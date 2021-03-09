«La sostenibilità come elemento di competitività»

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

“Being sustainable and communicating it, this is at least what I seem to have emerged even today, it is a value, an element of competitiveness. And in the future it will be more and more, especially for our sector”.

To say it was Paolo Morandi, co-founder of SiderHub, during the webinar that siderweb has dedicated today to “Sustainability: the tools that the measure and ways to communicate it.”

“ I add to this — said Paolo Morandi — that today compared to the past we have an incredible tool called digital, which now allows us to think together on these issues and to accelerate the contact, communication and relationship between companies and the outside world”.

But what does it mean, Paolo Morandi asked, to communicate sustainability? “Translate values, commitment, investment, vision in a simple and understandable way with the outside world . Instead, we commonly use the same language in which we communicate with the world of steel. Specialized and prepared. But people living in the neighbourhood of our plants may not understand a graph or the figure expressed in CO2 emitted per tonne of steel produced during the rsquo; year. We must therefore translate that data into an understandable language.”

It is therefore necessary “to perceive the value, the meaning, the circular economy, the recovery of water, the fact that this steel serves the community, the progress, to people. With simple, clear and understandable concepts”.

Then the co-founder of SiderHub explained what it means to “modulate content according to different tools or channels”, because “to make the best use of each form communication: on the official website, on Instagram, on newsletters, on LinkedIn, within the company or towards the press, it is necessary to diversify the tone, also for the same message/content. Each tool needs to be managed and handled thinking about the goal and target.”

But to communicate, then Paolo Morandi said, “means witnessing, including, opening up and it is necessary to continue on this path of openness, towards the outside world, towards the young and the very young. This on the web but also offline, in real life. Obviously everything will be possible as soon as we return to normal and I think of open days, projects with schools, with technical institutes or with universities & raquo;.

With the aim of “telling us well, testifying it also directly, showing processes, innovation, because “the circular economy” rdquo; we must show it and in this way we will be more authentic and inclusive”.

To do all this, according to Paolo Morandi, “our world needs communication professionals, internally or collaborating with exteriors, to structure a job, a path. Because to be effective in communication requires method and rhythm. Otherwise you risk spot communications that then leave a bit 'the time they find”.

According to the co-founder of SiderHub, in conclusion, “we need to build, brick by brick, the positioning of our brand towards any target. Both on the web and offline. It takes time and patience, but now the cultural change is in place and companies in the sector must make the most of them.”