’anno coinvolto anche l’estero

Tecnologie industriali

Laminazione: il ruolo decisivo del forno di riscaldo
A cura di Redazione Siderweb

Laminazione: il ruolo decisivo del forno di riscaldo

Preparare in modo adeguato il prodotto alla fase di trattamento specifico è garanzia di risultati ottimali