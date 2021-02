Webinar, Mercato & Dintorni

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

Back on Tuesday 2 March at 11 am Market & Surroundings, the siderweb webinar dedicated to the steel industry. The focus in the third round of 2021 will be on the plan sector. One sector is central to Italian steel, with volumes consumed stably over 16 million tonnes per year. This segment, moreover, was indirectly at the heart of the public debate due to theIlvaaffair, which saw the entry of the state into the capital of the company that will manage the Taranto plant in the coming years. Following this intervention, the investments that have involved the entire supply chain and the strategic changes that are affecting the sector worldwide,what are the prospects for the domestic market?

To try to answer the question will be the director of Federacciai Flavio Bregant, the journalist of Kallanish Emanuele Norsa, in addition to Eufrasio Anghileri, CEO Eusider Group and Giovanni Carpino, Managing Director Liberty Magona, protagonists of the interviews Faccia a Faccia with siderweb general manager Lucio Dall& rsquo; Angel.

Program of interventions :

Flavio Bregant (Federacciai): Analysis of data and prospects of the Italian market, focusing on flat products;

(Federacciai): Analysis of data and prospects of the Italian market, focusing on flat products; Emanuele Norsa(Kallanish): Evolution of international steel markets.

In the second part of the meeting Lucio Dall'Angelo, Director General siderweb interview:

Eufrasio Anghileri , Chief Executive Officer Eusider Group

, Chief Executive Officer Eusider Group Giovanni Carpino, Managing Director Liberty Magona





The event isfree of chargeand upon registration ( click here& nbsp;or in the appropriate “button” at the bottom to register). After registration (where you will simply request surname, first name, email and company), an email will be sent containing the link to directly access the webinar on the scheduled day and time.

Click hereto read the privacy policy.