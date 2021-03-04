Siderweb utilizza i cookie per una migliore gestione del sito.
Webinar. Sostenibilità: come misurarla e comunicarla

Webinar, sustainability tools and communication

L'economia circolare al centro della filiera dell'acciaio. Se ne parla con Venuta, Vergalli, de Miranda e Vernazza

4 marzo 2021 Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

L’acciaio, negli ultimi anni, ha moltiplicato gli investimenti e i progetti per restringere la propria impronta sull'ambiente, diventando più sostenibile. 

Tuttavia non basta realizzare interventi costosi e impegnativi: appare sempre più necessario imparare a comunicare il proprio lavoro anche al di fuori delle mura aziendali.
Il webinar di siderweb «Sostenibilità: gli strumenti che la misurano e i modi per comunicarla» vuole spiegare alla filiera, dal punto di vista operativo, quali sono questi strumenti, cosa comportano, che investimenti richiedono e quali risultati possono dare.

La data da segnare sull’agenda è quindi martedì 9 marzo dalle 11. Dopo l’introduzione del direttore generale di siderweb Lucio Dall’Angelo interverranno Maria Luisa Venuta, Sustainability Project Manager ARBalzan Start up innovativa, e Sergio Vergalli, professore ordinario Università degli Studi di Brescia.

Le case history di ORI Martin e San Colombano Costruzioni saranno invece introdotti da Francesca Morandi di siderweb, con le interviste a Carolina de Miranda ed Edoardo Vernazza.

PROGRAMMA

Introduzione:

  • Lucio dall’Angelo - direttore generale siderweb

    Interventi di:

  • Maria Luisa Venuta - Sustainability Project Manager ARBalzan Start up Innovativa
    L’abc della sostenibilità

  • Sergio Vergalli - professore ordinario Università degli Studi di Brescia
    Quanto vale la sostenibilità? I parametri misurabili 


    Due esperienze virtuose: interviste a cura di Francesca Morandi (siderweb)

  • Carolina de Miranda - Sustainability Manager ORI Martin
    Le politiche di sostenibilità in siderurgia   

  • Edoardo Vernazza - CEO San Colombano Costruzioni
    La prima certificazione in Europa per l’economia circolare: il settore delle costruzioni
     
    Intervento di:

  • Paolo Morandi - co-founder siderHUB
    La comunicazione green in un settore maturo

