Webinar. Sostenibilità: come misurarla e comunicarla

Steel in recent years has multiplied investment and initiatives to improve the impact in terms of sustainability and the environment.

However, in addition to carrying out expensive and demanding interventions , it is increasingly necessary to learn how to communicate your work even outside the corporate walls.

The webinar “Sustainability: the instruments that measure it and the ways to communicate it”, wants to explain to the chain, from an operational point of view, what these tools are, what involve, what investments they require and what results they can give.

The date to be marked on the agenda is therefore Tuesday 9 March from 11, when after the introduction of the Director-General of siderweb Lucio Dall'Angelo, Maria Luisa Venuta, Sustainability Project Manager ArbalZan Start up Innovativa and Sergio Vergalli, Professor Full University of Brescia.

The case history of Ori Martin and San Colombano Costruzioni will instead be introduced by Francesca Morandi , with interviews with Carolina de Miranda and Edward Vernazza.

PROGRAM 11:00

Introduction

Lucio dell'Angelo - Director-General siderweb



Interventions





Maria Luisa Venuta - Sustainability Project Manager ArbalZan Start up Innovative

The ABC of sustainability

The ABC of sustainability





Sergio Vergalli - Full Professor Università degli Studi di Brescia

How much is sustainability worth? Measurable parameters

How much is sustainability worth? Measurable parameters





Two virtuous experiences: interviews edited by Francesca Morandi (siderweb)





Carolina de Miranda - Sustainability Manager ORI Martin

Steel sustainability policies

Steel sustainability policies





Edoardo Vernazza - CEO San Colombano Costruzioni

The first certification in Europe for the circular economy: the construction sector

The first certification in Europe for the circular economy: the construction sector



Intervention by:





Paolo Morandi - Co-founder SiderHub

Green communication in a mature sector

Green communication in a mature sector

The event is free of charge and after registration. After registration (in which you will simply request surname, name, email and company), an email will be sent containing the link to access the webinar directly on the fixed day and time.

