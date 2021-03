PANorami: cosa non va nel Pnrr

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Observations to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan presented by the Conte 2 Government have arrived fromthe European Commission to obtain €209 billion grants and loans in the rsquo; scope of the Next Generation EU. The findings concern the chapters of green transition, digital innovation, public administration and “superbonus”.

Now the Draghi government will have to recover.

Massimiliano Panarari

is a sociologist of communication, essayist and consultant in political and public communication. He is a professor at the Mercatorum University of Rome, and also teaches at Luiss Guido Carli University in Rome, at the Luiss School of Government and at the University Luigi Bocconi of Milan. He is a columnist of the newspapers La Stampa, Il Mattino di Padova, Il Piccoloand Giornale di Brescia, collaborates with L'Espresso, Il V Republic and with siderweb.

