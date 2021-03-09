La sostenibilità deve essere considerata un bisogno basilare

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

A necessity. A need comparable to the basic need for a business to do business. This is what sustainability is becoming more and more for companies that historically place it at the center of their business.

This was the common thread that joined the interventions of Carolina de Miranda, Sustainability Manager ORI Martin and Edoardo Vernazza, CEO San Colombano Costruzioni intervened at the 'inside the siderweb webinar “Sustainability: the tools that measure it and the ways to communicate it”.

“ Ori Martin has always been in the vicinity of a residential district of Brescia, this has always pushed us to be at the forefront of sustainability and respect for rsquo; environment — said De Miranda interviewed by Francesca Morandi, content manager of siderweb -. Over time, however, the need to put what was done black on white has emerged in a dominant way, up to the first sustainability report that we have published last year”.

Budget that, however, has not been seen as a single external communication tool but also as a way to involve and make employees feel involved in the choices made by the rsquo; company in terms of sustainability, while collecting suggestions to improve its effectiveness.

“ The sustainability report, however, represents only the first step in a path of integrating sustainability choices into the long-term strategy of the company, a need that will be increasingly necessary also on the basis of the requests of the customers themselves” added the Brescia Sustainability Manager.

In particular in the automotive industry, the final consumer does not want to know more just what the emissions of the vehicle are, but also how “cost” in terms of impact environmental produce that vehicle. Here, along the supply chain, it is asked at all levels to certify their environmental impact.

“ For this reason we must not just certify what has been done but to try to improve more and more. In our case we have managed to bring water reuse in processing to 97%, as well as reduce dust dispersions, noise impact and CO2 emissions. Not to mention our flagship that is the Air Recovey project for heat recovery that has been widely spoken of in the past” concluded De Miranda.

A crucial element is also the relationship with stakeholders, whether they are employees, customers and suppliers, but above all with the community of which you are a member that is also supported from the point not only environmental but also cultural views.

Outside the steel supply chain is Edoardo Vernazza, who with his San Colombano Costruzioni has managed to obtain the certification for the circulal economy from Bureau Veritas. A recognition achieved by the Tuscan company for the impego of the debris of the marble quarries of Carrara for maritime infrastructure projects. A choice that allowed us to solve what for Tuscan quarries was a significant problem since the mining activity has a yield of 30% of usable product and 70% debris.

To strike is above all the approach of the young entrepreneur to see the problems as opportunities tobe seized, also through a correct and transparent communication that allows you to see the company's activity as an environmental resource rather than just as a source of potential damage.