La sostenibilità deve essere considerata un bisogno basilare

Una necessità. Un bisogno paragonabile a quello basilare per un’impresa di fare business. Questo è quello che la sostenibilità sta diventando sempre più per le aziende che storicamente la pongono al centro della propria attività.
Questo è stato il fil rouge che ha unito gli interventi di Carolina de Miranda, Sustainability Manager di ORI Martin, ed Edoardo Vernazza, CEO di San Colombano Costruzioni, intervenuti nel webinar di siderweb «Sostenibilità: gli strumenti che la misurano e i modi per comunicarla».
«ORI Martin sorge da sempre nelle vicinanze di un quartiere residenziale di Brescia. Questo ci ha spinto ad essere all’avanguardia sul fronte della sostenibilità e del rispetto dell’ambiente – ha detto De Miranda, intervistata da Francesca Morandi, Content Manager di siderweb -. Con il tempo, però, è emersa in maniera prepotente la necessità di mettere quel che si faceva nero su bianco, fino ad arrivare al primo bilancio di sostenibilità che abbiamo pubblicato lo scorso anno».
Bilancio che però non è stato visto come un solo strumento di comunicazione esterna, ma anche come un modo per coinvolgere e far sentire partecipi anche i dipendenti delle scelte fatte dall’azienda in termini di sostenibilità, raccogliendo al contempo dei suggerimenti per migliorarne l’efficacia.
«Il bilancio di sostenibilità rappresenta solo il primo passo di un percorso di integrazione delle scelte di sostenibilità nella strategia a lungo respiro dell’azienda; un’esigenza che sarà sempre più necessaria anche sulla base delle richieste dei clienti stessi» ha aggunto la Sustainability Manager.
In particolare nella filiera dell’automotive, il consumatore finale non vuole saper più solo quali sono le emissioni del veicolo, ma anche quanto è “costato” in termini di impatto ambientale produrre quel veicolo. Ecco che lungo la filiera viene chiesto a tutti i livelli di certificare il proprio impatto ambientale. «Per questo non bisogna limitarsi a certificare quanto si è fatto ma a cercare di migliorarsi sempre di più. Nel nostro caso siamo riusciti a portare il riutilizzo dell’acqua nelle lavorazioni al 97%, oltre che a ridurre le dispersioni di polveri, l’impatto acustico e le emissioni di CO2. Per non parlare del nostro fiore all’occhiello che è il progetto I-Recovery per il recupero del calore di cui si è ampiamente parlato in passato» ha concluso de Miranda.
Un elemento cruciale è anche il rapporto con gli stakeholder, sia che si tratti di dipendenti, clienti e fornitori, ma soprattutto con la comunità di cui si fa parte che si sostiene anche dal punto vista non solo ambientale ma anche culturale.
Fuori dalla filiera siderurgica è invece Edoardo Vernazza, che con la sua San Colombano Costruzioni è riuscito a ottenere la certificazione per l’economia circolale dal Bureau Veritas. Un riconoscimento raggiunto dall'azienda toscana per l’impiego dei detriti delle cave di marmo di Carrara per progetti di infrastrutture marittime. Una scelta che ha permesso di risolvere quello che per le cave toscane era un sensibile problema, dal momento che l’attività estrattiva ha una resa del 30% di prodotto utilizzabile e il 70% di detrito.
A colpire è soprattutto l’approccio del giovane imprenditore a vedere i problemi come opportunità da cogliere, anche attraverso una comunicazione corretta e trasparente che permette di considerare l’attività dell’azienda come una risorsa ambientale, piuttosto che solo come una fonte di potenziali danni.
A necessity. A need comparable to the basic need for a business to do business. This is what sustainability is becoming more and more for companies that historically place it at the center of their business.
This was the common thread that joined the interventions of Carolina de Miranda, Sustainability Manager ORI Martin and Edoardo Vernazza, CEO San Colombano Costruzioni intervened at the 'inside the siderweb webinar “Sustainability: the tools that measure it and the ways to communicate it”.
“ Ori Martin has always been in the vicinity of a residential district of Brescia, this has always pushed us to be at the forefront of sustainability and respect for rsquo; environment — said De Miranda interviewed by Francesca Morandi, content manager of siderweb -. Over time, however, the need to put what was done black on white has emerged in a dominant way, up to the first sustainability report that we have published last year”.
Budget that, however, has not been seen as a single external communication tool but also as a way to involve and make employees feel involved in the choices made by the rsquo; company in terms of sustainability, while collecting suggestions to improve its effectiveness.
“ The sustainability report, however, represents only the first step in a path of integrating sustainability choices into the long-term strategy of the company, a need that will be increasingly necessary also on the basis of the requests of the customers themselves” added the Brescia Sustainability Manager.
In particular in the automotive industry, the final consumer does not want to know more just what the emissions of the vehicle are, but also how “cost” in terms of impact environmental produce that vehicle. Here, along the supply chain, it is asked at all levels to certify their environmental impact.
“ For this reason we must not just certify what has been done but to try to improve more and more. In our case we have managed to bring water reuse in processing to 97%, as well as reduce dust dispersions, noise impact and CO2 emissions. Not to mention our flagship that is the Air Recovey project for heat recovery that has been widely spoken of in the past” concluded De Miranda.
A crucial element is also the relationship with stakeholders, whether they are employees, customers and suppliers, but above all with the community of which you are a member that is also supported from the point not only environmental but also cultural views.
Outside the steel supply chain is Edoardo Vernazza, who with his San Colombano Costruzioni has managed to obtain the certification for the circulal economy from Bureau Veritas. A recognition achieved by the Tuscan company for the impego of the debris of the marble quarries of Carrara for maritime infrastructure projects. A choice that allowed us to solve what for Tuscan quarries was a significant problem since the mining activity has a yield of 30% of usable product and 70% debris.
To strike is above all the approach of the young entrepreneur to see the problems as opportunities tobe seized, also through a correct and transparent communication that allows you to see the company's activity as an environmental resource rather than just as a source of potential damage.
Davide Lorenzini
