Siderweb utilizza i cookie per una migliore gestione del sito.
Per ulteriori dettagli e per informazioni si invita a consultare la nostra policy relativa alla privacy e la nostra policy relativa ai cookie. Accedendo al sito acconsenti all'uso dei cookie.

SIDERWEB - La community dell'acciaio

Scopri
Siderweb Prova Gratuita 
I nostri video
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. La sostenibilità deve essere considerata un bisogn...

La sostenibilità deve essere considerata un bisogno basilare

Sustainability must be considered a basic need

Per de Miranda (ORI Martin) e Vernazza (S. Colombano Costruzioni) il bilancio di sostenibilità è solo il primo passo

9 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Una necessità. Un bisogno paragonabile a quello basilare per un’impresa di fare business. Questo è quello che la sostenibilità sta diventando sempre più per le aziende che storicamente la pongono al centro della propria attività.

Questo è stato il fil rouge che ha unito gli interventi di Carolina de Miranda, Sustainability Manager di ORI Martin, ed Edoardo Vernazza, CEO di San Colombano Costruzioni, intervenuti nel webinar di siderweb «Sostenibilità: gli strumenti che la misurano e i modi per comunicarla».

«ORI Martin sorge da sempre nelle vicinanze di un quartiere residenziale di Brescia. Questo ci ha spinto ad essere all’avanguardia sul fronte della sostenibilità e del rispetto dell’ambiente – ha detto De Miranda, intervistata da Francesca Morandi, Content Manager di siderweb -. Con il tempo, però, è emersa in maniera prepotente la necessità di mettere quel che si faceva nero su bianco, fino ad arrivare al primo bilancio di sostenibilità che abbiamo pubblicato lo scorso anno».

Bilancio che però non è stato visto come un solo strumento di comunicazione esterna, ma anche come un modo per coinvolgere e far sentire partecipi anche i dipendenti delle scelte fatte dall’azienda in termini di sostenibilità, raccogliendo al contempo dei suggerimenti per migliorarne l’efficacia.

«Il bilancio di sostenibilità rappresenta solo il primo passo di un percorso di integrazione delle scelte di sostenibilità nella strategia a lungo respiro dell’azienda; un’esigenza che sarà sempre più necessaria anche sulla base delle richieste dei clienti stessi» ha aggunto la Sustainability Manager.

In particolare nella filiera dell’automotive, il consumatore finale non vuole saper più solo quali sono le emissioni del veicolo, ma anche quanto è “costato” in termini di impatto ambientale produrre quel veicolo. Ecco che lungo la filiera viene chiesto a tutti i livelli di certificare il proprio impatto ambientale. «Per questo non bisogna limitarsi a certificare quanto si è fatto ma a cercare di migliorarsi sempre di più. Nel nostro caso siamo riusciti a portare il riutilizzo dell’acqua nelle lavorazioni al 97%, oltre che a ridurre le dispersioni di polveri, l’impatto acustico e le emissioni di CO2. Per non parlare del nostro fiore all’occhiello che è il progetto I-Recovery per il recupero del calore di cui si è ampiamente parlato in passato» ha concluso de Miranda.

Un elemento cruciale è anche il rapporto con gli stakeholder, sia che si tratti di dipendenti, clienti e fornitori, ma soprattutto con la comunità di cui si fa parte che si sostiene anche dal punto vista non solo ambientale ma anche culturale.

Fuori dalla filiera siderurgica è invece Edoardo Vernazza, che con la sua San Colombano Costruzioni è riuscito a ottenere la certificazione per l’economia circolale dal Bureau Veritas. Un riconoscimento raggiunto dall'azienda toscana per l’impiego dei detriti delle cave di marmo di Carrara per progetti di infrastrutture marittime. Una scelta che ha permesso di risolvere quello che per le cave toscane era un sensibile problema, dal momento che l’attività estrattiva ha una resa del 30% di prodotto utilizzabile e il 70% di detrito.

A colpire è soprattutto l’approccio del giovane imprenditore a vedere i problemi come opportunità da cogliere, anche attraverso una comunicazione corretta e trasparente che permette di considerare l’attività dell’azienda come una risorsa ambientale, piuttosto che solo come una fonte di potenziali danni.

Davide Lorenzini

   
 Cerca tutti gli articoli di Davide Lorenzini

Lascia un Commento

“Un pensiero ovvio ed una critica sterile godono, purtroppo, della stessa libertà di espressione di molte idee innovative rimaste inascoltate.”

Valter Redolfi

Suggerisci una frase  

DOSSIER
Dossier
12 febbraio 2021

Verso il futuro: acciaio e innovazione

Il viaggio di siderweb per verificare l’impatto delle soluzioni tecnologiche innovative sulle produzioni

UFFICIO STUDI e BILANCI
Ufficio Studi

Tutti gli approfondimenti e le analisi di bilancio realizzati dall'Ufficio Studi di Siderweb

ARTICOLI SIMILI

«La sostenibilità come elemento di competitività» - Secondo Paolo Morandi, co-founder di siderHUB, decisivo è il modo con il quale si comunica questo elemento

9 marzo 2021

«La sostenibilità come elemento di competitività»

Secondo Paolo Morandi, co-founder di siderHUB, decisivo è il modo con il quale si comunica questo elemento

di Marco Torricelli
Sostenibilità è finanza, mercato, gestione di sistema - Non più solo ambiente nei criteri da misurare, con nuove metodologie. Nel webinar di siderweb Venuta e Vergalli

9 marzo 2021

Sostenibilità è finanza, mercato, gestione di sistema

Non più solo ambiente nei criteri da misurare, con nuove metodologie. Nel webinar di siderweb Venuta e Vergalli

di Elisa Bonomelli
La sostenibilità deve essere considerata un bisogno basilare - Per de Miranda (ORI Martin) e Vernazza (S. Colombano Costruzioni) il bilancio di sostenibilità è solo il primo passo

9 marzo 2021

La sostenibilità deve essere considerata un bisogno basilare

Per de Miranda (ORI Martin) e Vernazza (S. Colombano Costruzioni) il bilancio di sostenibilità è solo il primo passo

di Davide Lorenzini
ORI Martin: «Produrre nel rispetto del territorio» - Presentato oggi il “Bilancio di sostenibilità”: «Sforzi finalizzati a minimizzare gli effetti delle produzioni»

16 dicembre 2020

ORI Martin: «Produrre nel rispetto del territorio»

Presentato oggi il “Bilancio di sostenibilità”: «Sforzi finalizzati a minimizzare gli effetti delle produzioni»

di Marco Torricelli
Crescere per le persone, per essere sostenibili - Gli esempi di Copan e ORI Martin nel webinar di siderweb “La filiera dell’acciaio e il mondo green"

26 maggio 2020

Crescere per le persone, per essere sostenibili

Gli esempi di Copan e ORI Martin nel webinar di siderweb “La filiera dell’acciaio e il mondo green"

di Elisa Bonomelli
Altre News

MERCATI
Altre analisi

SPECIALI

Speciali 22 dicembre 2020

Speciale duemilae20

La cronaca siderurgica e le analisi su prezzi, domanda e produzione.

Altri Speciali

Riciclo imballaggi

Acciaio: RICREA a scuola per promuovere il riciclo
A cura di Marco Torricelli

Acciaio: RICREA a scuola per promuovere il riciclo

Al via l’ottava edizione del progetto educativo “Ambarabà Ricicloclò”: quest’anno coinvolto anche l’estero

Tecnologie industriali

Laminazione: il ruolo decisivo del forno di riscaldo
A cura di Redazione Siderweb

Laminazione: il ruolo decisivo del forno di riscaldo

Preparare in modo adeguato il prodotto alla fase di trattamento specifico è garanzia di risultati ottimali