«La sostenibilità come elemento di competitività»

«Essere sostenibili e comunicarlo, questo almeno è quanto mi pare essere emerso anche oggi, è un valore, un elemento di competitività. E in futuro lo sarà sempre di più, soprattutto per il nostro settore». A dirlo è stato Paolo Morandi, co-founder di siderHUB, nel corso del webinar che siderweb ha dedicato oggi a “Sostenibilità: gli strumenti che la misurano e i modi per comunicarla”.
«Aggiungo a questo – ha poi spiegato Paolo Morandi – che oggi rispetto al passato abbiamo uno strumento incredibile che si chiama digitale, che adesso ci permette di ragionare insieme su queste tematiche e di accelerare il contatto, la comunicazione e la relazione tra aziende e mondo esterno».
Ma cosa significa, si è chiesto Paolo Morandi, comunicare la sostenibilità? «Tradurre in maniera semplice e comprensibile al mondo esterno i valori, l’impegno, gli investimenti, la visione. Comunemente invece noi utilizziamo lo stesso linguaggio con cui comunichiamo con il mondo dell’acciaio. Specializzato e preparato. Ma la gente che vive nel quartiere limitrofo ai nostri impianti potrebbe non comprendere un grafico o il dato espresso in CO2 emessa per tonnellata di acciaio prodotto durante l’anno. Dobbiamo quindi tradurre quel dato in un linguaggio comprensibile».
È quindi necessario «far percepire il valore, il senso, l’economia circolare, il recupero dell’acqua, il fatto che quest’acciaio serve alla collettività, al progresso, alle persone. Con concetti semplici, chiari e comprensibili».
Poi il co-founder di siderHUB spiegato cosa significa «modulare i contenuti in base ai diversi strumenti o ai diversi canali», perché «per utilizzare al meglio ogni forma di comunicazione sul sito ufficiale, su Instagram, sulle newsletter, su LinkedIn, all’interno dell’azienda o verso la stampa, occorre diversificare il tono, anche per lo stesso messaggio/contenuto. Ogni strumento ha bisogno di essere gestito e maneggiato ragionando sull’obiettivo e sul target».
Ma comunicare, ha detto poi Paolo Morandi, «significa testimoniare, includere, aprirsi ed è necessario continuare in questo cammino di apertura, verso il mondo esterno, verso i giovani e i giovanissimi. Questo sul web ma anche offline, nella vita reale. Ovviamente tutto sarà possibile non appena si tornerà alla normalità e penso a open day, a progetti con le scuole, con gli istituti tecnici o con le università».
Con l’obiettivo di «raccontarci bene, testimoniandolo anche direttamente, mostrando i processi, l’innovazione, perché “l’economia circolare” dobbiamo farla vedere ed in questo modo saremo più autentici e inclusivi».
Per fare tutto questo, secondo Paolo Morandi, «il nostro mondo ha bisogno di professionisti della comunicazione, internamente o collaborando con esterni, per strutturare un lavoro, un percorso. Perché per essere efficaci nella comunicazione occorre metodo e ritmo. Altrimenti si rischiano comunicazioni spot che poi lasciano un po’ il tempo che trovano».
Secondo il co-founder di siderHUB, in conclusione, «occorre costruire, mattoncino dopo mattoncino, il posizionamento del nostro brand verso qualsiasi target. Sia sul web che offline. Ci vuole tempo e pazienza, ma ora il cambio culturale è in atto e le aziende di settore devono sfruttarlo al meglio».
