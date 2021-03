Il punto con siderweb

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Steel in Piombino: the unknowns

On the one hand there is JSW Steel Italy, still without an industrial plan that traces the announced relaunch. On the other hand Liberty Magona, indirectly involved (as part of the group led by the Gupta steel tycoon) in the alleged financial problems of Greensill, creditor of GFG Alliance. On Piombino, in short, there is still no serene. The analysis of Davide Lorenzini, director in charge of siderweb.

Digital acceleration: the conference with SAP and Regesta

The pandemic has raised the sail of a process already begun: that of digitization. Also in the steel industry. But not always businesses have all the tools to manage it so that it creates value. We will talk about it on Thursday in the free online conference that siderweb organized in collaboration with SAP and Regesta: “Digital acceleration: human, business, sustainability” . Some anticipations with Lucio Dall'Angelo, general manager of siderweb.