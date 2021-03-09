Siderweb utilizza i cookie per una migliore gestione del sito.
  3. «La sostenibilità come elemento di competitività»

«La sostenibilità come elemento di competitività»

“Sustainability as an element of competitiveness”

Secondo Paolo Morandi, co-founder di siderHUB, decisivo è il modo con il quale si comunica questo elemento

9 marzo 2021

«Essere sostenibili e comunicarlo, questo almeno è quanto mi pare essere emerso anche oggi, è un valore, un elemento di competitività. E in futuro lo sarà sempre di più, soprattutto per il nostro settore». A dirlo è stato Paolo Morandi, co-founder di siderHUB, nel corso del webinar che siderweb ha dedicato oggi a Sostenibilità: gli strumenti che la misurano e i modi per comunicarla”.

«Aggiungo a questo – ha poi spiegato Paolo Morandi – che oggi rispetto al passato abbiamo uno strumento incredibile che si chiama digitale, che adesso ci permette di ragionare insieme su queste tematiche e di accelerare il contatto, la comunicazione e la relazione tra aziende e mondo esterno».

Ma cosa significa, si è chiesto Paolo Morandi, comunicare la sostenibilità? «Tradurre in maniera semplice e comprensibile al mondo esterno i valori, l’impegno, gli investimenti, la visione. Comunemente invece noi utilizziamo lo stesso linguaggio con cui comunichiamo con il mondo dell’acciaio. Specializzato e preparato. Ma la gente che vive nel quartiere limitrofo ai nostri impianti potrebbe non comprendere un grafico o il dato espresso in CO2 emessa per tonnellata di acciaio prodotto durante l’anno. Dobbiamo quindi tradurre quel dato in un linguaggio comprensibile».

È quindi necessario «far percepire il valore, il senso, l’economia circolare, il recupero dell’acqua, il fatto che quest’acciaio serve alla collettività, al progresso, alle persone. Con concetti semplici, chiari e comprensibili».

Poi il co-founder di siderHUB spiegato cosa significa «modulare i contenuti in base ai diversi strumenti o ai diversi canali», perché «per utilizzare al meglio ogni forma di comunicazione sul sito ufficiale, su Instagram, sulle newsletter, su LinkedIn, all’interno dell’azienda o verso la stampa, occorre diversificare il tono, anche per lo stesso messaggio/contenuto. Ogni strumento ha bisogno di essere gestito e maneggiato ragionando sull’obiettivo e sul target».

Ma comunicare, ha detto poi Paolo Morandi, «significa testimoniare, includere, aprirsi ed è necessario continuare in questo cammino di apertura, verso il mondo esterno, verso i giovani e i giovanissimi. Questo sul web ma anche offline, nella vita reale. Ovviamente tutto sarà possibile non appena si tornerà alla normalità e penso a open day, a progetti con le scuole, con gli istituti tecnici o con le università».

Con l’obiettivo di «raccontarci bene, testimoniandolo anche direttamente, mostrando i processi, l’innovazione, perché “l’economia circolare” dobbiamo farla vedere ed in questo modo saremo più autentici e inclusivi».

Per fare tutto questo, secondo Paolo Morandi, «il nostro mondo ha bisogno di professionisti della comunicazione, internamente o collaborando con esterni, per strutturare un lavoro, un percorso. Perché per essere efficaci nella comunicazione occorre metodo e ritmo. Altrimenti si rischiano comunicazioni spot che poi lasciano un po’ il tempo che trovano».

Secondo il co-founder di siderHUB, in conclusione, «occorre costruire, mattoncino dopo mattoncino, il posizionamento del nostro brand verso qualsiasi target. Sia sul web che offline. Ci vuole tempo e pazienza, ma ora il cambio culturale è in atto e le aziende di settore devono sfruttarlo al meglio».
M. T.   
 Cerca tutti gli articoli di Marco Torricelli

“Un pensiero ovvio ed una critica sterile godono, purtroppo, della stessa libertà di espressione di molte idee innovative rimaste inascoltate.”

Valter Redolfi

DOSSIER
Dossier
12 febbraio 2021

Verso il futuro: acciaio e innovazione

Il viaggio di siderweb per verificare l’impatto delle soluzioni tecnologiche innovative sulle produzioni

UFFICIO STUDI e BILANCI
Ufficio Studi

Tutti gli approfondimenti e le analisi di bilancio realizzati dall'Ufficio Studi di Siderweb

«La sostenibilità come elemento di competitività»

Secondo Paolo Morandi, co-founder di siderHUB, decisivo è il modo con il quale si comunica questo elemento

