Webinar. Sostenibilità: come misurarla e comunicarla

L’acciaio, negli ultimi anni, ha moltiplicato gli investimenti e i progetti per restringere la propria impronta sull'ambiente, diventando più sostenibile.
Tuttavia non basta realizzare interventi costosi e impegnativi: appare sempre più necessario imparare a comunicare il proprio lavoro anche al di fuori delle mura aziendali.
Il webinar di siderweb «Sostenibilità: gli strumenti che la misurano e i modi per comunicarla» vuole spiegare alla filiera, dal punto di vista operativo, quali sono questi strumenti, cosa comportano, che investimenti richiedono e quali risultati possono dare.
La data da segnare sull’agenda è quindi martedì 9 marzo dalle 11. Dopo l’introduzione del direttore generale di siderweb Lucio Dall’Angelo interverranno Maria Luisa Venuta, Sustainability Project Manager ARBalzan Start up innovativa, e Sergio Vergalli, professore ordinario Università degli Studi di Brescia.
Le case history di ORI Martin e San Colombano Costruzioni saranno invece introdotti da Francesca Morandi di siderweb, con le interviste a Carolina de Miranda ed Edoardo Vernazza.
PROGRAMMA
Introduzione:
L’evento è a partecipazione gratuita e previa registrazione (cliccare qui o nell’apposito “pulsante” in basso per registrarsi). Dopo la registrazione (in cui semplicemente saranno richiesti cognome, nome, mail e azienda), si riceverà inviata una mail contenente il link per accedere direttamente al webinar nel giorno e orario prefissati.
Steel in recent years has multiplied investment and initiatives to improve the impact in terms of sustainability and the environment.
However, in addition to carrying out expensive and demanding interventions , it is increasingly necessary to learn how to communicate your work even outside the corporate walls.
The webinar “Sustainability: the instruments that measure it and the ways to communicate it”, wants to explain to the chain, from an operational point of view, what these tools are, what involve, what investments they require and what results they can give.
The date to be marked on the agenda is therefore Tuesday 9 March from 11, when after the introduction of the Director-General of siderweb Lucio Dall'Angelo, Maria Luisa Venuta, Sustainability Project Manager ArbalZan Start up Innovativa and Sergio Vergalli, Professor Full University of Brescia.
The case history of Ori Martin and San Colombano Costruzioni will instead be introduced by Francesca Morandi , with interviews with Carolina de Miranda and Edward Vernazza.
PROGRAM 11:00
Introduction
The event is free of charge and after registration (click here or in the “button” below to register). After registration (in which you will simply request surname, name, email and company), an email will be sent containing the link to access the webinar directly on the fixed day and time.
