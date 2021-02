PANorami: Draghi, riserbo e discrezione

Versione stampabile Translated by AWS

It touches the change of pace in the communicative style of the government after the arrival of Mario Draghi: the tones have already been reduced and the silencer has been put to the election campaign Permanent. A dry style, which favors institutional communication to political marketing, visible also in the choice of the figures that will compose its staff of communicators.

Massimiliano Panarari

is a sociologist of communication, essayist and consultant in political and public communication. He is a professor at the Mercatorum University of Rome, and also teaches at Luiss Guido Carli University in Rome, at the Luiss School of Government and at the University Luigi Bocconi of Milan. He is a columnist of the newspapers La Stampa, Il Mattino di Padova, Il Piccoloand Giornale di Brescia, collaborates with L'Espresso, Il V Republic and with siderweb.

In the image: President Draghi to the House during the reply at the end of the general discussion. Palazzo Montecitorio, 18/02/2021 - The President of the Council, Mario Draghi, to the Chamber of Deputies during the reply at the end of the general discussion on the government's programmatic statements. Photo of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.